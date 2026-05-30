Mercury Enters Cancer This Week — How The Powerful Energy Affects Your Zodiac Sign From June 1 - 7, 2026

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Cancer. It affects each zodiac sign differently from June 1 to 7, 2026.

Mercury moves into Cancer on Monday, helping us tune into our emotions and learn from the past. Meanwhile, the Capricorn Moon grounds us, making it easier to begin a new chapter. At the end of the week, Mercury aligns with the Pisces Moon. This alignment helps us connect with our imaginative side. We can accomplish a lot during this time as long as we keep our eyes on the prize.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Home is your anchor this week, as you focus on balancing your career with your family and home life. This is a period to take it easy and reflect on your previous challenges so you can be victorious in the future. If you've been doubting yourself, you’re becoming a lot more self-assured as you find your strength and motivation. This is your moment to see your resilience.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

The energy this week makes this feel like a magical time, Taurus. You're setting your sights on something major for the future. This is a good time to learn something new, as the Sagittarius Moon is very encouraging. You're in the mood to perfect your skills, and you may even register for a course to push your abilities to the next level or connect with your mentors.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, this is an emotionally draining week, but nevertheless, it is showing you a lot about the power your words hold. Try not to be too rash and make sure to think before you speak. Thankfully, Mercury, your ruling planet, enters a new sign on Monday, helping you get more comfortable planning and taking your time. Mercury in Cancer may bring challenges, but the inspiration you find is just what you need to create new things.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Relationships are on your mind this week, Cancer. You are more concerned with what your friends or romantic partner is going through. Your level of compassion is even stronger than usual, with the Capricorn Moon impacting your connections. Prepare to feel more intuitive as Mercury in Cancer acts as a magnet for other people's emotions.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

After last week's Full Moon in Sagittarius, you're starting to feel confident and more like yourself again. This energy continues throughout the month as we get closer to Jupiter’s entrance into your sign. Prepare to reconnect with your value system and dream big. Get ready to open your heart to something wonderful. This week, you're beginning the planning phase. With Mars in Taurus, you will continue to work towards your goals with patience and clarity.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

This week is perfect for spending time with friends and loved ones, as you are more in tune with the emotional energy of others. People you care about may come to you for guidance, especially with Mercury now in Cancer. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the attention you’re receiving, focus on nourishing yourself and protecting your boundaries. The Pisces Moon pushes you to add balance to your world.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury is now in Cancer, bringing revelations to your work life. Your brilliance takes center stage for the next several weeks. Mercury in this water sign allows you to reflect on all you have learned during the Jupiter in Cancer transit. This energy also helps you strengthen your relationship with family, especially if you’ve poured all of your energy into expanding your career.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This week's energy is fascinating for you, with Mercury entering Cancer and allowing you to connect with your philosophy. Your thought process has evolved over the last year, and Mercury has you reflecting on all the knowledge you’ve gained thus far. For those in the academic sector, you may have a breakthrough, especially once Mercury and Jupiter begin to get closer. The week also brings you closer to friends, and you may enjoy bouncing ideas off one another or discussing a good book together.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Expect your social energy to be high this month, Sagittarius. However, Mercury in Cancer is also bringing some challenges your way. This serves as a concluding lesson to the Jupiter in Cancer transit. We are ushering in a new chapter as Jupiter prepares to enter Leo at the end of the month, but first, you are in a recap phase. As you reflect, you learn a lot about what you have endured and how strong you have become due to your experiences.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, this week is all about your family and relationships. This is a period when your hard work is noticed, and it feels very rewarding. Last week's Full Moon had you reflecting, and you now feel much more comfortable taking the spotlight, be it at home or at work. You are becoming more appreciative of the wonderful people in your life, and Mercury in Cancer brings a lot of harmony to your connections for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This week, you're developing a better relationship with yourself, Aquarius. With the Moon in your sign, focus on your successes and don’t be critical or too hard on yourself. This is your moment to believe in what you can do with Pluto still in your sign, bringing much-needed change. As we get closer to Jupiter's entry into Leo, you need to discover why you are worthy so you can have better relationship dynamics with others in the future.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Love is on your mind now that Mercury is in the sign of Cancer. The Full Moon last week helped you release the hold that past relationships had on you. Now, you're feeling optimistic when it comes to romance because you cleared away the negativity connected with love. If you're single, a new love story is in the works as Jupiter prepares to move into Leo later this month. If you're in a relationship, expect your connection to intensify.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.