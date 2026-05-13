An Era Of Wealth & Abundance Begins For 3 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of May 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering an era of wealth and abundance by the end of May 2026. The month's astrological energy creates "a massive shift in their finances," astrologer Georgina Easterbrook explained in a video.

Even if things haven't been going your way, this is not the time to give up. With Uranus, the planet of disruption, in a new zodiac sign for the first time in seven years and one of the most abundant New Moons of the year rising on May 16, things are finally turning around for the better, especially when it comes to finances.

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If you have one of the following astrological signs, Easterbrook said, "then just prepare for a random big amount of money to start coming your way."

1. Taurus

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You're one of the luckiest zodiac signs when it comes to money, Taurus, but even you have had to keep an extra close eye on your budget recently. This is because “You’ve just come out of a seven-year cycle in Uranus, the planet of unpredictability, chaos,” Easterbrook explained, "and that would've affected everything in your life, not just your finances."

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But Uranus is finally in Gemini, and you can already feel things starting to settle down. As Easterbrook said, "it's all about to become a lot more stable for you," which helps you get back to your high-earning self. Expect abundance to come flowing as more opportunities become readily available to you.

2. Gemini

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Even though Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is now in your zodiac sign, its energy actually works a lot better for you than it did for Taurus. As Easterbrook explained, “this is very fast-paced energy," which Taurus doesn't handle well, but luckily, you do.

Being able to keep up with the sudden shifts, expect big wins and bigger paychecks as unexpected opportunities come flocking your way. Whether it's by entering a new career field or taking a chance on a business endeavor, now is your chance to build financial stability. That being said, be strategic with your money, Gemini. It’s tempting to go crazy and spend big, but by saving or even learning more about investing, you’ll put yourself in a much better position by the end of May 2026.

3. Virgo

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Since you're ruled by Mercury and Uranus is now in a fellow Mercury-ruled sign, its shift into Gemini automatically impacts you as well, Virgo. From having better mental clarity to being more strategic, the decisions you make regarding your finances are significantly improved during this energy. According to Easterbrook, “This is not so much about luck, but more timing for you guys.”

In the past, stagnation and uncertainty might've plagued your life. From being uncertain of where to go in your career or holding out on a job opportunity, life felt put on pause for the better part of 2025 and 2026. However, now that Uranus is in Gemini, you can feel that anxiety and indecisiveness falling away. You feel much more in charge of where you're going from here. So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to act, now is your time to shine. By thinking through the best course of action and being direct, you’ll be making money moves all the way until the end of the month.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.