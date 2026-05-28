5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Month In June 2026

Five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes in June 2026. The month's astrological forecast works out beautifully in their favor.

Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, making it easier to develop stronger bonds with family and friends. On the 13th, Venus enters Leo, making love and romance quite thrilling. The New Moon in Gemini on the 14th opens up a new chapter that boosts our communication and self-expression. The Sun enters Cancer on the 21st, bringing our emotions to the surface but also representing the conclusion of the year that Jupiter spent in Cancer.

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Mars enters Gemini on the 28th, affecting our communication style. Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, the same day the Full Moon in the sign of Capricorn. Our value system and motivation are the main themes of this transit. The month concludes with Jupiter entering the sign of Leo on the 30th, a vibrant and exciting adventure that makes us really believe in ourselves for the next year.

The signs below are in for a new adventure this month, which will get them to work diligently towards their goals and dreams.

1. Gemini

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Your birthday month continues into June, bringing many surprises. Mercury, your ruler, enters the sign of Cancer on the 1st, which adds a positive flow to your financial sector. This is a good month for learning new things connected with your value system and saving habits just before Jupiter moves into a new sign.

Venus enters Leo on the 13th, making it a wonderful time to spend with friends or meet new people. On the 14th, the New Moon in your sign sets your sights on greater plans now that you’re feeling a lot more self-assured. Once the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st and Mars enters your sign on the 28th, you focus on acquiring discipline and understanding with Cancer season testing you and bringing forth new lessons that will help you in the future.

Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, encouraging you to prioritize editing and restructuring your work. The Full Moon is in Capricorn on the same day, strengthening your armor and connecting you with your power. When Jupiter enters Leo on the 30th, this lucky new chapter enables you to become more comfortable with your self-expression.

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2. Cancer

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Mercury enters your sign on the 1st, bringing you closer to your friends and family. It's a lovely period filled with abundant energy as we move closer to Jupiter in Leo. The New Moon in Gemini brings calming energy on the 14th. Take the time to rest and recharge. This is also a time to correct any miscommunication or misunderstandings.

The Sun enters your sign on the 21st, bringing more positive energy. Even though Saturn will aspect Saturn in Aries, it's a fulfilling period for you since it makes you more appreciative of your talents. Mars enters Gemini on the 28th, teaching you how to manage your emotions for the next several weeks.

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On the 29th, Mercury stations retrograde in your sign, and the Full Moon in Capricorn occurs on the same day. June brings better connections and healing. It's the perfect way to close out the Jupiter in Cancer transit. On the 30th, Jupiter bids adieu to your sign and helps you enter a new chapter centered on rebuilding and strengthening your financial sector.

3. Aquarius

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Conversations become more serious with Mercury entering Cancer on the 1st, making it a good month for making fruitful collaborations with colleagues. Venus moves into your partnership house on the 13th, showing you how to create balance in your relationships and become more selfless, even with the Leo energy promoting independence.

The New Moon in Gemini on the 14th brings your focus to past relationships and romantic experiences, which is healing. Single folks are likely to meet someone new, and those in relationships strengthen their bond with their partner.

When the Sun enters Cancer on the 21st, you're encouraged to take leadership roles with more confidence. Mars’ entry in Gemini on the 28th is very beneficial for you in that regard, since ideas flow endlessly. Even though Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, there's a Full Moon in the sign of Capricorn on the same day, connecting you with your imagination and encouraging you to make time for yourself.

At the close of the month, Jupiter enters Leo, bringing magnetic energy and new prospects to your relationship sector for the next year. This is an excellent energy that pushes you to succeed.

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4. Leo

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June is an epic month for you, and it begins with Mercury entering Cancer on the 1st. Once Venus is in your sign beginning on the 13th, set time aside for treating yourself. Show up for yourself and prioritize yourself this month. Meeting new people is a fun experience and you'll likely become more part of a new friend group, especially once Jupiter ingresses your sign. This is your moment to shine and you will be radiant.

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The New Moon in Gemini on the 14th adds structure and solid friendships that will be supportive for you in the professional sector. Ask for help if you need it. Instead of keeping everything inside, learn to confide in those you trust. It'll be easier once Mars enters Gemini on the 28th, which boosts your social connections.

Prepare to be the center of attention and don’t shy away from the spotlight, because once Jupiter enters your sign on the 30th, it gives you main character energy for the next year. Jupiter gives you courage, and the healing energy encourages you to discover new heights over the next year.

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5. Sagittarius

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With Mercury entering Cancer on the 1st, this is a month of protecting your boundaries, Sagittarius. After almost a full year of Jupiter in this same place, you're trusting yourself a lot more. Venus entering the sign of Leo on the 13th ignites your passion to learn something new, and this is a good month to work towards your goal.

The New Moon in Gemini on the 14th adds transformative energy to your relationship sector. For the next several months, the impact of Uranus in Gemini serves as a catalyst for the upcoming changes you'll experience over the next several months. The Sun enters Cancer on the 21st, making it easier to face the past and bring you closer to releasing anything that has had any control over you. Once Mars enters your relationship sector on the 28th, you're more diplomatic within your relationships.

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Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, the same day the Full Moon will enter the sign of Capricorn. This energy shifts your focus to prioritizing yourself. On the 30th, Jupiter enters Leo, circling back to the themes of the Venus in Leo transit. Your desire to learn and explore becomes stronger as the year progresses.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.