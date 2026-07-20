5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To July 26

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes throughout the entire week of July 20 - 26, 2026, because Leo season begins just as Mercury retrograde comes to an end.

The Libra Moon at the beginning of the week pushes us to ask what love means to us. On the 21st, the Moon in Scorpio shows us how to be there for ourselves and look within to discover our own light. Leo season begins on the 22nd, and when the Moon enters the sign of Sagittarius on the 23rd and gives us hope as it connects with the Sun. Mercury stations direct on the 23rd, adding healing and concluding a story that began with the Jupiter in Cancer transit. The Capricorn Moon on the 26th reveals the areas where we need to work harder.

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The astrological signs below benefit big time from this week’s energy since it encourages them to incorporate love into their lives and work hard without abandoning their dreams.

1. Libra

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Keep your eyes on the prize this week, Libra. Stay cool and calm within your public life and be mindful of your energy levels. New adventures are possible, but prepare for delays with Mercury in its post-shadow phase. You are in the winner’s circle according to your horoscope for this week. Don't lose sight of your goals!

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Get ready to review any collaborative projects and don’t rush towards the finish line. Go slow and be open to receiving guidance if you’re stuck. The Sun in Leo brings support, and with Jupiter also in this position, you are shown how brilliant you are. The connections you make this week benefit your long-term endeavors. Be optimistic and continue to dream big, even with Saturn in Aries testing you.

2. Scorpio

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This week serves as a catalyst to get your vision and ideas flowing. Prepare for more inspiration once the Sun enters Leo on Wednesday, as it initiates a lovely few weeks for you at work. Even with the opposition from Pluto, you are experiencing some deep transformations that are allowing you to shed parts of the old you.

Speak words of encouragement to yourself this week. Meditate and take pride in your accomplishments. You might feel the pressure, Scorpio, but you are a warrior. You're driven to create new plans as Mercury continues to make an aspect to your sign, encouraging you to connect with your imaginative side.

3. Sagittarius

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The Libra Moon adds some excitement to your social circles at the beginning of the week. Meeting new people is very likely, as is considering your plans for the future. Mercury is also direct, preparing you to face any challenges in managing your finances. You get a boost of ambition that makes this week's horoscope so good for you.

Be clear and concise with your goals because Uranus in Gemini might have you wanting to become the jack of all trades. Be methodical at this time and try your best to prioritize what you truly want. The Moon in your sign makes a trine to the Sun in Leo at the end of the week, showing you what you want to pursue. Leo season is a time for you to listen to your heart and begin the planning process. The foundation you establish this week flourishes over the next six months.

4. Capricorn

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The Libra Moon sheds some light on your professional sector this week. You're becoming a better leader, Capricorn. Lessons from the Jupiter in Cancer transit, specifically those connected to being a good listener and more compassionate, work in your favor all week. Now that the Sun is in Leo, the next few weeks are a period of reflection for you.

This is your moment to face whatever is holding you back and learn from it, with the Sun and Moon in Sagittarius empowering you and making you stand out. The Moon in your sign over the weekend shows you how to appreciate your talents. Uplift yourself during this time and don’t let your inner critic dictate your path. Saturn in Aries is here to show you how to be more courageous, while the Sun in Leo shows you how to radiate from within. Your story begins now as you shift the focus onto yourself.

5. Aries

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While the transits this week might be filled with challenges, you still have the best horoscopes all week because the Moon in Sagittarius gives you momentum and optimism. Abandon the negative mindset and consider what you can make happen. Jupiter in Leo is here to awaken fire signs by reminding you all of your potential and the power you hold.

The creative energy is strong this week. You're encouraged to dive into existing projects. On the flip side, there is also romantic energy coming through with Monday's Libra Moon making it easier to fall in love again. Existing relationships receive a boost, too. When the Moon is in Scorpio midweek, a passionate moment brings an intense bond. For those who are single, this is a good week to reflect on the past. Make sure to learn from it and close those chapters so you can move forward.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.