Relationships Get Way Better For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 18 - 24, According To An Astrologer

During the week of May 18 - 24, 2026, relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs. The week ahead carries the power to change everything in a single moment, so stay ready and don’t be afraid to have it all.

Mars enters Taurus on May 18, followed closely by Venus' move into Cancer the same day. Venus and Mars are known as the celestial lovers, and in these signs, they are looking for true love. We're talking about a relationship that is both passionate and stable. As Gemini Season begins on May 20, you are guided to expand your beliefs and perspective. This is a time for intellectual intimacy and playfulness in love.

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However, you must steady yourself as the Uranus cazimi occurs on May 22, bringing shockwaves and unexpected events to your love life. You can dream and hope, but you can’t plan for when your destiny will occur. Instead, it’s about staying ready and being open to possibilities that far exceed your expectations.

1. Scorpio

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If you are already in a long-term relationship, you're encouraged to devote yourself to one another in a deeper way as Mars moves into Taurus on May 18. Mars in this earth sign helps you improve anything in your love life that has felt off recently. This is a time to focus on quality time together and making plans for the future because Mars in Taurus helps you to create the kind of love that can truly last forever.

If you're single, be prepared for new romances. This energy helps you take chances on new connections and put yourself out there in a way that you haven’t for some time. You can trust yourself and the decisions that you make, knowing that love always comes with a risk. Go slow, though, and don’t rush through the process just to find commitment. Instead, truly get to know one another. Determine if that special person is someone you want as a friend before you cross the threshold into intimacy.

2. Capricorn

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Venus enters Cancer on May 18, bringing ease and romance to your existing relationship. Cancer energy governs your love life and overall dreams. With Venus here, you should feel a greater sense of ease and abundance. Allow yourself to take some time off work and plan a getaway with the person that you love.

If you're single, this week brings new romantic possibilities. Venus in Cancer helps activate your power of attraction and your ability to meet new people. While you can try the apps or local meet-ups, this energy favors meeting someone while you’re out living your best life. Enjoy the pastimes and activities that resonate with you, and be sure you’re open to finding love in the unlikeliest of places.

3. Sagittarius

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If you’re in an existing relationship as Gemini Season begins on May 20, this is a good week to invest in the future of this connection. Gemini energy makes you antsy in a long-term connection as you crave newness and adventure. Yet, this doesn’t mean that you’re bound to ruin your current relationship. Plan something new and exciting for you and your partner, and be sure that you’re nurturing the connection and the future that you want.

Let yourself have fun if you’re single. As the Sun moves into Gemini, relationships become casual and lighthearted. You’re looking for someone fun and inspiring, but not necessarily someone you want to build a life with. Instead of fighting against parts of yourself or doubting your intuition, enjoy this time and the opportunities for romance that arise. Any thoughts of commitment can wait until June.

4. Aquarius

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On Thursday, Uranus Cazimi occurs in Gemini for the first time in your lifetime. This is when the planet of shock and awe aligns with the heart of the Sun in Gemini. This transit brings about shocking events and life-changing moments. In your existing relationship, it activates themes of commitment and family. A proposal or new offer may arrive from out of the blue and challenge your previous plans. Hold space for what arrives, knowing that the timing of the universe is never wrong.

As the Uranus Cazimi occurs, exciting new changes arrive. If you are single, you must pay attention to the messages or offers that you receive this week. What happens now is unexpected, and because of that, your first instinct may be to say no or close yourself off. However, since this is the beginning of Uranus’s new transit in Gemini, it’s better to say yes and see what it brings than have your blessings delayed.

5. Pisces

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The First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on May 23, bringing a chance to improve your existing relationship. This lunation requires action toward your intentions. In Virgo, it’s about focusing on the details you’ve previously overlooked in building a life with the person that you love. Conversations feel intense, so be sure you’re keeping in mind the love you share together. This is your chance to take action on the growth you’re hoping for.

Love may arrive slowly as the First Quarter Moon rises in Virgo, especially if you’re single. During this lunar transit, someone makes their feelings known to you, or you take action on your own desires. The energy of the Virgo Moon represents a slow and steady approach to new love. Just make sure that you’re not being overly practical or logical. While you need to take your time in any new relationship, true love defies any odds.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.