Venus In Cancer Makes Life Really Peaceful For 4 Zodiac Signs Between Now & June 13, 2026

Venus is in Cancer making life really peaceful for four zodiac signs between now and June 13, 2026. According to a professional astrologer, this nurturing energy is exactly what the doctor ordered for these signs.

As the astrologers at CafeAstrology explained, during the weeks that the planet of love and beauty is in this nurturing astrological sign, we typically feel more "romantic and attached." This works out beautifully for the "four zodiac signs that are about to experience a great deal of luck, harmony, and emotional fulfillment over the next few weeks," according to astrologer Bella Luna.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The few weeks that Venus spends in your sign each year are some of the best, and that's no different this year, Cancer. Life is a lot more peaceful for you between now and the time Venus leaves your sign on June 13 not only because "you are going to feel more confident," Luna explained, but also "more attractive," and people are feeling very drawn to you.

Advertisement

From your relationships improving to finally getting the recognition you deserve, you’re currently experiencing a huge burst of positive energy. And according to Luna, all of this really comes to a head on June 9, one of the luckiest days all year when abundance and prosperity are very likely to enter your life as the two luckiest planets, Jupiter and Venus, conjunct in your sign.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Though you always make sure your people are taken care of physically, Capricorn, emotions aren't always your strong suit. That's where Venus in Cancer comes in to help. While in Cancer, Venus is "a huge relationship boost for you," Luna explained. This means that, for the next few weeks, "Dating, love, and emotional connections will all go smoother for you.”

Whether it’s meeting someone new or strengthening the connections you already have, expect life to become a lot more healing and beneficial to you. However, if you aren’t into romance, keep an eye out for your business endeavors. According to Luna, business partnerships are also majorly impacted, so expect to reach a whole new level of abundance between now and June 13.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Any time Venus is in Cancer, you "get a huge boost," Luna said, particularly at work. This could include "a raise, a promotion, an exciting new opportunity, a new alignment, a new chance to be super creative in your job,” according to the astrologer.

In the past, you might not have been able to express yourself at work the way you would like. However, moving forward, luck is on your side. Winning big in your career, don’t be surprised if you find that your financial abundance increases, too.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, now that Saturn (the planet of discipline and hard work) is in your sign, it's no secret that you've been going through it in your personal life. From family drama to your home life being a little chaotic, you’ll be happy to know that it’s all finally behind you.

Life gets a lot more peaceful for you while Venus is in Cancer and “You can reconnect with loved ones, heal emotional wounds," Luna explained. Under this energy, "you can experience more warmth, more harmony, and peace inside your home.” Finding peace within, expect to heal childhood wounds as you become deeply fulfilled during this astrological season.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.