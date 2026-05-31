Monthly Love Horoscope For June 2026: A Very Romantic Month For Every Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for June 2026. The May 31 Full Moon in Sagittarius sets the tone for the first two weeks of June. On June 1, the Sun is in Gemini, Mercury and Venus are in Cancer, and Mars is in Taurus, giving us a good mix of energies. We experience the most beautiful transit of the month when Venus conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer on June 9.

Venus then leaves emotional Cancer for Leo on June 19, an exceptionally upbeat and fun period for love. Mercury begins its annual summer retrograde in Cancer on June 29. This is a time to reassess all things, especially in our emotional lives, so when the planet turns direct at the end of July, we have a clearer picture of where we stand with a partner. Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, marking the start of an exciting year for love. All in all, June is an overall good month for love. Let’s take a look at how the astrological signs fare.

Monthly love horoscopes for June 2026:

Aries

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Venus’s transit through Cancer may have you wanting to spend more time at home as you feel or express more nurturing and comfort and enjoy familiar patterns and people. Venus in Cancer is joined by Mercury in Cancer on June 1, giving you a double whammy of emotional energy.

When the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st, this increases your need for emotional security and a stable relationship. When Mercury retrogrades in Cancer on the 29th, you start reconsidering how you really feel and where you are headed emotionally.

Mars in Taurus may put a dent in your wallet as it starts transiting your second house of money on June 28. You'll have a strong desire to shower a loved one with the best of everything, Aries, but this changes when Mars enters Gemini.

Love energy changes on the 13th when Venus enters Leo, and it's joined by Jupiter at the end of the month. This puts the planet of love and beauty, along with lucky Jupiter, in your fifth house of fun and romance before month's end, putting you in your element.

Leo is a highly compatible sign for you and a great time to meet someone if you are single. This makes June a better-than-average month for love.

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Taurus

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Mars transits your own sign until the 28th, increasing your desires and making you more proactive in terms of love.

Venus and Jupiter are in Cancer until the 13th and 29th, respectively. This is a beautiful pairing of the planets of love and the planet of luck and gain.

Love energy switches and becomes more playful and romantically oriented when Venus enters Leo on the 13th, when you are inclined to entertain more at home. Watch things on the 17th, however. Venus’s opposition to Pluto can bring up deep-seated insecurities you may need to release.

Venus is joined by Jupiter entering Leo on the 29th, which promises a year of romance if you tap into its energy.

The Sun’s entrance into Cancer blends perfectly with your nature on the 21st, increasing your desire for emotional security.

As the Full Moon on the 20th falls in Capricorn, your ninth house, you become more interested in your partner’s ideas. It's a good time to plan a trip with a love interest, or if you're single, meet someone at a distance. This a great month for love, Taurus.

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Gemini

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Happy Birthday, Gemini! The Sun remains in your sign until the 21st, energizing you. Your New Moon in Gemini falls on the 14th, which serves as a reset for the year.

When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21st, you'll start paying more attention to where you are emotionally. You'll likely desire a more emotional connection if you have a partner or love interest.

Venus remains in Cancer until the 13th, and Jupiter leaves Cancer on the 29th. Until then, you are particularly blessed financially. This also helps with your self-esteem.

Venus enters Leo on June 13, joined by Jupiter on June 29. This places the two most beneficial and fortunate planets in your third house, which rules communication along with your neighborhood and immediate family members, making communication much more important.

This is a great time to socialize and network. The third house rules our mind, so you'll be in a positive and upbeat mood this month. If you are single, you have a good chance of meeting someone significant through neighbors, co-workers, immediate family, or in your own area or neighborhood.

When Mars enters your sign on June 28, you can expect to get quite busy. Your intimate desires are likely to increase, encouraging you to take a more proactive approach in terms of meeting someone special if you are single.

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Cancer

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It’s a beautiful start to the month with both Venus and Jupiter in your first house. This is the place in the chart that rules you personally, the self. Jupiter expands whatever it touches, and combined with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, also in your sign, you have a winning combination for love whether you have a partner or are single.

The Sun enters your own sign on the 21st, blending the energies of the Sun with expansive Jupiter until it enters Leo on June 28. Add to this mix Mercury, the planet of communication in your sign as well, Cancer, and all eyes are on you this month. You're not only in your element, but the center of attention.

On June 13, Venus leaves Cancer for Leo, or your second house of money and income. This house also rules self-worth, giving you a boost in this area. Venus is joined by lucky Jupiter at the end of the month, putting the two most beneficial planets in this house until Venus leaves Leo on July 9. Enjoy!

Mars transits through Taurus until the 28th, complementing Venus and Jupiter in Cancer. Mars in the 11th means it’s time to network and socialize. You will not be interested in any relationship that doesn’t have stability.

Overall, June is a great month for love. These planets won’t return to these exact placements together again for a very long time, so make the most of it!

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Leo

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Lucky Jupiter is finishing up its transit through your 12th house. Jupiter in Cancer has been helping you heal in some way. You've released old baggage and spent more time alone and in reflection. Venus partners with Jupiter until the 13th, when it enters your sign, Leo!

Venus in Leo shines the spotlight on you for the next month. You look and feel your best with Venus here. Even better, it's joined by Jupiter on the 30th. This puts the two luckiest and most beneficial planets in your first house of self by the end of the month. This is a very lucky period when you shine, and others are drawn to you.

The Sun enters your 12th house on the 21st, ushering in a period of quiet reflection for the next month. When Mercury retrogrades at the end of the month, you look at things on an even deeper level, and past situations or people may come up or reappear.

On June 17, watch how you react to others. In particular, romantic relationships can get derailed.

Mars moves into Gemini on June 28, where it transits your 11th house of friends, hopes and wishes. You have a chance of achieving some of your biggest dreams during this time, and it's a very social period.

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Virgo

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The Sun is transiting through Gemini as the month begins, which isn’t naturally compatible with you, Virgo. But it gives you an opportunity to be more social and focus on important communication. Now is the time to speak your truth and build bonds.

Specifically, the New Moon makes June 14 a day of some significant communication since it falls in Gemini as well. Later in the month, Mars enters Gemini on the 28th, where it remains until August 8, amping up social opportunities and conversation.

Energy changes when the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st. Cancer is a warm sign that's very compatible with you. You can expect to get deeper into your emotions and those of anyone you are close to. Cancer is a nurturing sign, and you may enjoy being nurtured for a change.

Love energy changes again on the 13th when Venus enters Leo for the rest of the month. Leo is a playful sign that brings romance and fun into the mix and is just in time to see the summer solstice in. Warm beaches and summer love may come to mind with Venus in this sign. Expect things to expand in this area even more when Jupiter joins Venus in Leo on the 30th.

Mercury turns retrograde in Cancer on the 29th, once again putting you in your feelings and those of others around you. Retrograde Mercury is associated with the past, and sometimes we reconnect with those we have known before. On occasion, old flames pop back up. Either way, this should be a pleasant month for love, and you will take many pleasant walks down memory lane.

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Libra

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Most of the month, Jupiter is in Cancer, transiting your career house. Of course, Cancer also rules the home and family and our emotions, and you have been feeling things deeply lately. Feelings continue to be front and center this month since Venus is also in Cancer through the 13th and the Sun enters Cancer on June 21st.

Love energy changes when Venus moves into Leo June 13th. Leo is all about play and feeling, as though you are front and center in someone’s thoughts. Venus is joined by Jupiter on the 30th, where it will remain for the next 13 months. This benefits you since it transits your house of hopes and wishes. If you are single, there is every chance you could meet someone new and if you are partnered, it's a special time.

The New Moon in Gemini on the 14th is also very compatible with you. You may consider a trip, or you could meet someone at a distance. Mars also begins its two-month transit through Gemini on the 29th, a great time for connecting with others.

Mercury turns retrograde in Cancer on the 29th, so expect to reconsider your feelings, how you feel about others, and how they feel about you. You may revisit the past at this time and when Mercury turns direct July 23rd you will have a great deal more clarity in terms of where you are going emotionally.

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Scorpio

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You have one more month of Jupiter in Cancer transiting your ninth house of travel, education, and ideas. Cancer is very compatible with you, Scorpio, and it's a nurturing influence emotionally as you explore new ideas and potentially become more interested in how a partner views the world.

Venus is also traveling with Jupiter the first 13 days of the month, making this a perfect time for a trip or for meeting someone who lives at a distance. This period of deep feelings is extended as the Sun also enters Cancer on the 21st. You gel well with the planetary vibes in terms of feelings and love.

On June 13th, energies change again when Venus moves into Leo. Expect less seriousness and to have more fun. It's a more romantic mood over the next month. Venus is joined by Jupiter when it enters Leo on the 30th, where it will remain for the next year. If there was ever a time to catch feelings or have some weeks of summer romance and fun, it's now.

The New Moon on the 14th falls in your eighth house, which rules intimacy as well as change and transformation. If you have started a new relationship, there's a good chance it's about to go to a new level. The same holds true if you are already partnered.

You may want to watch the 17th, when Venus opposes Pluto. At worst, this can lead to jealousy and mistrust, and you do have a tendency toward jealousy. Try not to let an important relationship get derailed. Instead, step back and think, and let any issue play itself out as opposed to getting angry or overly emotional.

Mercury turns retrograde in Cancer on June 29th. This is a time of reassessing your emotional life and how you feel. Be careful, because things can get overly emotional during this 3-week cycle. But by the time the retrograde ends, you will have more clarity.

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Sagittarius

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You're more in your feelings this month than normal due to all of the planets in Cancer. Venus transits Cancer, your eighth house of intimacy, until the 13th, and Jupiter continues its transit through this house until the 30th.

Since this house relates to how a relationship makes you feel, yours should be good if you let it. You aren’t normally so much into your emotions, but now is the time to feel. The Sun also enters Cancer on the 21st, which represents some intense emotional energy.

Mercury is also transiting your 8th house all month and when it turns retrograde on June 29th you may reassess all you have experienced and reconsider if it seems like you are with the right person. This may be difficult for you because Sagittarius is not used to so much emotion.

June 13th, Venus leaves Cancer for Leo which may be closer to your basic nature. Leo rules the 5th house of love and fun and you naturally love fun along with adventure which Leo is definitely up for.

June 30th Jupiter enters Leo and joins Venus until July 9th and this should be one of the most exciting times of the year. While Venus leaves Leo on July 9th, Jupiter will continue in this house for the next 13 months making the next year lucky for love.

Mars enters your 7th house of partners June 29-August 8th. While you may be more proactive in love Mars in this house can also stir up issues especially when it opposes your Sun so it is important to be aware of this. June’s new moon should be very pleasant when it also falls in your house of partners on June 14th making this a special month for love.

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Capricorn

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This month, Venus transits your house of partners with Jupiter through the 13th of the month. If you are single and still haven’t met anyone, this may be your lucky month.

While Venus will leave Cancer on the 13th, Jupiter remains here until the 30th. Mercury also transits your 7th house all month, so communicating and building bonds through conversation and talk can lead to bigger developments.

The Sun begins its yearly transit through your seventh house on the 21st, a big sign that you'll get in touch with your feelings and emotions this month, as well as your partner if you have one. This is a special time.

You may reconsider many things when Mercury begins its retrograde through your seventh house on the 29th. Sometimes it can take retrograde Mercury to point out how you really feel about someone.

Mars transits your fifth house of love until the 29th this month. This only happens once every two years, and you become more energized when it comes to romance and fun. Taurus is a sign that suits you perfectly, and you'll be much more proactive in terms of seeking out love if you are single or partnered. This is a romantic month, Capricorn.

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Aquarius

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In June, Mercury transits through Cancer all month. Venus transits through Cancer until the 13th and the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st.

This is a lot of emotional energy for someone as analytical and logical as you, but the planets are asking you to get in touch with your feelings this month and those of anyone you are connected to in terms of love. This can be a beautiful and nurturing time of the year, and if you let it, you may find that it is actually quite nice.

Venus enters Leo, your 7th house of partners, on the 13th. This draws others to you. If you have a partner, it's a very special time. Venus is joined by Jupiter as it enters Leo on the 30th, and the two planets will travel together until July 9th. This seldom happens, and it will be years before this pairing occurs again. Lightning often strikes with this combination, Aquarius. You could meet someone highly significant or a current relationship can move to a new level.

Jupiter will remain in your 7th house for the next 13 months, even though Venus moves into the next sign in July. With Jupiter here, however, it's a significant year for partnerships.

Mars enters your fifth house of love on June 29th, where it remains until August 8th. This transit makes you more proactive in love. You're likely to meet someone significant. This month's New Moon falls here as well, kicking off a very fortunate period of time for love. All in all, June is a wonderful month.

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Pisces

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This is the last month Jupiter is transiting your fifth house of love, but it is a significant month since Venus transits with Jupiter through the 13th. This is a powerful time in terms of meeting someone significant that could end up playing an important role in your life. If you are already partnered, it's a beautiful and romantic first 13 days of the month.

Of course, Mercury is also transiting your fifth house, making communication very important this month. You'll likely reconsider the course you are on and your true feelings when Mercury retrogrades on the 29th. Cancer is a perfect sign for you and blends with your nature beautifully.

Love energy changes when Venus enters Leo on the 13th. Now is the time to be more playful and experience some adventure and fun as opposed to having your head in the clouds.

Venus in Leo encourages you to be your own cheerleader and shine more brightly than normal during its transit. Venus is joined by Jupiter on June 30th. Jupiter remains here for the next 13th months, so get used to having fun, Pisces, because it is going to last for a while.

Mars transits through Taurus until the 29th. Taurus is a beautifully compatible sign for you. Conversation and talking become more important at this time, and now is the time to build a more solid connection or future by sharing ideas.

You may take many trips this month and reveal more about yourself to someone than is normally the case because you feel they do ‘get’ you. This could very well be your luckiest month this year for love.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.