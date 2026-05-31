Your Weekly Love Horoscope For June 1 - 7: Feelings Get You Further Than Logic This Week

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for June 1 - 7, 2026. This week begins under the influence of the expansive Sagittarius Full Moon that fell on May 31, which lasts until the next New Moon on June 14, so this energy is powerful all week. Now is the time to be more open-minded about relationships. Sagittarius has a great love of freedom and can’t stand possessiveness or jealousy, preferring new adventures, having fun, and perhaps taking a bigger interest in your partner’s personal philosophies and how well they mix with yours.

Mercury enters Cancer June 1, and will remain in this sign until August 8 because of its retrograde on June 29, so this is an exceptionally long Mercury cycle. Cancer is the most emotional sign of the zodiac, so get ready to go deeply into your feelings along with others you are involved with. Mercury is the planet that rules all of our speech and communication, whether it is writing or talking with loved ones or romantic interests. Mercury in Cancer operates more through emotional feelings than logic, which is why the key phrase for Mercury in Cancer is “I feel.” The emotionality of Mercury in Cancer is something to watch this week, as it can lead to extreme emotional reactions and easily hurt feelings. Mercury in this sign provides a lengthy period of time to focus on your own feelings, family, and home.

Weekly love horoscopes for June 1 - 7, 2026:

Aries

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The Full Moon on May 31 fell in compatible Sagittarius and remains in this sign until Monday night. When it moves into Capricorn, life and relationships take on a more serious, if not confusing, tone.

After Mercury’s entrance into Cancer on Monday, the week takes on a more emotional vibe. You may feel as though your past is still unresolved or haunting you in some way, Aries. Use this week to release burdensome issues.

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Taurus

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Last week's Full Moon fell in your eighth house of intimacy, Taurus. Not only does this house rule physical intimacy, but also change and transformation and the way you feel with a partner. This energy kicks off a week of bonding if you have a love interest or partner.

Communication and coming together on ideas become extra important with emotional Mercury entering your third house of communication on Monday.

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Gemini

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Since the Full Moon on May 31 fell in your seventh house of partners, this week there's a focus on partnerships if you have a love interest. You come across extra magnetic this week, Gemini, and Mercury in Cancer shifts feelings toward a more committed relationship and feeling secure.

You are being motivated toward a more serious and long-term commitment if you are involved with someone relatively new. If you are already partnered, the focus is emotional and financial security.

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Cancer

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Jupiter and Venus are still transiting your first house this week, which not only makes you feel great but also draws others to you. Between that and Mars in Taurus transiting your eighth house of intimacy, this is a good week for love, Cancer.

The Full Moon on May 31 fell in your sixth house of work and health, so the only drawback is that you may be swamped with work, but enjoy all the time you can!

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Leo

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The Full Moon in Sag fell in your fifth house of love and romance on May 31, so this week you are surrounded by energy that is prone toward fun and happiness in love.

This is a good week to prioritize deeper and more committed relationships opposed to casual flings and connections. If you are partnered, Leo, this is a week to connect emotionally on a soul level.

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Virgo

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Your love life is overall moving into a period of more commitment and overall emotional security, Virgo. Any relationship that lacks substance or clarity starts falling by the wayside this week because all you are interested in now is something defined and real.

Venus in your 11th house helps in terms of meeting a love interest if you are single.

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Libra

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Jupiter and Mercury in Cancer bring a softer tone to your romantic life this week, Libra, especially if you have a partner. By midweek in particular, your thoughts turn to love and romance.

Communication is especially significant this week since the Full Moon fell in your third house of communication.

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Scorpio

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Jupiter and Venus are still in Cancer, transiting your ninth house, which is a great combination for you. Mercury also joins the mix this week, and you feel a mix of comforting and secure energy with three planets in this sign.

With Mars transiting your seventh house of partnership, you are relationship-focused this week, Scorpio. But remember that Mars in the seventh could stir the pot a bit.

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Sagittarius

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The Full Moon fell in your own sign on May 31, which serves as a big reset for you. There's a focus on partnerships since the New Moon in two weeks falls in your seventh house of partners.

The New Moon is just the companion to the Full Moon, and you will be focused on more security and clarity in your relationships over the next two weeks.

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Capricorn

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Jupiter and Venus are transiting through your seventh house of partners, and they're joined by Mercury this week. With Mercury in your seventh, communication becomes more important and relationships are your focus.

This is a great week for romantic growth and attraction, Capricorn, and in some cases, even marriage.

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Aquarius

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You are leaning toward a desire for more emotional security and potentially clarity in relationships this week, Aquarius.

Since the Full Moon fell in your 11th house, this is a great week for mixing and socializing, especially if you are single. You may start to feel like putting down real roots if you haven’t already.

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Pisces

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Jupiter and Venus are transiting your fifth house of love, making this an ideal week for romance, especially since they are joined by Mercury this week.

Communication becomes more important this week, Pisces. This places three planets in your house of love and romance, so make the most of it, as this will not last forever!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.