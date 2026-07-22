Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Once Mercury Retrograde Ends On Thursday, July 23

Life starts getting so much better for three zodiac signs on July 23, 2026, when Mercury retrograde ends.

As soon as we wake up on Thursday, we know it's going to be a great day. Mercury has been retrograde since the end of June, and finally this period is over. This powerful planet is now direct, making all our communications spot on and super positive.

This energy is uplifting, and we can't help but feel that this day is absolutely as special as it gets. The overwhelming hope these astrological signs are feeling changes everything for the better.

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1. Gemini

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Whatever happened yesterday has no bearing on what's going on during this day, Gemini. Mercury retrograde finally ends on Thursday, and this gives you immense hope. You believe in this day right from the start of it.

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There's a pep in your step, and if you're a coffee drinker, that first sip of the day is going to feel divine. You have no idea what's ahead, or what life has in store for you, but you do know that it's going to be good.

You have zero interest in negativity, and you are most certainly not going to spend your day on your phone, getting caught up in the onslaught of ugliness. You're your own person, and as far as you're concerned, everything is beautiful. On July 23, life is really starting to look up.

2. Pisces

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You've always lived in your own world, Pisces, and that's a great thing. You write your own rules, and during Mercury direct, those rules are clearly set to make you happy. Now that Mercury retrograde is over, your life is beginning to improve.

You wake up with a smile on your face on Thursday, and as the day progresses, that smile never fades. Mercury helps you to express yourself in ways that make others smile as well. You are feeling joyful, and you want to share that positivity with the world.

From the minute you wake up, you know that it's going to be a good day, and you see that this positive attitude is infectious. Your good vibe spreads to others in your life, and before you know it, everyone is happy.

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3. Capricorn

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What keeps you feeling alive and hopeful is the idea that every single day gives you a chance to start anew. Just because last week or even yesterday was difficult doesn't mean today will be as well. The only thing that matters is how you feel at the moment.

Your wisdom is kicking in big time during Mercury direct, mainly because you're also able to communicate your needs to others. Your main need is to be happy and positive, and this is easy on Thursday.

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From the moment you rise until the moment you lay your head down for the night, you see that it's all in your mind. During Mercury direct, your mind is at peace, and you feel great about every single thing. That's a choice, Capricorn. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.