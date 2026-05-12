6 Zodiac Signs Finally Get The Love They Deserve By The End Of May 2026, Says An Astrologer

Six zodiac signs are finally getting the love they deserve by the end of May 2026. According to professional astrologer Camila Regina, attraction and chemistry are "off the charts" this month.

This is an "intense" month for love, Regina explained in a video, and it benefits both people in a relationship as well as single folks. For those who are already partnered up, the astrological energy in May encourages taking that relationship to the next level, Regina said. And for single people, "this is the kind of month where you meet someone out of nowhere and everything changes fast," Regina said.

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From relationships suddenly intensifying to new people entering your life, if you've been hoping for brighter days in romance, these astrological signs are finally getting everything they've ever wanted.

1. Libra

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Libra, you've had some rotten luck in love for a while now. It may feel like you're experiencing more of the same so far this month, but don't worry. According to Regina, things start picking up in your love life around mid-month.

"Love is expanding for you in a way that feels aligned and refreshing," Regina said, as your communication and feelings of connection begin to improve. Whether this means reconnecting with your partner or finding someone new, you're attracting people who see your value and want to go to the next level with you.

2. Pisces

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You're a zodiac sign that craves deep connection, Pisces, and you've likely been disappointed with your relationships in that department lately. From connections falling apart to feeling misunderstood, it's been a rough road. Luckily, all of this is getting a lot better for you before the end of the month.

"Someone wants to build something real with you," Regina said, but also something that's "fun" and "exciting." No more games or frustrating misunderstandings. Rather than constant arguments and belittlements, expect to find a love that feels safe and real.

3. Scorpio

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When it comes to love, expect brighter days ahead, Scorpio. You don't typically enjoy surface-level relationships, and dating apps leading to shallow connections have left you feeling disappointed. However, you'll be happy to know that flings and fleeting connections are a thing of the past.

This month is one of "intense attraction and emotional pull," Regina said, explaining that over the next few weeks, your "relationships are taking a serious turn." Someone wants to get closer to you in a way that builds a deeper and more meaningful connection, and you're open to that.

4. Taurus

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Taurus, your love life is finally shaping up for the better. In the past, you might've been let down by your current partners or situationships. If you're feeling uncertain and anxious, you'll find comfort in knowing that things are finally taking a turn for the better.

"Someone is craving you in a real, tangible way," according to Regina, but rather than telling you, they'll show you by putting in consistency and effort (which is all you've really wanted all along).

5. Gemini

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Since the planet of love is in your sign until May 18, your love life is getting a boost this month, Gemini. Whenever Venus is in your sign (which only happens once a year), People are drawn to your beauty, your presence, and the way you carry yourself," Regina explained. So, if you've been looking for more excitement, May 2026 is your month.

According to Regina, this could manifest in a couple of different ways. Whether you find a "connection that lasts" or meet "someone who is very much matching your energy," the astrologer said, you finally start feeling a lot more secure in your love life this month.

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6. Cancer

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Lately, it's almost felt like nobody is thinking much about you. You're always one to put others first, so it can be discouraging when that effort isn't returned to you. If you've been feeling like your love life has been put on hold, you'll be thrilled to know that this couldn't be further from the case.

"Someone is thinking about you more than they admit," according to Regina, who said their thoughts and intentions become clear around the middle of the month. A quiet attraction has been building behind the scenes, the astrologer explained. Whether it's an old connection or a friendship, expect everything to be revealed by the end of May 2026.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.