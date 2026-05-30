The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 1 - 7 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for June 1 - 7, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. This week's collective card is The High Priestess, which is a big sign to stop overthinking and start feeling.

The Sagittarius Full Moon peaked on May 31, but its energy is still obvious this week as we continue letting go of what no longer fits in our lives to make more room for what (and who) does. When Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, we start understanding others on a deeper level, and our conversations reflect that.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 1 - 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands is a clear message from the tarot not to defend your every move this week. Conversations are more emotionally charged now that Mercury is in Cancer, and your natural instinct is to throw your guard up.

That instinct is not always wrong, but this week, it’s better to choose your battles wisely. Let the smaller stuff go. You have a big month ahead, Aries, and your energy is better spent taking care of the things you need to do than defending your honor.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

Mercury entering Cancer on Monday brings emotional money- or home-related conversations your way this week. When things feel uncertain, it’s natural to want to hold onto your money tight, but The Four of Pentacles is a reminder that sometimes you have to spend money to make money.

If there is a financial decision you have been avoiding, this is a good week to be honest with yourself about what you actually want versus what you are afraid to lose. You’re very patient and methodical, and those are exactly the strengths to lean on this week.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

What an interesting week for The Lovers card to show up for you, Gemini. The Sun is still in your sign, lighting you up from the inside. But your ruling planet Mercury, which shapes how you think and speak, leaves your sign on June 1, making you more emotional than usual.

You’re typically one to lean more on logic than emotion, but if you find yourself at a crossroads in a relationship or a personal decision this week, The Lovers says it’s important to tune into your intuition.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

This is a big week for you, Cancer! Mercury joins Venus in your sign on Monday, improving your communication skills and bringing you some extra luck.

The Ace of Cups is a card signaling a genuine emotional fresh start and a very good sign that you’re on the right track. This is not the week to stay quiet about what matters to you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands is a sign of pure potential, Leo, so if you have the sense that something really good is about to happen, you’re not wrong.

It’s natural to feel excited when so many things are going right for you at once. Yes, something big is starting to take shape, but don’t rush anything. This is a week to stay curious without trying to plan every outcome.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Pentacles

The Nine of Pentacles is an excellent tarot card. It’s a powerful message of earned abundance and prosperity.

You did not get here by accident, Virgo. You spend a lot of energy finding what needs to be fixed and doing just that, but this week, try to simply enjoy everything you’ve built for yourself so far.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is the perfect tarot card for you, Libra. Like you, it represents balance and harmony. With Mercury moving into emotional Cancer on Monday, honesty in relationships is definitely the theme of the week.

For you, this card says something good is happening (or is at least possible) in a romantic relationship or a close friendship. Sometimes, you give more than you receive. This week, notice who matches your energy. That tells you where to invest your time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death card almost always worries people, but you know better than anyone that this card is a sign of transformation, not endings in and of themselves. The Full Moon that peaked on May 31 brought something to a head for you, and the Death card confirms that you were right to let it go.

You’re not usually afraid of change, though you don’t like the feeling of losing control. With Mercury now in Cancer, let yourself feel the loss before moving forward. What is ending is making room for something better.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The World

The World card showing up for you the day after a rare blue Full Moon in your sign is no coincidence. Something has come full circle for you, and you are standing at the end of it.

Now you get to decide what comes next, Sagittarius. But before you move on to the next big thing, let yourself feel proud of how far you’ve come. Your next chapter is already forming in the back of your mind, and it will be better because of everything this last one taught you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

You are naturally self-sufficient and tend to assume that asking for help is a sign of weakness. The Three of Pentacles is a reminder that the best work is rarely done alone. Something you are currently managing could probably benefit from a second set of eyes.

Luckily, Mercury moving into Cancer on Monday makes it a lot easier to connect with others on their level. People want to feel valued, not just useful, Capricorn. A quick acknowledgment of someone's effort before asking for help can change the whole dynamic of a conversation.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords

Mercury moving into Cancer makes emotions run higher this week, and people are more sensitive than usual. This energy doesn’t always vibe well with your honesty and directness.

Yes, Aquarius, you are basically always right. But if the price of being right is a damaged relationship or a reputation for being cold, is the win really worth it? The Five of Swords is a reminder to be as caring as you are honest. It’s better to avoid conflict that has no clear upside.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

With Mercury entering Cancer on Monday, your intuitive gifts are stronger than usual. You are picking up on the little things that other people miss. However, The Moon card is a reminder to check in with your own feelings, especially if you catch yourself absorbing everyone else's.

You are already empathetic as it is, and when the planet of communication and thinking is in another emotional water sign, that can easily get out of hand.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.