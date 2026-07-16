4 Zodiac Signs Whose Aura Will Be Very Hard To Ignore For The Rest Of July 2026

Four zodiac signs are stepping into the spotlight for the rest of July. Until Venus leaves Virgo on August 6, their auras are so bright that they are impossible to ignore.

Everybody wants to be in their presence for the rest of the month because Venus in Virgo is blessing these astrological signs with "beauty and magnetism,' according to an astrologer named Eleanor. From ex-lovers to old friends, all eyes are on them.

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1. Virgo

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You are often your own worst critic, Virgo. You are nearly impossible to satisfy, but by the end of July, your glow-up will be undeniable. Whether you find the haircut that suits you best or clothes that make you feel confident, you are upgrading your appearance in some way or another. Your aura is shining bright, and people just can't keep their eyes off of you. Who can blame them?

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"Venus is moving through your sign and putting all her attention on you, so the little things you've been trying to fix are finally going to click into place," Eleanor explained. "Expect the compliments to start coming from everywhere, and try to actually let yourself believe them this time."

2. Taurus

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Until the end of July, your aura is more magnetic than ever, Taurus. Since you are ruled by Venus, even the smallest change in your appearance stops people in their tracks. If you are looking for a relationship, don't be afraid to put yourself out there. You are the center of attention, and you might as well take advantage of this energy.

"You walk into a room you've been in a hundred times, and people will look at you like it's the first time," the astrologer added. "You're also going to get stopped and asked what you're wearing, or somebody could catch feelings."

3. Capricorn

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By the end of July, you have the chance to glow up immensely, Capricorn, but you must put in the work. Your aura is hard to ignore, and with a little effort on your part, you can become the best version of yourself. Consider upgrading your beauty routine or committing to a new health regimen.

"Venus in Virgo rewards [those] who put in the effort," Eleanor explained. "The people who slept on you are going to wake up and realize you became exactly who you said you'd become." But just because they come knocking doesn't mean you have to let them into your life. You are attracting a lot of attention now, so be careful about who you give your energy to.

4. Pisces

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With Venus opposing your sign, the spotlight is on you, Pisces. Suddenly, you are being treated like the most attractive person in any room you enter. You are seriously glowing, and your aura is effortlessly drawing people into your orbit.

"You'll get more compliments, people flirting and watching your stories, and more attention when you go out," Eleanor said. "The eye contact is going to linger a little longer, and you'll probably get a ... text out of nowhere." An old flame may make a reappearance in your life, but that doesn't mean they are worth your time. Right now, you have the power to pull just about anyone you want.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.