Everything Finally Works Out For 5 Zodiac Signs Starting In June 2026, According To An Astrologer

Everything is finally working out for five zodiac signs starting in June 2026. According to professional astrologer Amy Demure, these are the luckiest signs for at least the year that Jupiter is in Leo.

As the astrologers at CafeAstrology explained, while the planet of luck is in bold and creative Leo, "we attract the most good fortune when we express magnanimity, are generous with others, inspire confidence in others, conduct ourselves with dignity and sincerity, and avoid the pitfall of excessive egotism."

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Though every astrological sign benefits in one way or another from this lucky energy between now and the time Jupiter changes signs again in June 2027, these signs "have extremely good luck" starting now.

1. Leo

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Get ready, Leo, because once Jupiter enters your sign on June 30, you enter "the luckiest time period you’ve experienced in over a decade," Demure said. This good energy lasts for an entire year, during which "You are going to be able to easily find success in every area of your life.”

As a result, expect to manifest the life of your dreams as you make waves moving forward. As Demure said, “This is the time when many of you will meet the love of your life. You’ll have that career breakthrough that you’ve been waiting years for.” So, if you’ve been waiting for your life to do a complete transformation, your time to shine is just beginning.

2. Aquarius

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Your love life might feel stale now, Aquarius, but it won’t remain this way forever. According to Demure, starting in June 2026, everything is finally working out for your relationships since you are one of the luckiest zodiac signs when it comes to love.

According to Demure, Jupiter in Leo "is one of the most expensive times for you to meet the love of your life.” Whether it’s with a past connection or a result of meeting someone new, expect this relationship to be intense. If there's ever a time to get married or enter a long-term committed relationship, this is it!

3. Aries

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Whatever you've been hoping for in your love life finally works out for you starting in June, Aries. During the year that Jupiter is in Leo, "many of you will be coming across a past life connection where two souls are ready to meet again,” explained Demure.

From intense connections to deeper commitments, having the planet of luck in your house of love makes you feel better aligned with your true life purpose overall.

4. Scorpio

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You've sort of been getting the short end of the stick lately, but your luck is about to get a whole lot better, Scorpio. According to Demure, “This is one of the luckiest time periods you’ve experienced in over a decade when it comes to career success and acquiring wealth.”

Due to Jupiter activating luck in your house of career, start manifesting your dream job, because it's more likely to become a reality. This is also the time a business idea or plan for a new income stream turns into something very profitable. So long as you remain committed and focused, everything finally works out in your favor.

5. Cancer

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Yes, after a very lucky year, Jupiter is leaving your sign, Cancer. However, that doesn't mean your luck is ending completely. Leo rules your money, so having the planet of luck here for the next year means that "the time and energy you put into your career will lead to guaranteed success,” Demure explained.

Not only that, but the work that you do each day is finally going to be recognized and acknowledged by those around you. From coworkers praising you to your business booming, everything works out for you financially starting in June 2026.

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