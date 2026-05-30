The Monthly Horoscope For June 2026 Is Here With Everything Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know This Month

The monthly horoscope for June 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. This is a busy month astrologically, in a very good way. Since we’re still in Gemini season, the first half of the month is quite social. June 9 is one of the luckiest days of the year. As Venus and Jupiter meet in Cancer, it’s a powerful day for manifesting.

The vibes change when the Sun moves into Cancer on June 21, when you may find yourself more drawn to things and people who feel like home rather than being out and about. After spending a year in Cancer, Jupiter finally changes signs to enter Leo, bringing us luck in a whole new way. Each astrological sign has a different focus in June, but it’s ultimately a great month for everyone when we’ll likely feel more connected to each other than we have in a while.

Monthly horoscopes for June 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This Gemini season has been a very social one for you. You’re saying all the right things at all the right times and have the energy to really get things done. Use the momentum while you have it, Aries, because you’ll likely feel the need to buckle down during the second half of the month.

Once the Sun enters Cancer, your focus turns to money, specifically whether what you’ve been working towards is something you actually still want. You can thank Saturn in your sign for this sobering dose of reality, but once you take the time to really think about it, you’ll be much more optimistic.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your natural ability to be patient and practical works in your favor this month. You’re still getting used to having Uranus affecting your finances, Taurus. It’s much better than when the planet of sudden change was in your sign, but keep a close eye on your bank account before swiping that card this month.

Once Cancer season begins, you’ll likely feel more talkative than usual. Try getting out more towards the end of the month. You’ll also benefit greatly from reaching out to siblings or other family members, blood or chosen.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Sun is still in your sign for the first three weeks of June, so it’s technically still your birthday month, Gemini. Celebrate as such, especially since this is the last few weeks of having Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, blessing you financially.

The one thing you don’t want to do this month is spread yourself too thin. You tend to juggle a lot at once, but try to stay focused to avoid being slowed down, especially once your ruling planet, Mercury, turns retrograde on June 29. You’ll see the most reward by pouring most of your energy into one thing that means a lot to you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, there’s not much to say other than you’re really gonna like this month. Mark June 9 on your calendar, because Venus and Jupiter are meeting in your sign for one of the best days of the year, when your confidence is through the roof. Put yourself out there.

You're in the last few weeks of having the planet of luck and abundance in your sign, so you’re experiencing one big final push of growth and opportunity. The good news is that all of this greatness doesn’t stop when Jupiter enters Leo on June 30 and you start attracting its blessings financially.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Don’t let the first half of the month fool you, Leo. Though it starts off a little slow for you, things change drastically once Venus enters your sign on June 13. This is the time of year when you’re the most charming (which is saying a lot, because you’re used to having all eyes on you).

You’ve likely done a lot of self-reflection over the past year. Even if you’re not necessarily broadcasting it, people start taking notice as the month goes on. Things really start picking up for you as the Full Moon rises on June 29, bringing an end to something that’s been taking up a lot of space in your mind lately. It’s a bittersweet ending, but you’re fine leaving the past in the past once Jupiter enters your sign on June 30, marking the start of an incredibly lucky emerald year of success.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Sun is in Gemini until June 20, which is a high-visibility placement for you. This means you can look forward to finally getting the recognition you deserve for all the consistent effort you have put in behind the scenes. Since the New Moon on June 15 is also in Gemini, it’s a really good day to set an intention around your dream job, because it’s highly likely that it comes true.

There’s a lot of energy in the Cancer zodiac sign this month, which works out well for your friendships and long-term goals. Just be aware that your ruling planet, Mercury, does turn retrograde on June 29, so you may need to pack a little extra patience for others towards the end of the month.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You’re a little more curious this month, Libra. The first half of the month supports stepping outside of your comfort zone, especially around the New Moon on June 15. Go ahead and take that leap without feeling the need to weigh every single option. You already know what you want. It gets easier to make a decision when you stop caring what other people think.

Be prepared for Mercury turning retrograde in Cancer on June 29. Take any setbacks or delays in work in stride and focus on what you do best: relationships. Once Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, any issues at work will be the last thing on your mind as your friendships flourish.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You're better at reading other people than you are at letting others read you. This month, try letting someone in a little more. Life starts getting easier after the New Moon in Gemini on June 15, and once Cancer season begins on June 21, you finally feel like yourself again.

You’ll likely have a sudden urge to travel in the second half of the month, but with Mercury turning retrograde on June 29, a staycation will probably bring you more joy than getting too far away from the comforts of home.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Relationships are front and center for you in June, Sagittarius. Your closest one-on-one relationships have been tested during this Gemini season, especially since Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is in the same zodiac sign. You want honesty, and you are perceptive enough to notice when you are not getting it.

Luckily, there’s a New Moon in Gemini on June 15 that gives those relationships a clean slate. You love freedom and forward motion, and sometimes close relationships can feel like they slow you down. But the right people won't hold you back. This is the month to think about which relationships in your life are helping you grow.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You’re a workhorse, Capricorn, but now that we’re at the midway point of 2026, it’s a good time to check in with yourself and see where you’ve been working harder, not smarter. The New Moon on June 14 is the best time of the month to readjust any habits that might’ve been thrown off when Uranus, the planet of disruption, entered Gemini back in April.

When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21, it lights up your relationship zone. This is a big deal for you because Cancer is your opposite sign, and the Sun here always brings partnership into focus. This relationship deserves your attention, especially once Mercury turns retrograde on June 29. But don’t worry, because the Full Moon in your sign on the same day brings something very personal for you to fruition.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This Gemini season has been good to you so far, and it just keeps getting better. The New Moon in Gemini on June 15 makes it easier to start over and genuinely enjoy your life after dealing with any disruption Uranus in Gemini caused last month. Let yourself have fun.

You're good at thinking about the big picture, Aquarius, but don’t forget to pay just as close attention to the details of your daily life. Since Mercury turns retrograde on June 29, work communication and health-related matters need extra care and patience over the next few weeks.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your focus is at home during the first half of the month, whether that means spending time with family or dealing with something at home that needs your attention. Uranus has been bringing unexpected changes to your living situation or family structure, but the New Moon on June 15 gives you a chance to get things back in order.

Everything takes a turn for the better once Cancer season begins on June 21. You're often so focused on taking care of others that you forget to take care of yourself, but your needs matter too, Pisces. Make time for something that genuinely brings you joy this month.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.