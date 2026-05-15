Things Get Way Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 18 - 24

During the week of May 18 - 24, 2026, things get way better for four Chinese zodiac signs. The week begins with the energy of Water and ends with Earth. There are two wood days and one with fire, making this a week for changing directions.

Sometimes you find yourself on the wrong path and need to change directions. On Monday, water energy stirs motivation to end one particular thing. This is a good time to pay attention to your feelings and listen to your gut. On Tuesday, you're ready to spring into action and take a first step in a new direction, again guided by your emotional energy.

Advertisement

By Wednesday and Thursday, the things that are obstacles appear. You can remove them on Wednesday and feel pretty productive by Thursday. Friday is truly a day of rest and pleasure, where you find the right balance between work and play. Saturday helps you to see how life has improved. This is a perfect day for finding the things that give you a sense of inner peace. Then, on Sunday, an Initiate day, your new life direction takes its full course.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, things get exponentially better for you this week because you finally have an opportunity to start something you know you need to do. You reach a point where you make a hard decision and find the strength and courage you need.

You stop listening to what others tell you starting May 18, and you don't spend time Googling for answers online. Instead, you tune in to your intuition and envision yourself on the other side of a problem. You take the step you intuitively know will change your life, and push yourself to do it. By May 24, you see signs of promise that show you that you did the right thing.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You can start living your life because it stops being put on hold by someone you can't do whatever needs to get done without. The week of May 18, you learn that being patient does pay off. You have been holding out for someone to reach out to you and tell you an answer.

They have been less than responsive, and Dog, it's stressed you out a bit. But by Sunday, your life seems to get better when communication lines reopen. Instead of feeling forgotten or that you're on the begging end, you are returned to a place where you know where you stand.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Endings are sad, but for you, a necessary closure of a problem makes your life really good afterward. It all starts on Monday, May 18, when you see an opportunity to shut a situation down for good. You say the word no, and it can create some tension, but for you, that is the worst of it.

You sense that things are only a straight line to success from here. You aren't taking on what you know you don't need or want in your life. Others also know where you stand. You change your mental direction and apply it to doing the things you know improve your life and your family's.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your best day arrives on Wednesday, a Remove Day. Horse, there's a lot you want to accomplish by the end of this year, and yet the week could feel slightly confusing to you at the start. So you tap into your intuition to gain clarity before you start something new. When you sense things become clearer and straightforward on Monday or Tuesday, the path you need to take opens.

It all starts with handling the stuff that is hard to deal with. Instead of pushing it aside or avoiding it, you work well under pressure. Seeing that you can accomplish great things means that you're not held back by them. Before you know it, when Sunday comes, you're prepared to enter a new life chapter.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.