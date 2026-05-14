The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From May 18 - 24

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from May 18 to 24, 2026, you're ready to go with the energy of the universe rather than fight against it for your own agenda.

The beginning of this week is quite active with Mars moving into Taurus on Monday, May 18, followed by Venus into Cancer. This is a time to slow down and think about the choices you’re making rather than just plowing ahead for the sake of movement.

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As Gemini Season begins on Wednesday, May 20, followed by the Uranus Cazimi on Friday, May 22, it’s important to stay as ready as you can for the unexpected. Both Gemini and Uranus are known for throwing curveballs into your life. Pay attention to what arises this week, and remember it is better to go with the flow than be dragged by it.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, May 23

With the intensity of Aries energy for the past month, you’ve been busier than usual and pulled in multiple directions. While this has been an exciting time, you must slow down and pause before making any decisions.

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on Saturday, May 23. This is a chance to be sure you’re caring for yourself in the ways you need. Align your actions with your priorities, so that any decisions you make bring success into your life.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, May 18

Go after what you want, Taurus. On Monday, May 18, Mars moves into your zodiac sign, making this the perfect time for you to go after what you want. Mars in Taurus increases your determination to make things happen for yourself. Instead of passively waiting for something to happen, you’re going after it.

Whether it’s in your career or your personal life, don’t hold back during this time. You can overdo it while Mars is in your sign, so just be sure you’re also focusing on balance to avoid burnout. Don’t exhaust yourself before accomplishing your goals.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, May 22

This is a solar return to remember, dearest Gemini. The Sun enters your sign on Wednesday, May 20, beginning your zodiac season. Yet, this period is different than years past, as the Uranus Cazimi occurs on Friday, May 22, bringing a shocking and unexpected moment into your life.

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With Uranus in Gemini, the changes happening are personal. How you look and what you believe are affected, as is the direction you take your life in. While this is an unrestrained energy, it is positive, so be sure you are embracing wherever you’re guided.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, May 18

Everything is finally starting to improve, sweet Cancer. Venus moves into your zodiac sign on Monday, May 18. Venus is the planet of romance and abundance, and in your zodiac sign, it brings all that good energy directly where you need it most.

During Venus in Cancer, you're radiating a higher energy, which makes you appear more attractive and confident. It also helps to draw new offers for both business and romance into your life. This is an energy of attraction versus chasing. So, sit back and let the universe do the work.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, May 18

You have to work for the success you desire, Leo. On Monday, May 18, Mars moves into Taurus. This earth sign rules all aspects of your career, and it’s an area of your life that has gone through immense changes since 2018, when Uranus first entered Taurus.

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With Uranus now firmly in Gemini, you can start to achieve the success and stability you desire in your professional life. This is a busy time, but it is also a highly profitable one. Don’t shy away from investing in yourself.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, May 22

A little shake-up is always a good thing, Virgo. On Friday, May 22, the Uranus Cazimi occurs, bringing a shocking moment of change into your life. Uranus Cazimi represents the moment this planet crosses into the heart of the Sun, beginning a new cycle and providing an electrifying opportunity for growth.

Gemini energy governs your career path, as well as how you are seen by others. With Uranus here, you can expect a change in your career over the next seven years. It will be positive, but you must also be in the place to receive it. Try to be open and trust in the redirections that come into your life.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, May 18

Notice what resonates with your soul, Libra. On Monday, May 18, Venus moves into Cancer, beginning an exciting new chapter in your life. You may be contemplating relocating or making major life decisions at this time.

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Pay attention to the job offers or even networking connections that arise this week. Venus in Cancer isn’t only about greater wealth and success. It's also about truly loving what you do and feeling as if you are living within your purpose. Don’t lose sight of what you know in your heart you deserve.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, May 20

Change is a beautiful thing, Scorpio. While you're known as the alchemist of the zodiac, that doesn’t mean you’re always on board for every redirection that occurs in your life. As Gemini season begins on Wednesday, May 20, you must work with the universe. This means not shying away from change or trying to keep everything the same.

You are meant to surrender to the divine plan for your life and recognize that you are guided by the universe. Gemini season will be more intense this year as Uranus is also within this air sign. Be sure that you remain open to change and trust the process.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, May 23

Take things one step at a time, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on Saturday, May 23, bringing an important opportunity for your career. This lunar phase is a chance for you to take action on your intentions. In this area of your life, it is related to success and financial stability.

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As a fire sign, you tend to move in big and bold ways; however, this lunation is about taking a small step forward. Be practical in the decisions you make and be patient in your process. An overnight success doesn’t mean everything comes to you the moment you want it, but rather in divine timing.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, May 18

Let your heart motivate you, Capricorn. Mars moves into Taurus on Monday, May 18, bringing you greater motivation and creativity. Taurus energy helps you tap into your authenticity and innate skills so you can get ahead in any area of your life you desire.

For the past few years, you were urged to move into more creative fields, whether your work specifically involves the arts or not. This energy is about letting yourself move beyond the boardroom and achieve success more organically. Embrace your creativity and all of your talents so that the success you achieve comes from your heart.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, May 20

Be open to where you are guided, Aquarius. Gemini season begins on Wednesday, May 20. Gemini is the zodiac sign of duality, representing both the human self's desire for instant gratification and the higher self's soul purpose. The goal isn’t to choose one or the other, but to find a balance between the two.

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You are human in this life, so you can’t only live through your soul. You are meant to fully live and enjoy this life. Gemini season lasts until June 21, allowing you to go where you are guided and make choices that bring you greater joy and fulfillment.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, May 18

Being soft doesn’t mean you’re weak, Pisces, but that you are tender with your dreams and the parts of your life that feel unfinished. Venus moves into Cancer on Monday, May 18, bringing in abundance and greater ease. This soft energy helps you attract new opportunities and expand your life in incredible ways as Jupiter prepares for its final weeks in this water sign.

Since last year, Jupiter has been moving through Cancer, helping you embrace your authenticity and tap into your creative pursuits. Now, as Venus joins Jupiter here, it brings a steady reassurance that you are on the right path. It's finally safe to relax.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.