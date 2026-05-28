3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success & Luck All Week From June 1 - 7, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from June 1 to 7, 2026. This week, we're thinking long-term and using our money for good.

Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, bringing opportunities for unexpected wealth and pay increases. Yet this energy also encourages you to invest your money in yourself and your future. That could mean furthering your education or improving your home.

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These astrological signs are using their money wisely and intentionally. This week proves that you don't need unlimited wealth to start building the life you've always wanted. You just need to know you’re worth it.

1. Gemini

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Pay attention to new offers once Mercury enters Cancer on Monday, bringing new financial opportunities into your life. Yet, it’s also about making sure you take advantage of the expansion and wealth that Jupiter in Cancer brings. The planet of luck and abundance has been helping you to take chances since 2025. It's now in its final weeks in this water sign, meaning it’s time to take action.

It’s important to know this isn’t just about money, though. In order to truly feel abundant, you must generate more than just material wealth. Use this time to focus on opportunities to better your life, especially those that allow for more time for the people you care about. This week, you want to slow down and actually enjoy yourself rather than work your time away.

2. Capricorn

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Reflect on your relationship with money this week, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you tend to find financial success through your grit and dedication. However, this may not feel like the abundance you seek. It’s one thing to be able to pay the bills and have a steady job, but it’s another to actually trust in your existing and continued success. As asteroid Juno stations retrograde on Friday, you are beginning to reflect on your relationship with money and any financial partnerships in your life.

You must be sure that you’re not missing the very thing you’ve been trying to manifest. Don’t keep moving the goal post of success on yourself. It’s OK to want to always keep growing, but that doesn’t mean you should spend your entire life striving for something you can never actually achieve. Juno retrograde helps you to reflect on your personal relationship with money, so you can shift your perspective. Don’t be afraid to let yourself feel the depths of your success or take steps to ensure greater wealth.

3. Pisces

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Invest in creating a beautiful life this week, Pisces. Uranus in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Aries on Sunday, bringing a financial boost that allows you to invest in your home and personal life. With Uranus in Gemini, you see themes of relocation or remodeling. You may even move in with your partner. This energy isn’t meant to just bring change or disruption, though. It's helping you create the beautiful and expansive life you’ve always dreamed of. With Neptune in Aries, you get the funds necessary to actually do it.

Whether you receive an inheritance or an unexpected bonus, the money that you are receiving is meant to be filtered back into your home and personal life. Set yourself up for future success by focusing on your foundation and knowing that you deserve a life of continued ease and abundance. You have learned a great deal about how to approach your finances more maturely and reasonably. Now, it’s starting to show.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.