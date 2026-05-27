The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For June 2026 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope is here for June 2026. This month, the Sun will start in Gemini and enter Cancer on the 21st. The New Moon in Gemini arrives on the 15th, and the Full Moon in Capricorn closes out the month on the 29th.

The collective tarot card for everyone in June is the Chariot, which is ruled by the zodiac sign Cancer. This tarot card reminds you that it's so important not to give up on yourself when life gets hard. You'll go through moments when you want to do so. You'll be tired and wonder if the climb is really worth the effort. But, as Cancer season reveals, feelings can hold you back. You should listen to and trust them, but they are just a starting point of awareness, not the end. Feelings are there to help you see where you need to strengthen yourself (a lesson that comes much more easily when the Sun leaves Cancer in July). Let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign this month.

Monthly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in June 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords

This is a great month for you, Aries. Not only do you get a handle on when you need to hustle or rest, but you also figure out how to listen to yourself a bit more. The Four of Swords invites intentional rest, Aries, reminding you that stepping back now prevents burnout later.

In June, put some things on hold so you can focus on your priorities. This month is about recovery from moments when you overthink or overthink too much, for whatever reason. It's never easy to say no to what you want to do for the sake of work or learning, but delaying gratification allows you to mature.

One priority to set for yourself and later fulfill is self-care. Take intentional pauses, and really stick to them. When you say you're going to go off the radar for a little bit, actually do it. By honoring your physical need for rest, you create moments of inner calm and quiet. Taking time for rest doesn't delay your success. In fact, it can accelerate it because you're protecting your energy, allowing you to work smarter.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Wands

This is your month, Taurus. You get a gift in the form of improved communication. No more mixed signals or feeling like you're not being heard. Venus ushers in a new romantic era during June.

You might make a significant commitment in some important area of your life. The Nine of Wands is about success after a long-standing struggle. You may have endured heartache in love or found it challenging to meet someone. So, in June, relationships and the seriousness of your time spent on them intensify.

Relationships from business to romantic seem to move forward nicely. Your ruling planet, Venus, will enter Leo on June 13. You might start dating a little more actively to find a lifelong partner to commit to. Or, if you're in an established relationship, you wish to be put first in their life, and want to do the same for them. You work harder on your union to enhance connection, fall more deeply in love, and rediscover a powerful emotional spark.

Communication will be key to achieving your aim throughout June. You'll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy romantic adventures.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Cups, reversed

It's time to pull back a bit and do a mini life reassessment. Gemini, June 2026 ushers in a new era of your life. You're a year older, and age will make you feel thankful for what you have, but also aware of how far you still need to go. The Nine of Cups, reversed, is about feeling badly about your circumstances. A part of you is ready for change, and even the hardest challenges become more manageable because you're motivated to do something about it.

Your ruling planet, Mercury, turns retrograde on June 29, giving you an opportunity to review what you tried to change, but didn't work out the first time. It's essential not to self-sabotage because you feel unhappy.

Don't go back to the old pattern, thinking that familiarity will provide you with a sense of comfort. No more indulging in things you know aren't good for you. Instead, stick to the changes you've promised to make and work through the pain of growth.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Cancer, this is the month you learn a valuable lesson about karma. During June, remember that when one door closes, another one opens. You are the one to close a door this month, or you might have it slammed by the universe to help usher you into a new life phase. Either way, see bad luck as the growing pains that lead to good luck. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is not always a positive omen at first, but with your diligence this month, you grow.

A chapter in your life comes to a close, and you're happy to see it end. The season of changes arrives around June 15, when the New Moon in Gemini opens the portal to your past. There are a few spiritual soul ties that you'll need to cut, and a few things you'll need to forgive yourself for. However, this is again for healing, and it's painful, but it's part of a greater good. Your birthday month begins on June 21, when the Sun enters your sign, blessing you with a whole new 365 days to recalibrate and define your future. New Sun, new you — embrace it!

This is a lucky month for you, even if it seems to move more slowly than usual. Mercury retrograde starts on June 29, just before the Full Moon in Capricorn. If you go through a breakup of any type, whether friendship, lover, family member, or job, don't let it bother you too much. The fact that you have two celestial events happening back-to-back on the same day indicates a time for careful revision. Exes return, job layoffs can lead to rehires, or old friendships can serve as a segue into new ones.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

Leo, something so good is coming into your life right now, and you feel happier than you've ever felt in a long time. The Ten of Cups is about emotional fulfillment and being happily surrounded by people you love. In June, you'll long to find your tribe and make memories. You feel supported and seen by others.

You're not going through this moment by yourself either. You're sharing joy with others. There's a genuine air of happiness and joy this month, despite the various ways life can be stressful. Relationships deepen, and you're less likely to feel judged for your decisions, due to the collaborative energy available all month.

Pursue goals that align with your belief system and aim for social activities that feel natural to you to encourage being embraced for who you are.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you know it's time to take action, and you're not going to let hesitation, even if it's logical, stop you from moving forward. You revisit unfinished business in June. The reversed Eight of Cups is about hesitation and wondering if you ought to walk away from a situation or stay where you are. You recognize when and how you've outgrown things.

You want to address any and all unfinished business you face. Various emotional attachments resurface in June, inviting you to consider whether they align with who you are now or who you want to be. You long to be understood this month.

Someone you're emotionally attached to returns to your life, prompting you to reflect. You want healthy partnerships now. This is the month when you start choosing yourself and your needs over others' when things feel off. Mercury retrograde at the end of the month reinforces reflection rather than resolution or the need for all the answers. You find closure, even if it takes some time for you to discover it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You're ready to build and even do a little bit of restructuring in various areas of your life this month. At the start of summer, Libra, you'll experience a turning point in your life. June is about rebuilding confidence. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about enhanced relationships. There's a gradual but steady improvement in your finances, and the emotional strain you felt earlier in the year starts to lessen.

You have newfound confidence, and that feeling of being powerful gets into everything else you do in June. Venus enters Leo, causing your confidence to grow. Where you once saw problems, you now see options.

Things are feeling more stable, even if you can't see the results of the changes you make right now. You're rebuilding your life with a renewed sense of self-worth and personal value. You'll have more clarity about resources and how to access or use them, so you get a better footing in your personal and professional life.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool, reversed

Scorpio, you're a zodiac sign that knows that it's always best to act with a little bit of care when doing something new. Since this is the start of summer, you're not here to rush into anything. You want to proceed with care.

The month of June is about exercising caution when you are presented with an opportunity. Your tarot card for June is the Fool, reversed, which is about lacking good judgment and making foolish decisions. You don't have to be a victim of either of these, but you'll want to evaluate your choices before making them, starting with the friendships you entertain.

You learn things about yourself that you already knew but didn't prioritize when it came to change. Pluto is retrograde in Aquarius this month, so old patterns may emerge that involve control issues or even gossip. When this happens, slow down and evaluate your choices.

You are here to win. This is the time to protect your future by making informed decisions. Look for ways to minimize risks and avoid problems before they happen.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

If there were a single word to define what June is for you, it would be success. You're seeing big gains in finances and opportunities.

The month of June redefines your productivity, Sagittarius, so you will need to adjust your schedule and daily routines. The Eight of Pentacles is about mastery and perseverance, but when reversed, it suggests a need to be more efficient to save time.

You'll need to make a few adjustments to your schedule, and it's important to know for sure what matters most to you.

In June, you recognize what lacks purpose and discover new ways to avoid wasting time. Adjust your schedule to reflect your priorities and remove activities that aren't aligned with your goals. Your success improves when your actions are intentional and align with your goals.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Capricorn: Strength, reversed

You are not one to show weakness, but in June, you're more open and receptive to vulnerability and to how it can help you become a better person.

Capricorn, your tarot card, Strength, is about strength, but when it's reversed, you are invited to take a break from the things you're forcing and observe instead. June makes it clear that you are compensating rather than resting.

When you recognize your softer side, you see how you can improve, which restores your confidence. You'll communicate your relationship needs and wants to others, especially if your removal from certain activities affects their productivity.

Emotional and physical recovery won't necessarily be immediate, but it will arrive this summer. You may feel guilty about stepping back from a relationship; consider it a self-protective strategy, especially if you need space to think about what you want in the future.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monthly tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, when you make a decision, that's it. You're ready to take action. June brings you some of your energy back, and you regain momentum. The Knight of Wands is about building confidence and strategic risk-taking before your fears talk you out of doing the things you want to do.

You aren't a risk-taker, normally, but you might decide to do things that push you beyond your comfort zone. In June, pursue travel and various interests in your career or education. You may start to date or develop a deeper bond with a partner.

You are looking ahead and seeing the life you want to live. Your life goes in a new and improved direction. You stop feeling like life is happening without you and instead feel like you're in the driver's seat, steering the journey.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

Summer is always such a fun time for you. You get to dream about vacations and beach getaways. You start to feel a sense of joy when the weather heats up, and you can wear clothes that have been packed away all winter.

The Sun tarot card is about confidence, Pisces. In June, you experience optimism, and your mood lifts. You have clarity about what you want to accomplish this month. The good news is that you're much more visible, which opens opportunities for you.

There's a confidence that seems to be a natural part of your expressive energy in June. That attracts new people into your life. Your friendship circle grows in June, and your relationships feel supportive and unburdened by complications. You put yourself out there socially and emotionally. Happiness becomes a motivating factor for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.