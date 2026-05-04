Weekly Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For May 4 - 10, 2026

The weekly tarot horoscope for May 4 - 10, 2026 teaches each zodiac sign to accept things as they are, according to the King of Cups. Though we are aware of how we and others feel, we aren't allowing situations to be controlled by emotions this week. Prefering to navigate challenges by using what we know, we're going with the flow.

The waning gibbous moon from May 4 - 8 reminds us to be grateful, and the third-quarter moon in Aquarius urges us to surrender or bow out gracefully over the weekend. But as Angel Number Days 5/5 (May 5) and 5/10 (May 10) bring inevitable endings that lead to new beginnings, and Pluto retrograding in Aquarius on May 6th calls us to reimagine how we see ourselves, we learn to give grace by honoring who we were while also making room for who we are becoming.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for May 4 - 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries tarot card of the week: Strength

Aries, the significance of your influence is on display this week, per the Strength card. You are qualified to be where you are because of what or how you've gotten here. Some may call it arrogant, but you would say you are justified.

In the words of Star Wars, "May the force be with you," and it is on May 4 (Star Wars Day) when the waning gibbous moon in Sagittarius on Angel Number Day 5/4 causes you to reflect on your journey thus far with pride as you step into this week with newfound confidence.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus tarot card of the week: Eight of Swords

Taurus, based on the Eight of Swords, you feel you are in an unfair position. You think you're stuck between a rock and a hard place, but as the week goes on, you're reminded that you are both (the rock, and as such, a hard place).

Once you remember who you are, you know exactly what you need to do when the third-quarter moon is in your fellow fixed sign, Aquarius, on May 9th and 10th.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini tarot cards of the week: Knight of Cups reversed & Ten of Pentacles

Gemini, this tarot card combination is calling you out a little bit. They note that, though you have grown frustrated by a lack of movement or progress in your life, you are not taking the initiative, either!

Once you make a move, the right move, blessings pour in almost immediately! Look forward to a breakthrough on May 5th as the energy of Angel Number Day 5/5 helps you make necessary changes.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer tarot card of the week: Five of Cups

Cancer, according to this card, you're not looking forward to the disappointment you know is coming. Why would you? Here's something you can look forward to: Justice being served raw and cold like a bowl of gazpacho or vichyssoise.

As May 8th is Angel Number Day 5/8, changes fueled by karmic justice will be abundant. The waning gibbous moon coasting through Capricorn and Aquarius hints that the changes will involve the relationships in your life.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo tarot card of the week: The Wheel of Fortune reversed

Leo, the wheel is turning to right a wrong this week. Rest assured that if you have felt like a dark cloud has been following you, it lifts this week.

If you notice that whoever it chooses to hover over next was responsible for the storms you've been dealing with, stop. This is a test. The third-quarter moon in Aquarius on both May 9th and May 10th encourages you to give them grace. Whether you do will influence you next week.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo tarot card of the week: Page of Swords

Virgo, with the Page of Swords as your card of the week, you need to open up that beautiful mind of yours and share your thoughts with the class. This is not the time to stress over whether it (whatever that may be) is perfect. The universe is telling you that it is time.

This most likely occurs on May 8th, when the waning gibbous moon passes through Capricorn and Aquarius, as sharing your passion leads to personal growth.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra tarot cards of the week: The Wheel of Fortune & Six of Cups

Libra, with these two cards as your tarot horoscope, the wheel is turning in your favor thanks to a revelation! You will have a breakthrough that makes everything make sense. And what's more, it will help you enjoy life more.

Expect this exciting moment to happen between May 4th and May 8th, as the waning gibbous moon's trip through three signs shakes up three houses in your birth chart. Just go with it!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio tarot cards of the week: The Sun & Three of Swords reversed

Scorpio, it's time for you to get excited! These two cards coming together mean that yes, you were tested. But you passed, and now stand in a class all by yourself, shining like the diamond (in the rough) you are. Taking accountability along the way only amplifies your star status.

The introspective work you do during the waning gibbous moon from May 4th to May 8th sets you up for the fresh start you've earned on Angel Number Day 5/10 (May 10th).

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius tarot cards of the week: Nine of Pentacles & Four of Pentacles

Sagittarius, this card combination highlights how your hard work has paid off handsomely, but you refuse to splurge! This is shocking to folks!

Have you learned to spend wisely, or have you not accepted your financial freedom? Neither. You've learned to invest in what matters most to you. Mind. Blown. Pluto's retrograde in Aquarius is most likely responsible for this change in you, so expect to explain this often after May 6th.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn tarot card of the week: Eight of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Eight of Pentacles indicates that you feel like you're living in a rerun episode of your life. Despite the annoyance, it is meant to help you master the issue you keep coming across. It also reminds you that if you feel like you've already learned the lesson, then apply it. That's when the madness stops, and newness begins.

On May 9th and May 10th, when the third-quarter moon rises in Aquarius, reprioritizing your values will help end the repeating cycle.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius tarot card of the week: Ten of Pentacles

Aquarius, according to the Ten of Pentacles, this week is bringing you financial security. Whether it is established through a new offer or your money management skills increase, the bottom line is that your financial troubles are over soon!

Lucky number seven serves you well as the waning gibbous moon in Capricorn on May 7th reveals a previously hidden source of stability.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces tarot card of the week: Eight of Cups

Pisces, the Eight of Cups is your energy, and it is also the tarot card for last week's collective reading. Needless to say, there is something you are struggling to let go of. Are you trying to avoid whatever is ahead, or are you just perfectly content where you are?

In a week full of changes, staying still will be difficult, but you will make a valid effort by using reflective reasoning to plant your feet on May 4th.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.