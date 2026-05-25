4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck Every Day In June 2026

Four signs are attracting abundance and luck every day in the month of June 2026. Jupiter remains in Cancer until the end of the month, bringing luck and prosperity before it moves to Leo on June 30.

In a video, astrologer Trenton Wayne explained that June is "the coffee break before all the madness begins," as we will see lots of endings and beginnings. Things are rather peaceful up until the New Moon on June 14. However, Wayne suggests staying observant towards the end of the month, because that's when things start ramping up and getting busy heading into July.

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Some months are better for certain astrological signs than others, but eventually we all get our turn when it comes to planetary luck! Let’s take a look at who has the greatest luck and abundance during the whole month of June.

1. Cancer

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This is your best month of the year, Cancer! Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, continues transiting your sign until June 30. Venus is also transiting Cancer until June 13, placing the two most beneficial planets in your sign for the first half of the month.

When Venus transits our own personal sign, we tend to look and feel our best and draw others to us, which makes this a perfect time of the year for achieving what we want and feeling great at the same time. After transiting Cancer, Venus then enters Leo and stays there for the rest of the month. Leo represents the second sign of the zodiac for Cancer, which rules the house of money and self-esteem, so you'll receive a boost in both of these areas.

On June 30, lucky Jupiter changes signs and also enters Leo. While it leaves your personal sign for now, it enters your second house of money. Jupiter represents expansion, and this means great things for your finances, including a chance to make more money. The sign Leo rules the fifth house of romance, so this can be an exciting time for your love life as well.

Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, so communication becomes more important this month. You'll feel an urge to socialize more and to be more inquisitive. This places three planets in Cancer at once, and whenever we have an abundance of signs in one placement, it places the focus on you!

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This month, Mars transits through Taurus, which is a highly compatible sign for you. It moves through your eleventh house of friends and groups, so expect to spend more time networking with others. You should make some interesting contacts this month.

While the Sun is in your sign from June 21 to July 22, you feel more grounded and like yourself. Of course, this represents the start of the Cancer birthday month as well, so Happy Birthday Cancer! This makes for an abundant and exciting month with the planets stacked in your favor!

2. Leo

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Leo, Jupiter enters your sign on June 30 and will remain here until July 2027, giving you nearly 13 months of luck in your first house of self. This transit only happens every 12 years, and when it does, big things happen. Wherever Jupiter transits in your chart, it brings expansion and hope. Many positive things happen with this energy, and it is indicative of greater happiness and success during the time it is in your personal sign.

Starting June 13, Venus also enters Leo, which places the two extremely beneficial planets in your first house by mid-month. Magic happens when these two planets join up, and Venus transiting your first house is when you look and feel your best. You'll notice that you often attract others and draw them to you.

The Sun in Gemini is transiting your eleventh house until June 21. This is the house of hopes and friends, and when a planet transits through here, you experience a busier and more social time. You should spend time with friends and can meet some significant contacts at this time through networking.

A week later, on June 28, Mars also enters your eleventh house. Wherever Mars goes, it brings action, ensuring that this will be a busy month, both for work and pleasure. Make sure you're still taking time for self-care and being aware of your well-being.

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The Full Moon on June 30 falls in your fifth house, which rules fun, entertainment, friends, and romance. This is a perfect moon to end a great month, either with friends, those you are close to, or a love interest, and it should work out beautifully.

3. Gemini

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This month, Jupiter, the planet of gain and luck, continues its transit through your second house of money until the last day of the month. It’s important to make this month work for you since Jupiter won’t return to your second house for another 12 years. You have probably already experienced some financial luck with Jupiter, but this month can bring an abundance.

Jupiter will be joined by the other financial planet, Venus, until June 13, putting the two most beneficial planets in your second house of money. If there was ever a time to ask for a raise or take an opportunity that feels good, it would be now! Since the second house also rules self-esteem, Venus and Jupiter should do wonders for the way you feel about yourself this month.

On June 30, Jupiter changes signs and enters Leo, where it will remain for the next nearly 13 months. Wherever Jupiter goes, luck follows, and in this case, it is to your third house. The third house rules short trips, communication, learning, and can be associated with more socializing. Ideas will become more important and could turn out to lead to significant developments, so pay attention to the things that attract your attention.

Venus enters Leo on June 13 and remains for the rest of the month, placing these two planets together again, this time in your third house. You may have a desire to take a trip, communicate with others deeply, or socialize more. Either way, this is a positive combination, and you should feel great!

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The Sun transits your sign this month until June 21, so Happy Birthday, Gemini. With the sun in your own sign, you tend to feel energized and more comfortable with yourself. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, so this month it's on you! The New Moon falls in Gemini this month on June 14, making it your birthday moon. This should be pleasant and typically serves as a type of reset for the year.

The Full Moon follows on June 30, which falls in Sagittarius or your seventh house of partners. Expect to spend time with partners or those you are closest to, whether they are connected to business or romance. This should be a fantastic month for Gemini, so enjoy it.

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4. Aquarius

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As the month begins, lucky Jupiter is transiting your sixth house of work, boosting your effectiveness and luck. If you are looking for a job or to make a change in your professional life, this is certainly the time to do so. Jupiter in Cancer will be joined by Venus until the 13th, placing the two most beneficial planets in your sixth house of work this month. Now is the time to turn your attention to new opportunities or have the courage to ask for a raise.

On June 13, Venus enters Leo, where it remains for the rest of the month. Venus will transit your seventh house of partners in this sign. This can draw others to you, or if you are single, you could meet someone special. Venus in Leo is typically a fun and romantic time since Leo rules the fifth house of love.

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Jupiter enters Leo on June 30 and will join Venus in your seventh house, placing the two most expansive and optimistic planets in your house of partners. This can help with any type of partnership, but is typically connected to romantic partners and even marriage. If you are single and looking to meet someone special, chances are very high that you will. However, you will benefit from all types of partnerships with Jupiter in this placement.

The Gemini New Moon on June 14 falls in your fifth house of fun, love, and romance. Gemini is a highly compatible sign, and this will be a great chance to spend time with those you are close to or a potential romantic interest. If you are single, you could meet someone you consider very interesting. This is followed by the Full Moon two weeks later on June 30, in your eleventh house of friends and wishes. As a very social time, it's perfect for socializing or networking. This all makes for a great month for you, Aquarius!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.