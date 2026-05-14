3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From May 18 - 24

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from May 18 to 24, 2026, because this week, they're thinking outside the box.

Mars enters Taurus on Monday, May 18, where it remains until June 28. This helps you have a grounded approach to your finances. Venus enters Cancer on the same day, helping you broaden your perspective. This transit ushers in a period of abundance.

This is all preparing you for the start of Gemini season on Wednesday, May 20, and the Uranus cazimi on Friday, May 22. Gemini energy always carries new possibilities, while Uranus brings unexpected opportunities. Be diligent in your plans, but don’t be afraid to take a chance on greater wealth.

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1. Aries

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Invest in your long-term stability, Aries. On Monday, May 18, Mars enters Taurus. This transit activates your financial sector and helps you focus on your long-term financial stability. This energy isn't about just one win, but creating a sustainable financial base that supports your independence and lifestyle. You may have to slow down and practice greater care in your finances, but it will be worth it.

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Mars in Taurus motivates you to create financial stability for yourself instead of seeking it through a relationship or other partnership. While it’s important to have the support of others in your life, being financially stable on your own is a true asset. This allows you the freedom to choose what’s best for you.

2. Gemini

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Financial success isn’t just about what you have, Gemini. While Venus in Cancer increases your financial flow, it’s also here to remind you it’s not always about the dollar. This transit helps you have gratitude for what you can do, such as paying your bills and spending time with those you love. Focus not just on attaining great wealth during this period, but on what you’re truly able to do in your life.

This energy targets your finances, but it does so with the energy of Cancer. This water sign is all about what feels fulfilling in your life, including your relationships and home life. Turn your attention toward what you have, and allow yourself to capitalize on that. Sometimes financial success comes down to a shift in perspective.

3. Taurus

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This is happening for your greatest good, Taurus. Gemini season begins on Wednesday, May 20, followed by the Uranus Cazimi in Gemini on Friday, May 22. The Gemini Sun brings new opportunities and offers to your financial sector. The Uranus Cazimi, on the other hand, brings the changes you need, even if you hadn’t planned for them. Change can be challenging for you, even when it is for your greatest good, so it’s crucial to stay open to what arises.

Gemini season is a time to take action and start a new career or way of budgeting your money. Yet, Uranus Cazimi is here to redirect your financial path. The opportunity or even career you choose this week is not one you planned for. All of this is happening for your greatest good so that you aren’t bound to a desk or unwanted routine.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.