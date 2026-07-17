3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of July 20 - 26

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs from July 20 to 26, 2026. This is the week to rise up and make your life everything you want.

Leo season begins on July 22, bringing about a new energy and intense motivation to manifest your dreams. The Sun is joining Jupiter in this fire sign, making this one of the luckiest periods of the year. As Mercury stations direct on July 23, you get the green light from the universe to take action on what you desire.

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Everything you’ve been through has led to this moment, so you must make the most of it. Don’t passively wait for things to align or change in your favor. Luck will find you in the days ahead, but only if you take matters into your own hands and create the change you want.

1. Sagittarius

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On July 22, Leo season begins, encouraging you to live your boldest life, Sagittarius. This energy directs you toward new beginnings and financial opportunities. For you, this isn’t just about luck, but getting back to the life that in your heart you know is meant for you. Whatever you’ve been through has served a purpose, but that doesn’t mean you’re meant to remain where you are. This is your era for starting over.

Leo season is especially lucky this year as Jupiter is also in this fire sign, bringing you newfound abundance and opportunities. You can’t back down from change or be too afraid to take a risk to achieve your dreams. Luck is available to you, but only if you take action. Don't let anything hold you back, including your own indecision. Sometimes, you just need to figure things out along the way.

2. Scorpio

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You still have time, Scorpio. You may be feeling like the window has already closed on certain opportunities, but that just isn’t the case. No matter what you’ve chosen or not chosen in the past year, you haven't missed out on what’s destined for you. Yet, you must believe that for yourself. After all, what you believe shapes your reality. As Mercury stations direct on July 23, you can take what you’ve learned from your past and actually change your life in the ways you desire.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer has been a chance for you to reflect on what you genuinely want for yourself. Even if it brought bittersweet moments or regret, it helped show you where your heart is and what is most important to you. Now, as Mercury retrograde ends, you can use what you learned to make better decisions going forward. This is your chance to change your life and seize your destiny.

3. Leo

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On July 26, Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries, where it will remain until December 10. Saturn is the planet of structure and responsibility. When it's involved, you must get serious about what you want to create, especially if it involves any sort of new beginning. This is occurring in your house of luck, Leo, so it carries the promise of everything you’ve ever dreamed of. But you can't cut corners.

Saturn retrograde in Aries invites you to go back over the decisions you've made so far this year and gain a deeper understanding of what you actually want for yourself. This is the time to devote yourself to your dreams and ambitions with a newfound sense of maturity. Don’t try to get instant results or gratification. Be honorable and mindful of the level of integrity you infuse into everything you do. To make the most of this lucky energy, you must act as your best self.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.