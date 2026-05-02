Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For May 4 - 10 — Pluto Retrograde Begins

Weekly horoscopes for May 4 to 10, 2026, are here for each zodiac sign. After last week's revealing Full Moon in Scorpio, the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week has us all feeling more optimistic and solution-oriented.

The Capricorn Moon on May 5 helps us establish a new goal during this magnetic Taurus season. The Saturnian transit inspires us to improve our work ethic before Pluto goes retrograde and turns our attention inward. On May 8, the Aquarius Moon aligns with Uranus, helping us better communicate and connect with others.

Weekly horoscopes for May 4 to May 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week helps you release the negative mindset that has been holding you back. The Moon in this position empowers you, Aries, and shows you that anything is possible.

Making important decisions is a theme when the Moon is in Capricorn. Look at things with a new lens and don’t let your ego cloud you. You reach compromises with ease when you are patient and willing to listen to others.

The Moon in Aquarius helps you repair relationships and show love to those around you. Quality connections feel especially fulfilling at this time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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With the Moon in Sagittarius, you have a desire to travel or expand your horizons. After last week's Scorpio Full Moon, you understand yourself better. Now that Uranus is no longer in your sign, it's evident how much you’ve matured.

Expect new beginnings and changes to your relationship status this week. Prioritize love and joy as you navigate this new landscape. Tuesday's Capricorn Moon makes it easier to focus on happiness.

Once the Moon moves into Aquarius, it's important to trust the process. Release fear and trust yourself. Don’t shy away from new responsibilities.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The theme this week is happiness, Gemini. Uranus in your sign brings exciting new experiences. You are shifting your mindset and becoming more optimistic.

Venus continues to boost your confidence and makes you more alluring to others. The Sagittarius Moon adds celebrations and periods of empowerment.

During the Capricorn and Aquarius lunations, it's possible to get where you desire. Give it your all and trust your support system. Stay ahead and plan. Don’t start your tasks when you’re too close to the due date.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week brings more structure to your routines. At the same time, this is a friendly reminder to take care of yourself and honor the brilliant ideas you receive during Taurus season.

The Capricorn Moon on Tuesday enriches your connections. Prepare to feel more hopeful, especially if last week's Full Moon left a bitter taste in your mouth. You're learning how to add stability to your relationships.

This is also a time when you demand more from others, as you are less willing to settle. The Aquarius Moon helps you visualize the direction you want to take your career.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Reflect on what you desire in your romantic relationships when the Sagittarius Moon opposes Venus in Gemini on Monday. The transits this week echo February's eclipse in Aquarius, so prepare for similar themes to arise.

If you're not interested in romance, channel this energy into any current projects. The Capricorn Moon adds discipline and structure.

When the Moon enters Aquarius on Friday, you finally get to watch the fruits of your labor flourish. Taurus season allows others to see your hard work.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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During the Sagittarius Moon, you must be more patient with yourself, Virgo. This lunar transit also makes you more willing to forgive others. Family is a big theme during this time, and if you are looking to reconcile, Venus in Gemini works in your favor.

Tuesday's Capricorn Moon encourages you to think outside the box and to craft new ideas. Taurus season brings inspiration, and for creatives, this is the start of a new era.

The Aquarius Moon on Friday makes it easy to work with others. Just be sure to listen and communicate effectively.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week feels liberating, Libra, as you approach things with new understanding and clarity. Relationship dynamics are important this week, especially in the professional space.

The Sagittarius and Capricorn lunations help you work well with others. Make sure to get your facts straight before letting Mars in Aries dictate your actions. Be diplomatic and patient.

At the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon feels like a reset. You can chill and focus on strengthening your foundation for the future.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Uranus in Gemini allows you to continue your transformation. With Venus now in the same air sign, it's easier to think of some excellent ideas and progress toward your goals.

At the start of the week, the Sagittarius Moon has you reflecting on your material possessions. Consider donating or tidying up your space.

The Capricorn and Aquarius Moons show us why developing trust in others matters. This is an emotional period, so having someone you trust is important. Spend time with family and make an effort to get to know them more deeply.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Taurus season reminds you to release grudges and go with the flow, especially after last week's Full Moon in Scorpio. At the start of the week, the Moon is in your sign, encouraging you to dig within, Sagittarius.

This is a time to face past fears. With Uranus in opposition to your sign, you are more courageous and willing to learn from this process.

During the Capricorn and Aquarius Moons, new ideas and artistic opportunities arise. Write that first draft or begin drawing your masterpiece. The next several weeks push you to create wonders if you trust the process.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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At the start of the week, make sure to get plenty of rest, Capricorn.

Themes connected to romantic relationships that started during last week's Full Moon resurface. If you need to be more transparent with a partner, you are encouraged to do so this week.

When the Moon is in your sign and in Aquarius, you are pushed to take on leadership roles. Don’t shy away from new responsibilities. Many people go to you for guidance.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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During the Full Moon in Scorpio last week, all eyes were on you, Aquarius. Now, it's time to prioritize yourself.

The Sagittarius Moon brings changes to your social circles and friend groups. You're suddenly more aware of the people who are there for you and those who aren’t.

Being mindful of your energy levels is necessary during the Capricorn Moon on Tuesday. If you’ve been overworked, you need to find a better balance and make time to relax.

The Moon in your sign is energizing and unpredictable. It connects with Uranus on Friday, bringing some fun and enchanting energy to your life.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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After the Scorpio lunation last week, you feel a lot more confident and prepared to explore new adventures. Follow your curiosity this week. The Sagittarius Moon is fueling your imagination, while Saturn in Aries provides the motivation.

On Tuesday, the Capricorn Moon makes this a relaxing period. Spend time with friends and meet new people.

The Aquarius Moon on Friday makes you more connected with your community. Taurus season is boosting your connections and helping you be a team player.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.