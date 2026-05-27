The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In June 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in June 2026, prepare yourself for a time of action and going after your wildest dreams. It feels as if what is meant for you has been delayed in arriving.

The universe prepares everything in your favor, even when your intuition feels a little off. June brings bold excitement, and everything you’ve ever wanted is within reach. Because six planets are changing signs by the end of the month, the energy is high, and you will find yourself saying yes to wishes coming true and risks that suddenly feel worth it. June carries a blend of Cancer and Leo energy, which helps you to honor what is most important to you while also pursuing your deepest dreams.

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Mercury shifts into Cancer on Monday, June 1, before it stations retrograde on Monday, June 29. The shadow period, which happens before retrograde officially starts, invites you to hold whatever you do or encounter during these weeks in space for the process when it's time to review the past.

Don't anticipate too many delays or setbacks, though. Venus moves into Leo on Saturday, June 13, just before Jupiter makes its debut into Leo on Tuesday, June 30. Leo energy is boldly passionate. You're ready to follow your heart towards your destiny as the month progresses. Your luck builds over the next few weeks, and you see how everything conspires in your favor.

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Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Saturday, June 13

Live your best, most amazing life, Aries. This is your season of joy. On June 13, Venus shifts into Leo through July 9, creating a creative and joyful period. Leo energy governs any form of creativity as well as your pursuit of what it means to live your best life.

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You are encouraged to prioritize your happiness and what brings value to your world. Whether it’s returning to the arts or taking up a new pastime, this energy helps you fall in love with what you do. Be bold and courageous, take new chances and live out loud.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Monday, June 29

Luck always arrives on time, Taurus. The Full Moon in Capricorn will rise on June 29 in your house of luck and abundance. The New Moon in Capricorn occurred on January 18, so take some time to reflect on what intention you set or what was going on in your life at that time.

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Capricorn energy encourages you to deviate from your comfort zone and to take chances on new beginnings. This Full Moon will be a launching point for a new chapter and, quite possibly, a new life. Trust that luck always arrives on time, and let yourself take a step forward into your destiny.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Friday, June 5

Invest in building a meaningful life, Gemini. On June 5, asteroid Juno will station retrograde in Aquarius through September 16. During its retrograde, it will briefly dip back into Capricorn, which inspires you to make the changes necessary to create the meaning you desire.

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Building a meaningful life means living in line with your purpose. You’re spending time doing what brings value to you, and it feels like you’re also giving back. This period will bring immense luck, but it will also help you receive mental and emotional clarity over what a truly meaningful existence means.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Monday, June 8

Free yourself, Cancer. On June 8, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise in your house of luck and abundance. The Last Quarter Moon is a time of reflection and release. In Pisces, it helps you understand what has been holding you back so that you can free yourself into new beginnings.

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You may suddenly start dreaming of escaping your job or relationship. This energy is meant to help you understand what you’ve been settling for instead of choosing what speaks to your soul. It’s time to free yourself, Cancer, and start moving towards what sets your heart alight.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, June 19

You deserve a seat at any table, Leo. On June 19, Chiron will enter Taurus as part of its new cycle. While it won’t officially remain in this earth sign until April 14, 2027, this is the beginning of deeper healing, which will also lead to greater success. Chiron is the wounded healer.

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It’s this asteroid that helps you realize you are the only one who can heal yourself so that you can rise into your greatest self. In Taurus, it affects your professional presence and opportunities. Try to affirm that you deserve to take up space or be offered that incredible promotion. You deserve success, and with Chiron in Taurus, you will finally learn just that.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Sunday, June 28

Follow your motivation, Virgo. Mars will move into Gemini on June 28, helping to inspire greater motivation and determination in your career. Mars is the planet that helps you to take action and make your dreams a reality. In Gemini, it’s all about your business, career, and professional reputation.

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You're entering a highly active period in your career that will last through August 11. You will have to find a balance between work and your personal life during this time, but your efforts will be well-rewarded. Just don’t hesitate to take action or make a decision because your success will require decisiveness.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Sunday, June 21

Let your light shine, Libra. As the Sun moves into Cancer on June 21, you shine in your professional life. This energy has a greater impact as Jupiter is in its final weeks of Cancer before beginning a new cycle on June 30.

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The Sun and Jupiter in your house of career represent you being in the spotlight, along with increased success and manifestation. This will be especially intense around any helping professions or in honoring a long-held dream. Cancer Season is a chance for you to finally get noticed for exactly who you are and what you bring to any situation.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Tuesday, June 30

This is only the beginning, Scorpio. Everything that you’ve been dreaming of will become real as Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion. In Leo, this energy is targeted toward your career and the success that you will achieve. Jupiter remains in Leo through July 25, 2027, making this your luckiest year in any professional endeavor.

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Jupiter in Leo may bring in a new job or relocation as part of your continued success. You are noticed, and you will have to respond rapidly to new opportunities. Don’t underestimate yourself and know that this is just the beginning of you achieving what you've always dreamed of.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Saturday, June 13

Live a little, or a lot, Sagittarius. Beginning on June 13, Venus will enter Leo through July 9, bringing you luck, abundance, and a newfound zest for your life. Leo energy governs your house of luck and abundance. With Venus here, traveling, education, business, or romance may all be in the cards.

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You are preparing for your most amazing summer yet, too. You deserve a great adventure and to live life to the fullest, so whether you’re planning your next achievement or just want to enjoy the life that you’ve created, this is the energy you need to make it happen.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Sunday, June 21

Take your time, Capricorn. There is no reason to rush as the First Quarter Moon rises in Libra on June 21. The First Quarter Moon is a time to take action on your intention or dreams. In Libra, it’s all about you making progress with a professional project or a new beginning.

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You just need to remind yourself to also take your time and that you don’t need to rush toward any finish line. This is a process. Embrace where you are and look for the next logical step, rather than focusing only on the result. This can help you not only enjoy where you’re at now, but also make better use of the opportunities around you.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Sunday, June 14

This is a new beginning, Aquarius. The New Moon in Gemini will rise on June 14, in your house of self-expression and divine joy. Gemini helps bring fulfillment and happiness to your personal life as well as your career, as it’s more about how you live your life than what you’re necessarily doing.

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This New Moon calls you to embrace your most authentic self and live your life as you feel called to. Honor what and who is most important, take a risk on yourself, or book that trip so you can give yourself exactly what you deserve. Live life as your true self and let the universe work miracles in your favor.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Monday, June 1

Be gentle with yourself, Pisces. Mercury will shift into Cancer on June 1, marking the beginning of a sensitive and heartfelt time in your life. You will feel nostalgic for memories and will crave quality time with those you care about most.

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Your intuition will be heightened, and you may find yourself crying over moments of gratitude. This energy is meant to help connect you with your heart and your divine essence. Just be mindful that it may also bring back previous opportunities, as Mercury is set to station retrograde in Cancer from June 29 through July 23. Connect with your heart and let the universe connect you with your destiny.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.