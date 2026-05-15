3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of May 18 - 24, According To An Astrologer

Three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck during the week of May 18 to 24, 2026. Nothing is going to go according to plan in the days ahead, but somehow it will be better than you ever expected.

Pay attention to what arises on Wednesday, May 20, as Gemini season begins, and on Friday, May 22, when Uranus Cazimi peaks in the same sign. Gemini season has a way of shifting your life in new and exciting directions. This energy helps you leave your comfort zone and seize new opportunities,

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Yet, the Uranus Cazimi has the biggest impact this week. This represents the powerful alignment of the Sun and the planet of rebellion. This is the first of seven Uranus Cazimi’s that will create shockwaves in your life through 2033. These are lightning bolt moments that change everything in the most unexpected ways. Say yes and be ready to see where it all leads you.

1. Libra

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Don’t bother with plans, dearest Libra. Uranus entered Gemini on April 25, bringing new beginnings and opportunities for growth into your life. You may have already started to experience shifts since the start of this transit, but this week, you are forced to make a decision. Just after Gemini season begins on Wednesday, May 20, Uranus Cazimi occurs on Friday, May 22. This creates a profound moment of opportunity and change.

Gemini season is always a time to entertain new opportunities and feel the tug of your dreams more intensely. However, this season is felt differently with Uranus on the scene. Uranus Cazimi brings an offer you didn’t see coming or a dream that you can’t possibly ignore. It might show you the truth of a romantic relationship you’re finally ready to see. Embrace whatever arises and know that it’s always better to choose where you’re guided than be forced by the universe. Get ready for incredible changes and for life to turn out better than you could have ever planned for.

2. Scorpio

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It’s all possible, Scorpio. Don’t give up on what you most want. No matter how much it feels like the universe has been silent lately, know that you are still being guided. You don’t need to shortchange yourself on what you think is possible to safeguard your heart from disappointment. You are entering a lucky and transformative period of your life. Don't give up on yourself or your dreams.

On Monday, May 18, Venus enters Cancer, where it remains through June 13. This energy is about changing your life in the ways you’ve always dreamed of, while also having the full support of the universe. While this supports changes to your personal path, including your career or where you live, with Mars shifting into Taurus on the same day, this could also involve new love. Remember that the past only prepares you for the blessings that the future holds.

3. Capricorn

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Honor what your heart wants, Capricorn. On Saturday, May 23, the First Quarter Moon rises in Virgo, helping you take action on your intentions. This lunation represents a deeply personal and emotional time for you. This means that what you choose to do isn’t about logic, but what resonates the most deeply with your heart and soul. You’ve set an intention recently, even if you haven’t shared it with anyone else in your life. Now is the time to take action.

This intention could be about anything, from a new romance to financial security. No matter how small it seems, one choice can change the energetic flow in your life. Focus on one thing you can do this week to start manifesting the life that you dream of. Small steps add up to the change you need.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.