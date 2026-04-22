2 Zodiac Signs Had A Confusing Start To The Year But Everything Is Starting To Make Sense, Says An Astrologer

Two zodiac signs had a confusing start to the year. But according to professional astrologer Haley Comet, everything is finally starting to make sense and relief is on the way.

From losses in your career to things going wrong in your personal life, these astrological signs are likely feeling like life has had a personal vendetta against them lately. According to Comet, these signs have been dealing with their shared ruling planet "in a sign that it detests," which the astrologers at Chani explained can make it feel like the odds are stacked against you.

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While the beginning of this year might've been bumpy, it won't remain this way forever. As Comet explained, the tides have officially turned, and things get so much better from here.

1. Virgo

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“For a majority of 2026, you’ve had your ruling planet, Mercury, positioned in a sign that it detests, the sign of Pisces, and this is your opposite sign," Comet explained. Since your Pisces energy influences your committed relationships, whether romantic or business-related, things have likely been confusing since basically Day One of 2026.

From people moving weirdly or acting sneakily, energetically, things haven't felt quite settled. She continued, “You also could’ve felt energetic or psychic interferences from people from the past.” Not necessarily in ways that were damaging, but certainly in ways that were confusing.

But Mercury officially entered a new sign on April 14, when it moved into Aries. Wondering why you’re still feeling their presence despite them no longer being in your life, from here on out, you're closing these chapters of your life once and for all, Virgo.

As hard as it may be, by being direct in your communication and deeply reflective, you’ll become the best, most mature version of yourself moving forward. Whether this means cutting off people after thinking it over or having uncomfortable conversations, these turning points are exactly what you need to elevate yourself to another level.

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2. Gemini

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Gemini, your ruling planet, Mercury, spent most of the year so far sitting in a place it doesn’t feel at home in. This has made things extra confusing for you. But this planet is finally in a new zodiac sign, and by now, you can probably already feel everything changing for the better.

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According to Comet, while there might have been a ton of miscommunication affecting your career and maybe even your reputation, expect these work-related issues to clear up. From your bosses finally being direct to projects wrapping up, you’ll feel a sense of relief as you finally take the time to process everything that’s happened since the start of 2026.

“You also just could’ve found a lot of mental processing around what it is that you do for the world at large and potentially feeling a little confused or a little lost,” Comet said, but don’t expect things to remain this way forever.

While reflection is great, you’ll be taking the lessons you’ve learned and making the most of life. Whether it's in your career or your relationships, life can and will be beautiful again now that the astrological energy is back on your side.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.