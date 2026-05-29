Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For June 1 - 7 — Mercury Enters Cancer

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 1 - 7, 2026. After the adventurous Sagittarius Full Moon, the Capricorn Moon at the start of this week ensures that every zodiac sign gets to where they want to be.

Mercury enters the sign of Cancer on June 1, making us more comfortable with sharing our emotions and being vulnerable with people we trust. More of the plans we have in mind for ourselves begin to form during the Aquarius lunation beginning on the 4th. Then the Moon enters the sign of Pisces on the 6th, encouraging us to expand our horizons. Throughout this week, we are processing the lessons learned and the experiences we have had in order to continue growing and navigating new terrain.

Weekly horoscopes for June 1 - 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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With Mars in Taurus awakening your goals and even your fears, this week you are presented with what drives you to succeed.

Saturn in your sign is making you more resilient, and Monday's Moon in Capricorn pushes you to see the warrior you are. You are being driven to find your courage and get connected with your fiery spirit.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Thursday, becoming part of a team is the theme. If you’ve preferred to be the lone wolf, this energy reminds you why having friends is so useful when you are taking on too many responsibilities.

The Pisces Moon is for resting. There is no need to rush this weekend, Aries. Take your time and be open to asking for help if you feel overwhelmed.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturn’s energy at the start of the week reminds you to take pride in your hard work over the last several weeks. It's a celebratory transit with the Capricorn Moon bringing into perspective your accomplishments while also preparing you to begin planting seeds as Jupiter moves closer to a new sign.

Networking works in your favor this week, Taurus. Starting on Thursday, the Aquarius Moon may have you shouldering additional obligations. Problem-solving will be essential.

On Saturday, Luna in Pisces encourages you to dream big. Your network can help you get closer to your dreams because they're a source of inspiration and hope.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You're connecting with your words this week and brainstorming some new ideas.

Connecting with your imaginative side is easier with Uranus in your sign, and the Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week shows you a lot about the discipline needed to shape your projects and complete them. Collaborating with others during the Aquarius lunation in the second half of the week unearths your talents, and others take notice.

The Moon in Pisces puts you in the spotlight over the weekend, Gemini. Be mindful of your energy levels or any emotional outbursts because all eyes are on you. Focus on diplomacy and empathy.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your relationships experience a boost this week when it comes to your communication style with Mercury now in your sign, Cancer.

Starting on June 4, the Moon in Aquarius shows you how to strengthen your skills in order to take the lead. With Saturn in Aries, you may still be working on understanding how to balance your responsibilities, and this week leads to breakthroughs for efficiency. If there have been any conflicts in the professional or academic sector, your patience shines through.

The understanding Pisces Moon energy over the weekend eases any tension you have with others. This helps them see you as a leader and someone they can confide in.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Now that you’ve experienced the thrilling energy of the Full Moon in Sagittarius, the Saturn-ruled Capricorn Moon brings practicality and mindfulness on Monday.

This energy encourages you to appreciate the people around you who give you support. It's a somewhat nostalgic week that inspires you to reach out to loved ones and spend time with them.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Thursday, new people enter your life as Pluto in the same zodiac sign continues bringing more transformative energy to your relationship sector. It is easy for you to become part of a community or academic club.

The Moon in Pisces makes the weekend a relaxing one, Leo. Go at your desired pace and connect with your imaginative side.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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As an earth sign, Virgo, you'll really enjoy the Capricorn Moon at the start of the week because it boosts your confidence. This energy feels lucky, bringing you closer to your friends. You may even be galvanized to go to networking events since socializing feels rewarding this week.

With the Moon in Aquarius during the second half of the week, the past is a powerful theme for you. But you’re learning how to handle this energy with Pluto in this part of your chart helping you to evolve.

The Moon in Pisces brings balance over the weekend and allows you to be more compassionate, making you a better friend and leader.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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As a Cardinal sign, Libra, this week brings a positive shift to your work ethic.

While you may be pouring out a lot of energy, the Moon in Capricorn shows you how to take a step back and focus on what truly matters at the beginning of the week. Spending time with loved ones recharges you.

With the Moon in Aquarius starting on Thursday, your creative energy is potent. Focus on your existing projects or begin a new one.

Cardinal signs are feeling the rigidity that Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aries is bringing to your day-to-day life. Luckily, the Pisces Moon brings transformations to your daily routine this weekend, allowing you to stay ahead of the game.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturn provides us with a lot of grounding energy at the start of the week. Plus, with Mercury entering Cancer on Monday, you're thrilled to learn new things this week.

On Thursday, Luna in Aquarius brings you closer to your support system. This is a moment for you to also focus on building and strengthening your foundation as Jupiter approaches Leo in the next several weeks.

The Moon in Pisces adds a lot of optimism when it comes to your relationship sector this weekend, Scorpio. It's a harmonious weekend as Luna connects with Mercury, and you may be focused on reconciliations.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You're much more motivated after experiencing the Full Moon in your sign, Sagittarius, which has you seeing the world differently.

This is your week to get back to basics and start the planning process, which is easy with the Saturn-ruled Capricorn Moon teaching you how to be more disciplined at the start of the week.

The Moon enters Aquarius on Thursday, making it easier for you to pen your new story and to analyze your learning experiences from the Full Moon.

Over the weekend, Luna in Pisces brings a grounding energy that reminds you why it’s important to show up for loved ones.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Things are finally looking up with Mercury entering your partnership sector on the 1st.

Mercury in Cancer deepens your communication, Capricorn, allowing you to strengthen connections with others. With the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, this works in your favor as this Gemini season improves your dynamics with others.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Aquarius encourages you to dig deep and find your strength when you need it the most.

The Moon enters Pisces on the 6th, making the weekend a period of focus and clarity. The Moon in this position enables you to be more comfortable with your self-expression.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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After the Full Moon in Sagittarius, this week reflects a very different vibe.

The Moon in the sign of Capricorn at the start of the week is a reminder to prioritize your time. Take breaks when you need them, Aquarius. You don't want to get too burnt out.

Working well with colleagues or classmates is the theme of the Mercury in Cancer transit. Take your time when interacting with others and listen to them. You'll see just how your connections with others elevate at this time.

When the Moon is in your sign in the second half of the week, you're able to pick up the pieces and focus on your goals.

Once the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, it's a good time to be calmer and more patient with yourself.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This is quite a relaxing week for you once Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, adding a lot of love and creative energy to your world.

Keep in mind that the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn early in the week, making an opposition to Mercury. Any pertinent discussions could feel a lot more intense, but you'll have resolutions with Saturn pushing us all forward.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Thursday, it's your sign to take things easy and focus on protecting your boundaries. Rest will also enable you to get ready for when the Moon enters your sign over the weekend, showing you the potential you hold and the power you have.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.