The June 2026 Monthly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign

The monthly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign in astrology is here for June 2026. You start the month eliminating what you don't need, and before it's over, you start something new.

This month transitions from Water Snake energy to Wood Horse energy. The Year remains in the sign of the Fire Horse. This is the month where you go from feeling to taking action. Wood is about fresh starts, while water is for emotional awareness. From June 1 - 5, you have a chance to get adjusted to the new month's energy. However, on June 6, you're ready to take action.

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There are three days where the energy is extra potent for starting new projects: 6, 18, and 30. Luck peaks on the 10th and the 20th. Be careful on the 8th and the 19th, as these are the two Danger days of the month. Now let's see what's in store all month.

Rat

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This month, you realize where others start and where you end. There are things you've observed in May that finally come to a head in June. The blame shifting that often comes when you hope someone else will do what they are supposed to do is exhausting. But around June 6, you realize that if something is to be, it depends on you.

You'll change your tune and avoid blame-shifting. Instead, you dedicate the rest of the month to assuming responsibility for your own self-care. Wearing silver in jewelry or the color can remind you to embrace this life stage.

You're not where you want to be yet, but you'll get there. Your lucky number this month is 38, which reduces to an 11 and 2. Think about the harmony you want. Allow yourself to be creative, and to help you enhance inner trust, consider meditating on blues like cyan. Your ally this month is a Pig, and you'll really appreciate their kindness. Being around Pigs or meeting one brings you luck.

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Ox

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Ox, you may be slow to act, but that doesn't mean you're not silently planning something before you decide what to do next. You're learning to trust yourself more, even when you feel like the entire world has dismissed your value. One thing that you'll deal with before June is over is a decision. Even though you can be indecisive at times, you'll make a choice and stick to it.

At the start of the month, up until the 5th, you're processing feelings. But afterward, once Wood Horse energy kicks in, you're ready to face fears and move ahead. You're learning that to fail doesn't mean a permanent loss of opportunity. You're given a chance to learn from experience.

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If you see any numbers 17, 1 or 7, consider it a lucky sign this month. These numbers signify leadership, thoughtfulness, and together they add up to 8, which is powerful energy. You go from losses to winning or have a rags-to-riches moment. Pay attention to friends who are under the Horse animal sign. They are there for you as special allies to teach you to surrender and trust yourself more.

Wearing jade can enhance your sense of luck in the world. When possible, add green to foods, clothing and even makeup or accessories to remind you that this is a chapter for personal growth.

Tiger

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There comes a point in time where you are faced with a decision, and one of them is whether to forgive someone or not. Often, you measure how much to let a past slight go against a person's sincerity. But that theory gets a little complicated when the one who needs you to forgive them is yourself.

In June, you start to feel like this is a situation that can no longer be ignored. You either give yourself a pass and move on or stay wallowing in pity or self-loathing all summer. If you fell in love with someone who hurt you despite seeing red flags. You get to tell yourself it's OK, you learned. If you did something else you're not proud of, you also work through it. It's a slow process that could very well take all month, but when awareness kicks in until after the 6th, you'll see why it does.

The number to pay attention to for luck, or in moments when life is about to change, is 15. One is for leadership, and the other is for losses and change. Together, they create 6, which is about nurturing. You're here to love yourself in June. You can learn about resilience from a Goat, either through a current friendship or a new one. Wearing emerald or violet can help you connect with your strength and spiritual side.

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Rabbit

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Rabbit, honesty is truly the best policy, and it's really easy for you to tell others the truth because you feel it's kind to just say what needs to be said. In June, you'll have more reasons to open up. People you talk to who tend to be superficial will want to go deeper in their exploration of what you think and why.

To connect with this more sultry energy, wearing mauve can help you express softness with a touch of emotional strength. When you feel drained by people who seem kind on the surface but feel like energy vampires, don't just wait it out. This month, take advantage of the hot weather and add heat to your meals. Eating or drinking cherry-red foods is thought to restore your Qi energy.

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When it comes to allies, a Tiger could enter your life or become more involved. These individuals help you learn to protect your energy while remaining kind. A number to pay attention to is 3, your lucky number in June. This number reveals where you can act creatively and solve problems from a new angle.

Dragon

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Your month starts off with a dose of courage. First, you'll evaluate your feelings, and then you'll take action based on what you perceive to be true for you. Courage isn't just a one-and-done emotion, either. It's something you grow by taking action. So, despite the fact that you are naturally a bold person, you may still struggle with doing what you need to do at the start of the month.

Don't let waiting give you reason to feel like you have to give up on yourself. Things pick up with the energy after the Wood Horse energy kicks in on the 6th. When you see the numbers 3, 5 or 35 in any situation, note what you're up to. These numbers can symbolize a turning point in your life.

Wearing brown can help you to feel emotionally grounded when needed, but you can also wear ruby red when passion feels low. A good friend to lean on during this month is a Rabbit. If you have something important to talk to a therapist or trusted advisor, a Rabbit sign means a smooth interaction.

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Snake

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You really love to be your own person. Freedom feels grounding to you, so when the energy this month shifts from Water to Earth, you like it. At the start of the month, until around the 6th, you'll sense someone or something encroaching on your personal space. This becomes an impossible situation for you to keep. Rather than play nice or pretend it's not happening, you'll push back and work hard to recover what you feel is necessary to be happy.

One color to wear when you are struggling to set boundaries is hot pink. Pink is thought to help enhance harmony in relationships. The heat will help you to boldly confront problems with the goal of keeping things together rather than letting conflict push you (and someone you generally like) apart.

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A number that's lucky for you in June is 48. 4 represents balance, and 8 represents power and strength. You'll find that the more you are true to yourself, the better you feel. During times of stress, consider eating apricots or wearing the color. In Feng Shui, this is considered a form of medicine for health and well-being. A Rooster person who could enter your life to help you discover a new source of wisdom.

Horse

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Your imagination becomes a powerful source of information throughout the month of June, especially after June 6, when the energy aligns with your sign. You get a complimentary node from the universe this month, where your personality traits and deepest desires are noticed. Summer is the perfect time of year to express your independence. You can pursue new goals that match your wants in life. You can explore ways to do things that you normally would want to do but can't.

One thing to be careful about is running out of emotional or physical energy too quickly. Focusing on the traits of your lucky number this month, which is a 6, can help. 6 is the motherly energy that fosters protective and nurturing experiences.

When you feel like you're running out of steam, consider leaning on a friend who is an Ox, observing their traits and thinking about how to be slower and more methodical when you feel like rushing. Two colors that help you to connect with calm energy are aqua and white. Aqua for serenity and white for purity of mind and focus.

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Goat

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The month starts off with the perfect energy for what you need to accomplish. From June 1 - 5, you are ready to be empathetic. You want to express and experience compassionate moments with people you care about and the entire world. You're globally concerned in June, which is why it's important for you to do things that foster a sense of power.

Monkey animal signs can help you foster a sense of eternal curiousity and optimism. Wearing black can encourage a mindset of purposeful detachment. Black in Feng Shui supports introspectiveness. If you feel short on hope due to reading something concerning, wearing plum or even eating foods that are deep purple can remind you not to lose hope.

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Monkey

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You tend to be high-energy, but in June, you need to be more disciplined and self-controlled across various areas of your life, especially at work. You are inclined to choose loyalties this month. You might pick work over family or vice versa. Burgundy colors, in food, clothing or drink, help to ground your typical vital energy and give you the focus you need. You will find auburn colors work nicely with the depth of burgundy to keep you mentally grounded.

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A number to pay close attention to is 32; together, they symbolize chaotic changes. Despite whatever challenges you face, remember to remain loyal and true to your goals and dreams. You'll be tempted to quit or give up on yourself, but you'll miss out on the miracle that comes with patience and resilience.

Spend time with a Dog animal sign to learn about their patient nature. If you meet a person who is a Dog, you'll notice that your life is about to improve through their friendship.

Rooster

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You tend to worry about all sorts of things. You worry about what you can control, and you even overthink problems that belong to other people. You go into peak-concern mode at the start of the month. The energy of Water heightens your perceptiveness, especially when you walk into a room, and there's tense energy.

The good news is that things start to settle down after June 6 when Wood Horse energy kicks in. You shed old thoughts about what you are responsible for. You settle problems by letting go and allowing others to solve their own issues. It won't be easy, but it will happen.

One number to pay attention to when you see it is 31, because it signals control issues. 31 adds up to 4, which is about managing. This month, you're learning not to manage what doesn't belong to you. You may find this challenging, but you have more control over your thinking than you realize.

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In Feng Shui, you can use lilac or gold to strengthen your resolve or give your nervous system a sense of calm. Also, consider pairing up with a Rat animal sign. Their wisdom can be extraordinarily useful for you at this time.

Dog

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Relationships take center stage in June, and you'll be figuring out which ones need tending and which ones are OK as is. You work through your feelings of loyalty and desires for closeness around June 1 - 5, but after June 6, you'll want to know who is there for you. The point is that you want to be free, and you prefer to spend your time with people who value your presence.

You'll recognize this more when you're out with friends, and you see the number 19, which is about leadership and freedom. Both of these symbols represent what you hope to accomplish before the month is over. You want to feel like you can be yourself while staying connected with a group.

A sign that helps you understand how to strike the perfect balance between autonomy and interdependence is the Snake. To enhance your sense of inner resolve, wearing Bronze or the color coral can help you stay true to yourself. This is the month to remove clutter from your mental life and also your personal space.

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Pig

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Balance and harmony are in store for you throughout the month of June. Your monthly horoscope encourages you to be thoughtful toward others. You want to give and take equally. It's wonderful if you enjoy being the person who is always generous, but you also want to let others experience the sense of thankfulness you feel when you're the recipient of help.

A number to pay attention to is 30, which reduces to 3. 3 is a highly creative number, and it also symbolizes fertility. If you're hoping to have a baby or wish to expand your family, look for 3s and use that to meditate on your wish to send it to the universe.

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Colors that enhance the gentleness you give to others are pink and yellow. Pink is for love and romance, and yellow is again, for creative energy and youthful vitality. If you want to get back to the gym or start exercising, this is the month to begin a healthy journey. Consider inviting a Dragon to go for walks with you for mentally stimulating talks or talk with a personal trainer for tips that you can use easily in your daily life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.