The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, May 30 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for Saturday, May 30, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon enters Sagittarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Nine of Cups.

In Tarot, the number nine represents abundance. When it's connected with the Cups, you have an abundance of joy and happiness. There's courage when you need it. You look back at your life and feel proud of your accomplishments. The Sun and Moon are now in their sister signs, and things are feeling slightly unstable and intense. What rocks the boat in your world may be a shift in an improved direction. It might not feel that way today, but things do change for the better on Saturday.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for May 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is about teamwork and special skills that took a long time to cultivate. On May 30, be proud of the things you've learned to do.

Your talents, no matter how small they appear to you, are significant. You can use your capabilities to help others. Don't keep them to yourself in an attempt to be humble. Offer them to others when you can.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

You take, and then there are times when it's your turn to be a giver. Today's tarot card talks about both giving and getting when in friendship, work and love.

Taurus, a lesson may be on the horizon where you learn to ask for help when it's uncomfortable. Or, perhaps you'll receive a request that you don't want to fulfill. On May 30, consider the dance that manifests in relationships and learn to find the right balance.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords tarot card is perfect for your needs this Sunday. The Moon enters your house of relationships, and it's just before a Full Moon, indicating that a major decision about love needs to be made.

Your tarot for May 30 is the Knight of Swords, which highlights shrewd thinking. You will want to use your sharpest and most creative thinking right now. You have a few things to consider before you make a decision.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

The veil is pierced for you today, and with the High Priestess tarot card, all the tools and secrets related to the esoteric reveal themselves to you.

If you've always been interested in learning more about yourself through astrology or tarot, today's perfect for buying your own tarot deck or getting a reading.

Consider scheduling a consultation with someone who can provide you with intimate answers to your questions in the near future.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

Lucky for you, Leo, you reached a significant milestone in your life. On Sunday, a financial situation not only improves, but it also exceeds what you imagined you could accomplish right now.

Your tarot card for May 30 foretells riches of various types. The Ten of Pentacles is about economic and emotional stability, so if you need more time or resources, you are likely to find ways to make your wishes come true.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords

Be careful how you frame your messages, Virgo. The Page of Swords highlights overly intense statements that can come across as unkind or thoughtless.

With the Moon entering Sagittarius in your sector of home and family, this is the time to be soft with your communication and its delivery. On May 30, give yourself time to think and to plan out what you need to say, considering the impact of your words and how you want to be heard.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is about lies and hidden truths. This card reveals deception, exposing attempts to make you believe something false.

On Sunday, take extra care to be mindful of what you believe. This doesn't mean you need to walk on eggshells, but let yourself be curious. Instead of taking ideas as objective, explore them critically, especially when a part of you senses someone is dishonest. The Moon in Sagittarius also brings you an opportunity to have honest talks built on transparency.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles

You want what you want, Scorpio, and if your tarot card of the day reveals what that is, it involves money. As the Moon shifts into Sagittarius on Sunday, your house of financial gains activates.

The King of Pentacles reveals that success comes to you through careful planning and attention to detail. This day is best for deciding how you'll spend or save money. You can calculate what you need and determine which actions you need to take.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Justice

The Justice tarot card indicates a strong need for fairness, Sagittarius. You might be a little harder on yourself than is right.

On May 30, consider what it means to be kind to yourself even when you feel like you failed or did something you wish had been done better. Rather than penalize yourself for being imperfect, show yourself a little grace.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Wands

Capricorn, it's your lucky day, because the King of Wands represents vision, charisma, and all that you need. It serves as a reminder that life isn't just happening to you; you can cast your net and make it whatever you want it to be.

This card helps bring out what has always been inside of you. You may feel inspired or more bold. At first, you might feel scared, but as you take the next steps, you'll grow in confidence. Trust the process.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups tarot card represents wishing for what you want and hoping that it will happen. You may be daydreaming about the future all day this Sunday, Aquarius. You'll have ideas that feel almost real to you and find it hard not to see where things could go.

When this happens, keep notes. Planning a little before you do what you want can save you time and money. Just don't let a lack of resources stop you from thinking. This is a magical time that allows you to come up with all sorts of ideas that fill your heart with hope for the future.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

A bright new era starts in your life, Pisces. The Ace of Cups is a card that symbolizes love and hope, but also emotional receptiveness to a fated thought or idea meant for you to carry out.

On Sunday, May 30, listen to your intuition since it presents itself very strongly. You gain insight into something special that could help you enter a new life chapter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.