Life Gets A Lot Better Better For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week, From July 20 - 26

During the week of July 20 to 26, 2026, life is getting a ton better for three zodiac signs. The days ahead won't be easy, but it's nothing we can't handle.

At the start of the week, Jupiter opposes Pluto, heightening both our emotions and our ambitions. This is an aspect of extremes, and you may have to confront control issues and set boundaries. Fortunately, Jupiter is also forming a trine with Neptune, helping to tone down the negative traits of the Jupiter-Pluto opposition

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Leo season begins on July 22, so expect life to become more about love and having fun. This is a magical time of year when we want to be in the spotlight. With the Sun in this fire sign, we have the urge to take charge. At best, this helps you take command of your life and express yourself your own way.

Mercury finally turns direct on July 23, but we are not out of the woods just yet. Things can still change, so don't take anything for granted. At the end of the week, Saturn retrograde begins, just as the Sun opposes Pluto. Like any retrograde, this is a time to slow down and reconsider what you are working towards.

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1. Cancer

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With Mercury still retrograde in your sign at the start of the week, you can expect communication troubles. If you aren't careful, this miscommunication could easily turn into a power struggle involving money. You may struggle to think logically, or someone else could communicate incorrect information to you. Double-check all messages and choose your words wisely.

Daydreaming can also cause issues this week, so be sure to stay grounded in reality. Don't overspend or make impulsive purchases, at least not until Mercury goes direct on Thursday. The Sun’s opposition to Pluto typically deals with breakdowns and power struggles, so use care at the end of the week as well.

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2. Aquarius

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Jupiter’s opposition to Pluto is amplified by the Sun on Sunday, causing massive power struggles. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, though. You may break free from a restrictive relationship or one that is holding you back. Bear in mind, things can get blown out of proportion with this transit.

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Wait until Mercury retrograde ends on Thursday before starting any new relationships, romantic or platonic. When Saturn turns retrograde in Aries on Sunday, you may reconsider certain plans and even people. If you feel suffocated by a particular relationship, make sure this is not just a momentary feeling. Don’t break an otherwise positive relationship off or burn bridges you may have to walk back across.

3. Leo

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This week, you may feel mentally or emotionally exhausted, so make sure to prioritize self-care. Jupiter is in your sign, and when it opposes Pluto, power struggles are possible. This transit tends to make you believe you are correct, whether or not that is true.

Question all negative thoughts with Mercury’s retrograde and even after it goes direct on Thursday. Let yourself share the spotlight and think about other people's needs. This is not the time to try and control others or win at all costs. Spend time alone and stay grounded. Make sure to get the rest you need so you can thrive next week as Leo season truly gets underway.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.