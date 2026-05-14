4 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Lots Of Good Fortune For The Rest Of May 2026

Four zodiac signs attract good fortune every day for the rest of May 2026. This month's astrology gets better and better for these signs who "are reaching new heights" as time goes on, according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim.

Now, does this mean that life is going to be a breeze this entire month? Absolutely not. As Grim explained in a video, the goings on in life don't stop simply because the astrological energy is working in their favor. However, rather than falling into despair, each of these signs is rising above it. As you find your footing, here's what to be on the lookout for if you want to make the most of the second half of this month.

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1. Sagittarius

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Grim warned that May won't exactly be stress-free for you, but good fortune arrives as you're "directing the intensity in a positive manner." The astrologer recommended managing any stress that arises with "fun, amusing activities, especially creative or recreational ones."

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In fact, you may not even register any hard times for the rest of the month as "you'll be so engrossed in a new situationship" that the most challenging astrological energy is likely to pass by you without a second thought. So, if you've been hoping for more love and abundance, get prepared. You're "flirting with a few options," Grim said, and feeling very fortunate about it.

2. Aries

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April wasn't exactly the kindest month to you, Aries. As Grim explained, "You had to take initiative and set things in motion despite the resistance you likely faced." However, the worst is over. For the rest of May 2026, you finally have the energy to move ahead with no doubts holding you back.

"And honestly, you'll be glad that you had to take things slower in April," Grim said, "because it helped you make more calculated moves." By the end of the month, you start seeing signs of everything you've been working toward coming to life. So, if you've been filled with uncertainty or stagnation, don't let it get you down too much. May is a good month, as long as you move in accordance with your desires and not what others think you should do.

3. Leo

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If you thought you had to wait until Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters your zodiac sign at the end of June to start attracting good fortune, think again, Leo. According to Grim, "you're way more plugged into your social network this month. Your friendships are giving you a really satisfying outlet from any stress you're dealing with."

Finally becoming extremely social, who you surround yourself with can either make or break you. For those of you who are around funny and positive influences, the end of the month will have you "decompress with your spiritual practices," as you have some necessary alone time.

4. Gemini

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You've had a lot going on, Gemini, but "this month you're learning to embrace your idiosyncrasies," Grim said. "You're living life on your terms more and more," the astrologer added, and the universe is rewarding you for your efforts.

Viewing what makes you unique as what makes you the best version of yourself, expect to lean into your natural flow as you impress others with your charm and craftiness. No longer being held back by the opinion of others, you're becoming the most authentic version of yourself thus far.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.