3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of June 1 - 7

Three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck during the week of June 1 to 7, 2026. As this month begins, remember that luck is found in moments both big and small. Even the tiniest shifts can bring incredible fortune.

Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, June 1, where it remains until August 9. This transit is all about small moments and the choices that bring joy and fulfillment into your life. Mercury in Cancer also helps bring to fruition what Jupiter has been trying to manifest since it first shifted into this water sign in 2025. Be ready to revisit past opportunities and finally say yes to the fate that has always been destined for you.

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1. Scorpio

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Your luck is not separate from everything else in your life, Scorpio. Cancer rules over your luck and opportunities for greater abundance. Yet, as a water sign, it also brings importance to the connections in your life, especially involving those you see as family. As Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, June 1, you have a chance to bring positive change into your life. However, you must make sure that you’re focusing on themes of partnership and allowing others to be there for you.

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Mercury in Cancer helps you make the most of the final weeks of Jupiter in this water sign. Jupiter exits Cancer on June 30, while Mercury remains here through August 9. Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself or start taking charge of your destiny. This includes being the one to reach out to people or loved ones you may be estranged from. You are destined for luck, but you’re also meant to be surrounded by those who genuinely care about you.

2. Gemini

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Reimagine what feels like your best life, Gemini. You have a unique opportunity to take stock of what you have created as Juno stations retrograde in Aquarius on Friday, June 5. Asteroid Juno governs your relationships as well as your own commitment to your dreams. This energy helps you reflect on whether what you’ve chosen is still what you want for your future. Juno will continue to be retrograde in Aquarius through August 11 when it reenters Capricorn as part of its journey. Use this time to reflect on what you desire.

Juno retrograde in Aquarius will be your source of luck in the coming months by helping you choose what is right for you and creating the freedom you need to keep growing. Pay close attention to the relationships in your life and remain open to positive changes. Both in romance and friendships, you are beginning to seek out the nontraditional.

3. Cancer

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This is your time to make magic, Cancer. Don’t underestimate yourself or how you move through the world. Just because you are not known for your boldness or determination doesn’t mean that you aren’t powerful in your own right. On Wednesday, June 3, the North Node in Pisces trines Mercury in Cancer, making this an opportune time to say yes to a new offer. With Mercury in your zodiac sign, you have a way with words and an increased confidence that allows you to go after what you’ve been dreaming of.

The North Node holds your fate, and in Pisces, it helps you manifest abundance and purpose in your life. Yet, this time it’s up to decide what you create. Empower yourself to seek out what you want. This includes applying for careers or planning to travel. Invest in yourself, knowing you aren’t meant to remain where you are. This is your chance to truly experience the magic and wonderment that your life is supposed to encompass.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.