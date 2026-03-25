6 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Extremely Good Luck From Now Until June 30, According To An Astrologer

Six zodiac signs are experiencing extremely good luck from now until June 30, 2026. Professional astrologer Amy Demure explained how Jupiter direct in Cancer greatly benefits these lucky astrological signs.

According to the astrologers at Chani, Jupiter in Cancer is "one of the most emotionally abundant, nurturing, and heart-opening astrological transits of the year." While everyone reaps some rewards of this bountiful energy, Demure said "extremely good luck is pouring into your life" if you're one of these signs in particular.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you're experiencing extremely good luck with money from now until June 30. While Jupiter is direct in Cancer, the zodiac sign that rules your finances and income, "major financial opportunities are opening up to you," Demure said.

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According to Demure, this energy helps you attract "a lot of wealth," which is much needed after the "slow and frustrating" last few months that Jupiter spent retrograde. Furthermore, your financial flow is starting to feel a lot more consistent. Expect to be more content in life as you become more self-assured within yourself.

2. Libra

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Libra, between now and June 30, "you'll be able to quickly accelerate towards career success," Demure explained. You're experiencing extremely good luck at work and "major career opportunities are opening up to you," the astrologer said.

From being recognized for all that you do to becoming more visible to those who can help your career take off, your professional life is finally moving forward in the right direction. As Demure said, over the next few months, "you could receive promotions, leadership opportunities, public recognition, or step into a career that seriously elevates your status and your income."

3. Virgo

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Virgo, you're experiencing extremely good luck from now until June 30, "one of the most powerful periods you've ever had in years," Demure said. "It was rough in the past. However, you're accomplishing long-term goals and gaining social success."

If you've had to put any of your dreams on the back burner, it's time to get back to work, as it'll be much easier to achieve whatever you set your mind to. Plus, you'll have major opportunities opening up to you through friends or other social networks, Demure said.

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you're experiencing extremely good luck in your love life from now until June 30. According to Demure, not only does this mean "new relationship opportunities," but "existing relationships may deepen, you may even enter a committed relationship," as important people step into your life. In fact, Demure said you're in the midst of one of the most favorable times in your romantic life.

From making intense connections to repairing old relationships, you're attracting abundance like never before. However, it isn't just in your love life! According to Demure, you may also be having more business collaborations, causing you to bring in a ton of wealth.

5. Aquarius

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From now until June 30, Aquarius, "your career, overall life direction, and productivity are getting a major upgrade," Demure explained. "With Jupiter direct in your sixth house of career and routines, opportunities may open up that will propel you towards career success."

Through this, you'll finally begin to feel more motivated as you tackle your career goals. As most can imagine, this will cause your overall routine to finally improve. Demure added, "This is a powerful period for building momentum that leads to long-term success." So, if you've been hoping to experience an overall boost within yourself, get ready. Life is about to get a whole lot better!

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6. Pisces

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According to the astrologer, "You're entering one of the luckiest and most joyful periods of time you've experienced in three years," Pisces. From now until June 30, expect your love life and creativity to expand like never before. Whether it's a new love or your relationship improving, expect this love to bring excitement back into your life.

"This is also such a powerful time for self-expression and visibility," Demure said, so if you've been wanting more recognition lately, now is the time to finally put yourself out there.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.