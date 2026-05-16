The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 18 - 24 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for May 18 - 24, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. This week’s collective card is The Tower, a sign that change is on the way, ready or not. Not necessarily a bad one, thankfully, but you'll likely feel a little caught off guard. It’ll make more sense in hindsight, so do your best not to overreact in the moment.

The start of Gemini season on May 20 is like a splash of cold water on the face, but if there’s anything you need to get off your chest, you definitely don’t want to put it off for too much longer. The energy on Monday and Tuesday is more forgiving for tough conversations compared to the rest of the week.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for May 18 - 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Star

The Star usually shows up after a period of intense pressure, so there’s no surprise it’s showing up for you after the month you’ve had so far, Aries.

However, The Star is also a lot like seeing the light at the end of a tunnel.

It’s a sign that the hard part is over and something you’ve been waiting on is closer than it’s felt yet. A real answer arrives before the weekend. If it feels right, you know what to do.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles

Mars, the planet of ambition, moves into your sign on Monday. With the King of Pentacles backing it up, you’re starting the week off on the right foot. You’re less distracted and feel ready to face your to-do list for the first time in a while.

In Tarot, the King of Pentacles is the person in the room who already knows what they're worth. That’s the vibe to go for this week. Don’t let anyone talk you out of standing up for doing what's best for you when your gut is telling you the ball is actually in your court.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

The Fool showing up for you the same week your zodiac season begins is no coincidence, Gemini. It’s the tarot’s way of saying that you can consider this week a genuine fresh start.

The biggest advice you can take from The Fool this week is not to overthink anything. If something feels worth doing, don’t talk yourself out of it. Just because you’re intelligent enough to find a logical excuse doesn’t mean you should.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups

Between Venus entering your zodiac sign on Monday and the Two of Cups, which represents two people choosing each other, showing up as your tarot card for this week, an important relationship has a lot of your energy.

Honestly genuinely is the best policy this week. This includes not holding something back just because you don’t want to upset the vibe. But the Two of Cups is one of the most positive cards in the deck, a sign that you can expect things to go well.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Strength

The Strength card is a reminder that the most effective version of you this week is the calm one, so stay composed if you feel blindsided at some point.

It’s tempting to act first and think later, but this card is specifically a sign that things are more likely to work out if you avoid that. You don’t always need to have the last word, Leo. By the end of the week, it becomes clear how much of a power move it was to just let things go.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

You’ve been sitting on an idea that your intuition says is actually a really good one, Virgo. Not only is your intuition rarely wrong, but the Page of Pentacles showing up is a pretty good sign that that idea is, in fact, ready to stop being just an idea.

Keep in mind that in the tarot, the Page of Pentacles is also a student, which means you don't have to have it all figured out yet. Pick one thing to move forward on and do that one thing this week. Starting small is still starting.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Three of Wands

You've put a lot of your energy into something recently, and the Three of Wands is a good sign that it's about to pay off. You’ve been waiting for an answer or some kind of sign, Libra. This week, you finally get it.

You're actually really good at handling the fickle energy that Gemini season brings out in people, so this week plays to your strengths. It may not be all smooth sailing, but you've done the hard part already. It’s only a matter of time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

The Tower is the collective tarot card for this week as well, Scorpio, which means that something in your life is drastically going to look different by the end of the week. It’s nothing you caused or that you could have even predicted, so it's better not to waste energy trying to avoid it.

The good news is that you’re a zodiac sign that’s basically built for this. Sometimes, it’s easier to accept change when it’s completely unexpected because you effortlessly tap into your instincts, and yours rarely steer you wrong.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands usually shows up when your energy and motivation are at a 10, and that's exactly where you are this week, Sagittarius. The curious energy of Gemini season is adding to that, so it makes sense that you're feeling more inspired than you have in a while.

There is a lot going on this week, which trips a lot of zodiac signs up. However, you’re not one of them. Just note that the one thing the Knight of Wands is known for is starting things without finishing them, so keep track of the side quests you choose to go on.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

In tarot, the Ten of Pentacles represents long-term security. You might not be able to see the full picture yet, but this specific card showing up for you this week is a good sign that what you've been working toward isn’t all that far-fetched after all.

You’re thinking about work, aren’t you? Think again, Capricorn. With the planet of love putting all the attention on your personal life this week, it’s a good week to invest time in the people who matter most to you. Your people are part of the future you see for yourself, too, and the work will still be there once you’ve filled your cup.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Gemini season is genuinely one of the best times of year for you, Aquarius, and The Star showing up in your reading this week makes it even better. This tarot card suggests that something you’ve been hoping for is very close to coming true.

If you don’t see any signs of life right away, don’t let it discourage you. The further the week goes on, the more things pick up. Everything is finally starting to work out.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups

Usually when the Four of Cups shows up, it’s a sign that someone is so focused on what they don’t have that they’re missing what’s right in front of them. It’s a gentle reminder not to get so caught up in one thing that another opportunity passes you by.

You’ve been patient for a long time, Pisces. Now, it’s time to be present. Once Gemini season begins on May 20, write things down when you have to so you don’t miss anything by getting too caught up in your own thoughts.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.