Financial Success Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of July 20 - 26

Three zodiac signs are attracting lots of financial success from July 20 to 26, 2026. This week, they are preparing to make progress on their financial goals and ambitions.

Leo season begins on July 22, and the North Node moves into Aquarius on July 26. Yet, it’s the end of Mercury retrograde on July 23 that really helps you start moving forward. The past month has been about reviewing and learning from the past. As Mercury goes direct and the Sun joins Jupiter in Leo, a new chapter is beginning in your financial life.

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Take time to prepare for this shift. Organize your finances and research new investments. You must take action if you are to manifest the wealth and abundance you’ve always dreamed of.

1. Virgo

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Prepare yourself to make a decision about your finances as the First Quarter Moon rises in Libra on July 21. This lunation pushes you to take the initiative when it comes to generating greater wealth. You must begin to trust yourself to make the right choices. Know that you are worthy of what you most desire and let yourself finally move forward.

What decision do you need to make in your financial life? Whether it’s related to a specific job or new project, you have to decide to go all in. But that doesn’t mean you must do it alone. While this energy is about you choosing to take action, don’t think that means you won’t have help. Look for the collaborations or partnerships that can help you get ahead.

2. Cancer

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As Leo season begins on July 22, you are entering one of your most abundant and wealthiest phases in recent years. This is because the Sun is joining Jupiter in Leo, helping to bring exciting new opportunities your way. Yet, to make the most of this, you must be confident in your decisions. This isn’t a time for self-doubt or overly questioning yourself. Be confident in where you feel guided and don't be afraid to take a chance.

Leo season is going to feel intense this year thanks to the luck of Jupiter. While the Sun governs the actions that you take in your life, Jupiter helps you expand. Consider new streams of income or ways to grow your existing savings during this time. While you may get a pay raise, this period is really about expanding upon what you already have by the actions that you choose to take.

3. Capricorn

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On July 26, the North Node moves out of Pisces and into Aquarius, where it will remain through March 2028. The North Node governs your fate, and in this air sign, it centers around themes of wealth and financial independence. Yet, that doesn’t mean that you will have to exhaust yourself working for success. Aquarius helps you figure out how to work smarter, not harder, by embracing innovative streams of income and finding lucrative partnerships.

Until March 2028, you are building your wealth so you can finally feel financially free. This also helps you understand what is most important to you in your own life. When you are no longer held back by a scarcity mindset, you can finally understand what it means to truly live. Be open to new ways of earning money, both independently and collectively, so that you can make the most of this time.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.