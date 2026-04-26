The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In May 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in May 2026, you'll see that life has a way of turning around the moment that you’ve almost given up hope that it ever will.

While it’s important to remain hopeful and dedicated to what you want to manifest, being patient leads you to question yourself. If you’ve felt delayed or confused about why certain opportunities or projects haven’t taken off, just know that this is the month you’ve been waiting for. There is a great sense of destiny at play in the coming weeks, so hold onto your hope for just a little longer.

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On May 1, the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, beginning the month on an emotional and transformative note. This helps to bring closure to themes that have carried over into this year or that you’ve been struggling with. Yet, as the abundant and lucky Taurus energy fertilizes the ground for your dreams, you see how everything happened as it was meant to.

Take your time at the beginning of May, breathing into the process and practicing care with all your intentions. Right after Gemini Season starts on May 20, the energy shifts. This reaches a crescendo with the Full Blue Moon in Sagittarius on May 31, alongside the Gemini stellium, bringing a lucky and magical energy. The universe conspires to bring you what you need at the right time, and May is the month it all finally comes together.

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Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Sunday, May 31

This is a rare opportunity, dear Aries. On May 31, the Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises in your house of luck. The lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19, 2025. Give yourself some space to reflect on that time and what was going on in your life.

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During this Blue Moon, you receive some rare and divinely guided news or offers. Use this information to help you shift your life path toward greater experiences and abundance, but be sure you're not holding yourself back.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Wednesday, May 6

Taurus, you deserve to feel good about what you do. It’s no longer enough to just be wealthy or attain traditional levels of success. Instead, you want to enjoy what you do and feel connected to it. Whether that means it's part of your own purpose or serves the collective, your view of your work has shifted.

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Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius from May 6 through October 15. Be sure you’re using this opportunity to explore what resonates and to allow yourself to deviate from the path you’ve previously planned.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Thursday, May 28

Today, you are lucky in whatever you choose to do. Gemini Season doesn't begin until May 20, but now that Ceres is shifting into Gemini on May 28, get ready to receive what you deserve.

This creates a powerful stellium of energy that is in effect through June 1. You embrace it to manifest what you desire and make logical decisions that eventually lead to success. Pay close attention to what arises as you make a swift decision about your future.

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Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Monday, May 18

You simply attract what you desire today, Cancer. You don’t need to overwork to manifest the life that you desire, but this doesn’t mean that it won’t take some effort or a bit of perseverance. Yet it won’t require you to prove yourself or exhaust your soul to make progress. Step into a space where you are open to anything.

Have faith that what you deserve effortlessly comes to you as Venus moves into Cancer on May 18. Venus in your zodiac sign, especially alongside Jupiter in Cancer, helps you to attract people and things that you want. Trust in what arrives during this period, knowing that you never had to struggle to have the life you're meant to have.

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Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Sunday, May 31

Leo, your creativity is on full display on May 31. The Full Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises in your house of creativity and joy, helping you take a positive step forward in your professional and personal life. It finally brings to fruition what began on December 19, 2025, with the New Moon in Sagittarius.

Today's energy is all about what you feel called to create. In Sagittarius, not only does it enhance your creativity, but it also invites you to explore new experiences and options when it comes to learning what your purpose is. Your creativity isn't solely found in your career or pastimes, but in how you approach life.

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Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Saturday, May 16

Hold space for a tender new beginning, Virgo. On May 16, the New Moon in Taurus rises in your house of luck, making way for a beautiful new beginning. Taurus governs your house of luck, abundance, meaning, and travel. With the New Moon here, it means you are being urged to begin something new.

This affects any area of your life that you have been wanting to improve or focus on. Just remember that Taurus energy isn’t only about moving ahead, but also about enjoying life more. Create space for a lucky new beginning, and for you to make the most of the process.

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Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Wednesday, May 20

Options are a good thing for you, Libra. Beginning on May 20, Gemini Season activates your house of luck and abundance, helping to bring in new options. Gemini is a sign of duality, representing the human self versus the higher self. This might look like delayed gratification, or making a hard decision in the moment that you know will benefit you down the road.

With the Sun in this air sign, you’re being urged to take action. You are surrounded by options and decisions, so you must allow yourself to pick at least one and trust that you are being guided to where you need to be. Divine timing is at play, so trust in the sequence of events.

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Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Monday, May 18

Love yourself enough to make this change, Scorpio. You don’t always need to have a logical reason to make a big change in your life. This comes up in romantic relationships. You look for what’s wrong, or unconsciously sabotage the connection so that you have a valid reason to leave.

However, a change of feelings towards anything, whether it be a person, place, or career, is always a valid enough reason. Keep this in mind as Venus enters Cancer on May 18. These are the last few months of Jupiter’s transit in Cancer, so take advantage of this opportunity and love yourself enough to know you deserve to be happy.

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Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Sunday, May 31

Sagittarius, today is your moment. Something monumental is on its way into your life. Not only does this affect your personal life, but it also redefines the plans that you’ve made. On May 31, the rare Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises, bringing a moment of divine intervention and guidance. This lunation connects to the New Moon in Sagittarius that occurred on December 19, 2025.

What occurs now is a reflection of your own growth, so you need to seize it. A Blue Moon in your zodiac sign isn’t something that occurs every year. Take this chance to reflect on yourself and your feelings, and embrace the new path unfolding before you.

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Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Saturday, May 2

Don’t box yourself in, Capricorn. You always have a way of achieving success, but often pursue it through traditional means. However, on May 2, Mercury enters Taurus, bringing in a new way of approaching your career and personal successes.

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Mercury in Taurus helps you to explore the untraditional, including those means or avenues that are creative or simply resonate with your soul. You experience greater happiness in what you do in May, as you follow a divine life purpose.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Friday, May 1

Embrace the redirection, Aquarius. You are allowed to change your mind as many times as it takes for you to feel aligned with your life. Never feel bad for changing your mind, your life, or your future plans. It's crucial to keep this sentiment in mind as the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1 in your house of career.

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You are meant to shift your careers more than most, yet it’s something you mustn't be apologetic for. Your job needs to align with your personal level of growth. With what has changed for you recently, it’s no surprise that your career may once again shift. Don’t worry about losing out on anything, as this truly is the start of a brand new and lucky era in your life.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Sunday, May 31

You have always been in tune with the universe. While this is one of your gifts, it brings frustration. Just because you feel something in your soul and see it in your mind's eye doesn’t mean that the timing of it is soon. You’ve had to hold a vision in your heart for the past few years, hoping that you were right.

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While you have always been divinely guided, as the Full Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on May 31, you finally understand the purpose behind the pause. This rare lunar event occurs in your house of purpose and destiny, finally manifesting your intuition into reality. Enjoy the confirmation and the beauty that continues to surround you.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.