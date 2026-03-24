4 Zodiac Signs Attracting Big Opportunities & Financial Success From Now Until June 2026

Now that Jupiter retrograde is finally over, four zodiac signs are attracting big opportunities and financial success from now until June 2026. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, and these signs are benefiting big time from its direct motion in its home zodiac sign of Cancer.

Jupiter direct in Cancer is "a really good thing," astrologer Cody Springer explained in a video, adding that the next few months "feel like growth, exploration, expansion, success, and opportunity."

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Though these astrological signs may have had a rough go of things while Jupiter retrograde, things are finally turning around for the better as they attract big opportunities and financial success almost effortlessly until Jupiter enters Leo at the end of June 2026.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you're used to having pretty good luck with money, so the lull of Jupiter retrograde wasn't exactly easy. But that's all finally turning around, according to an astrologer named Camila Regina who said you can look forward to big opportunities and financial success between now and June 2026.

During this time, Regina explained in a video, "Money comes through business, sales, and visibility." Whether it's marketing through social media or finally being acknowledged for all of your efforts at work, your life is about to get a whole lot better. This is especially true if you work in the fields of social media, tech, marketing, teaching, or any other job where you get to be creative or highly visible.

2. Gemini

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Gemini, since the planet of luck "has been retrograde in your second house of income," Regina explained, you may have been struggling a bit with your financial stability, likely seeing a lot more going out than coming in. However, that all changes now, the astrologer said. You're attracting "major money momentum" until June 2026, she explained.

This is one of the strongest energies for financial growth, the astrologer explained, as "things that were stalled begin to move forward again." Keep an eye out for new opportunities and write down all of your ideas, because "a business idea may suddenly expand," Regina said, and "new income streams can begin appearing."

3. Virgo

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Virgo, you're attracting big opportunities and financial success "through networks, friendships, and the internet," Regina explained, because "Jupiter is activating your 11th house of gains, manifestation, and financial opportunities through groups."

Though you may have given in to the urge to self-isolate over the long winter, springtime is the perfect time for you to socialize. As Regina explained, "when Jupiter turns direct, the flow of income can expand quickly." According to the astrologer, this is "one of the most powerful placements for big wins" that only happens once every 12 years, so do your best to make the most of it!

4. Libra

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Libra, "Jupiter is turning direct in your eighth house, which rules financial agreements, investments, support from others, and sudden gains," Regina explained. According to the astrologer, this means you're attracting big opportunities and financial success "through shared resources and investments" between now and June 2026.

Don't be surprised if you find money coming to you through unexpected people and sources for the next few months. Whether it's a late deposit finally hitting or an investment pulling through, money is flowing to you outside of your usual paycheck.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.