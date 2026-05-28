The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From June 1 - 7

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from June 1 to 7, 2026, set your intentions for what you hope to manifest in the weeks ahead. It’s a brand-new month, and the perfect time to figure out what is most important to you.

Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, June 1, where it will remain until August 9. This is the time when you are meant to let your feelings lead you, knowing that you are worthy of joy and abundance.

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At the same time, Jupiter is preparing to end its journey in this water sign later this month. This transit helps you wrap up what began in 2025 and begin to see your life expand with greater purpose and just the right amount of luck. This week, make sure you’re investing in what fuels your soul and brings meaning to your life so that the universe can work on your behalf.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, June 5

You need to do what is right for you, Aries. Asteroid Juno stations retrograde on Friday, June 5, where it will remain until it shifts back into Capricorn on August 11. This transit is asking you to reevaluate your relationships. This affects romantic matters, friendships, family, and even business partnerships.

You don’t need to do something just because you once wanted it or because everyone else is. Try to consider what feels authentic for you. Don’t be afraid to break convention to follow your heart.

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Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, June 5

Create space for the universe to work on your behalf, Taurus. You are one of the most successful and driven earth signs. Yet, that also means you don’t always leave room for the universe to surprise you or usher you into a new path.

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Juno begins its retrograde in Aquarius on Friday, June 5, helping you reflect on the commitments you’ve made and how you are approaching your career. This is a time to reflect on what is truly meaningful to you, rather than spreading yourself too thin. It’s better to focus on what brings true purpose into your life.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, June 3

Focus on the feeling of success, Gemini. You have been on a path to figure out what you want for yourself. On Wednesday, June 3, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Cancer, bringing about a new way of defining and achieving success in your professional life.

Beyond accolades and titles, you want to feel like the work you’re doing is important and that it matters. A breakthrough is coming this week that affirms your past choices and helps you see that you have achieved what you’ve dreamed of. While this helps bring in a flush of wealth, it’s also about you finally feeling like you are living your purpose.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, June 7

Be ready for the unexpected, Cancer. The Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Cancer on Sunday, June 7, bringing dramatic insight into your professional life. You must be ready to act on your ideas in the days ahead. The success you are meant to achieve in your career requires confidence and your ability to take initiative.

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Yet, that doesn’t mean you’re solely relying on logic. This week, you receive some inspiring insight that you are meant to move forward with. You don’t need to rush this energy, but you do need to make sure that you’re listening to your intuition. That is where your luck and success are found.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, June 1

Take time to prepare for what comes next, Leo. Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, June 1, inviting you into a period of reflection and healing. You have been through a great deal, and while luck will soon be on your side, you must make sure you’re letting yourself heal.

Healing may not be glamorous work, but it allows you to broaden your horizons and take new chances in the coming year. Spend this week and the rest of June getting to know your inner self so when Jupiter enters your sign later this month, you are ready to make the most of it.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, June 2

Your foundation is what allows you to succeed, Virgo. On Tuesday, June 2, the Gemini Sun aligns with Saturn in Aries, bringing an important shift into your professional life. You live life by the book, and that is part of what leads to your ultimate success. But that doesn’t mean it won’t pay off to change things up a bit.

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You are called to focus on your career right now, but this isn’t about the next big win. Reflect on the foundations you have in place, as well as your ability to enlist the help of others. This is a transformative period meant to help you see that breaking some rules actually leads to greater success and fulfillment.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, June 1

You deserve every opportunity in the world, dearest Libra. Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, June 1, joining Jupiter for its last weeks in this water sign. Cancer governs your career, which means you often gravitate toward helping professions or making a difference in your own way.

You want to feel needed in your career but also receive the fulfillment you desire. Mercury in Cancer helps bring in recognition and even the return of past opportunities. It’s never too late to follow your dreams.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, June 4

Rebel from anything that doesn’t align with your truth, dear Scorpio. Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Venus in Cancer on Thursday, June 4, setting a fire within your soul. You are suddenly unable to continue with anything that doesn’t feel like a complete yes.

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This is a moment you have been building towards, but now it’s reaching a pinnacle that you just can’t ignore. The rebellion you are going through is pushing you toward new beginnings and what you've always wanted for yourself. The excuses are finally over, and you know what you must do.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, June 5

You have to protect your goals, Sagittarius. Asteroid Juno stations retrograde in Aquarius on Friday, June 5, bringing about a need to focus on healthy boundaries in your life. You often possess a wide and varied social circle. The people you choose to surround yourself with often bring something unique to the table, which is why you value these connections.

Yet you must be careful of overdoing it for others. Leave enough energy to focus on yourself. Try to reflect on your boundaries and what you need for yourself at this time so that you can have the connections you value and the accomplishments you deserve.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, June 7

Try to embrace the unconventional, Capricorn. While you tend to be a traditionalist at heart, you need to start widening your perspective and trying new things. On Sunday, June 7, the Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Cancer, bringing a chance to make unexpected changes and improvements in your personal life.

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While you tend to focus mainly on work, this energy is all about your personal life and home. Be open to trying a new way of caring for yourself, or even a surprising development in a romantic relationship. Don’t be so stuck in what you’ve been doing that you miss an opportunity for something better.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, June 5

You will never abandon yourself again, sweet Aquarius. You have crossed a major threshold of growth and healing in your life. But that means you also can’t be afraid of reverting to past patterns. Trust your own growth so that you can take advantage of the opportunities that arrive once Juno stations retrograde in Aquarius on Friday, June 5.

Reflect on your personal relationships, as well as those in your professional life. Hold space for both your independence and your partnerships. You don’t have to fear losing your freedom, because the right relationship only enhances the life you’ve already built.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, June 1

Let your creativity flow, Pisces. Mercury enters Cancer on Monday, June 1. This energy activates your intuition and your desire for a life filled with beauty and things that make you feel good. But it also helps you tap into your purpose.

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Mercury will be retrograde from June 29 through July 23, but this will actually be of benefit to you. It helps you return to a previous idea or career opportunity. You are moving into an incredible phase for manifestation. Whether you’ve been wanting to write that book or upgrade your career, you will be able to do all that and more.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.