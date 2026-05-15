Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For May 18 - 24 — Mars Enters Taurus

Weekly horoscopes are here for May 18 - 24, 2026. Each zodiac sign is centered on forgiveness this week as themes of reconciliation arise. With all of the Mercurial energy, working things out through communication and honesty comes easily.

Mars enters Taurus on the 18th, making us a little more stubborn but also bringing new stories connected with love and romance as passion becomes more of a priority. The Leo Moon on the 21st encourages us to contemplate our goals before it enters Virgo on the 23rd. Jot down ideas and craft new plans. Taking action is easier with Mars giving us a boost and more clarity.

Weekly horoscopes for May 18 - 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You feel extra inspired during the Gemini Moon at the start of the week. Keep track of all your ideas, Aries. There are a lot of them!

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer makes you more conscious of your emotions, especially after the influence of having Mars in your sign, which made you more intuitive.

Channeling your artistic energy is a theme of the Leo Moon mid-week. Creative work is a good way to release some pent-up emotions.

Mercury's intellectual energy takes the stage during the Virgo Moon over the weekend, making it easier to share ideas with others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week sheds a light on your intelligence and resourcefulness, Taurus. At the beginning of the week, the Gemini Moon makes you the go-to person at work or in your friendship circle.

As you continue connecting with new ideas, the Moon moves into Cancer on Tuesday, which makes it easier to plan the next steps for achieving your goal.

Showing up for yourself is easier during the Leo Moon midweek, reminding you of your gifts and talents. This is a week when your self-love is abundant. The Virgo Moon makes it easier for you to relax and have fun over the weekend.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The week starts with some celebratory energy with the Moon in your sign. You're reminiscing on all of the experiences you've endured over the last few years, Gemini, especially now that Uranus is in your zodiac sign and bringing new stories to the table.

The Moon enters Cancer on Tuesday, a good time to declutter or transform your abode as your material possessions become a focal point for you. If you can't get to it during the week, you have another opportunity when the Moon enters Virgo on Saturday.

Midweek, the Moon in Leo makes it easier to explore your community. You could even become more inspired to take part in community events or meet up with friends in your neighborhood.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Take time for yourself to recalibrate at the start of the week. Since the Moon is in Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules communication and thought, meditating or journaling is a good way to get back to yourself.

Luckily, the Moon enters your sign on Tuesday, uplifting you and bringing positive energy to your relationship sector. With all of the Mercurial energy this week, you find a lot of nourishing energy in the bonds you have, whether they are romantic or platonic.

Make sure to spend time with the people who love and uplift you, especially over the weekend. Just don’t get too carried away with spending, because the Moon in Leo has you prioritizing and treating yourself midweek.

You feel social again when the Moon is in Virgo over the weekend.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The week begins with the Moon in Gemini, so spending time with friends and being part of your community is likely. Connections improve this week since you are more compassionate and mindful as Venus lends a helping hand.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Cancer is the perfect energy for strengthening your relationship with yourself. Protect your boundaries!

With the Moon in your sign on Thursday and Friday, your ideas blossom towards the end of the week. Don't be shy, Leo! Let others see how you shine.

Once the Moon is in Virgo over the weekend, you're more willing to look at ways you can improve your financial sector.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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All eyes are on you during the Gemini lunation at the start of the week, Virgo. Instead of running away from your responsibilities, you're ready to face them with more confidence. Ask for help if you’re stressed and remember that you're often your own biggest critic.

The Moon enters Cancer on Tuesday, showing you a lot about the successes and achievements you’ve attained over the last several years. Congratulate yourself and continue to plan your future victories.

Taking a rest is good for you towards the end of the week before the Moon enters your sign over the weekend. Prepare to socialize and meet up with friends during this abundant time.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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With the Gemini Moon starting things off this week, you're focused on travel plans. You may also be more passionate about learning, Libra, but make sure to really think before making any drastic choices. Uranus is bringing challenges, and patience is a virtue you need to be cognizant of for the next several years.

By the end of the week, the Leo Moon has you reminiscing on the past. However, the Virgo Moon brings you to the present over the weekend, adding practicality and structure. With Mars now in Taurus, this is a time for you to go slow and solidify your foundation.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Embrace your emotions while the Moon is in Gemini on Monday, Scorpio. Make sure to treat yourself and go at a pace that’s comfortable for you.

A much-needed reset arrives when the Moon rises in Cancer on Tuesday, helping you see things clearly with Jupiter in the same sign giving you knowledge and insight.

Midweek, the Moon in Leo shows others that you are wise and prepared to face any challenges. This energy makes you shine within your personal relationships because it allows others to see a new side of you.

Friendships bring comfort and happiness during the Virgo Moon over the weekend. If you feel burnt out, reach out to them.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This Taurus season is showing you why it’s important to collaborate and work well with others, Sagittarius, and leading others continues as a theme this week.

The potent Mutable energy this week changes your mindset as you become more optimistic. On Monday, the Gemini lunation brings new people who add a breath of fresh air to your life.

You feel more empowered during the Moon in Cancer on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Jupiter reminds you of the lessons you have learned and how you’ve overcome. Use the insight you get to connect with a project you left half-done, especially when the Moon is in diligent Virgo over the weekend.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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If you’ve been slacking off, Capricorn, this week's Mercurial energy gets you back in shape. On Monday, the Gemini Moon is the perfect energy for putting a plan together and organizing your next steps.

Partnerships become your focal point during the Cancer Moon. Tuesday and Wednesday are good days for reconciling with others. It's much easier to reach understanding and let the problems from the past stay in the past.

With the Moon in Leo towards the end of the week, strengthening your foundation is likely as you receive support from family, whether emotionally or in a material sense.

The Virgo Moon adds optimism and inspiration to your weekend. You have been showing others what you’re made of during this Taurus season, and this week, you're ready to seize the world.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Themes of love and exploration are potent during the Gemini lunation on Monday. You have a desire to learn from others or see the world through the world of literature.

Learning is a continuous theme for you this week, Aquarius, and the Cancer lunation encourages you to develop discipline and structure in order to establish better routines.

Listening to others and being more compassionate are elements of the Leo Moon in your partnership sector at the end of the week.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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With the Moon in Gemini at the start of the week, learning and exploring new concepts are grounding for you.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in fellow water sign Cancer brings opportunities to expand on the themes of love. Those in relationships strengthen their connections, and the ones seeking love find it a lot easier to do so at this time.

The fiery Leo Moon allows you to take on leadership roles with more confidence towards the end of the week. Over the weekend, the Virgo Moon energy makes you more compassionate and understanding in the professional or academic sectors.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.