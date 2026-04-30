3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From May 4 - 10

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from May 4 to 10, 2026, because this week, they're honoring their divinely given ideas and following through.

There is a surge of Aquarian energy, beginning with Pluto stationing retrograde on Wednesday, May 6. The Last Quarter Moon also rises in this air sign on Saturday, May 9.

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of innovation and unconventional paths to success. Yet to fully utilize this energy, you must be willing to entertain your ideas rather than dismissing them. Be open to multiple sources of income or new ways of earning money. Aquarius helps improve your finances, but you must also be willing to leave your comfort zone to make it happen.

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1. Capricorn

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It's safe to take a chance, Capricorn. You tend to achieve success through practical and logical means. Whether it’s gradually moving up the corporate ladder or taking your time to establish your own company, you believe that the traditional methods of success work. While that is true to a degree, this week, you are asked to hold space for new ideas and ways to improve your finances.

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As Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6, you are beginning to explore new means of income. Aquarius energy guides you toward a path you never previously thought of. Seize the divine ideas when they arrive and remember that success should not only be tied to endless work. Know that you deserve wealth and the time to actually enjoy it.

2. Taurus

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Don’t be afraid to take the lead, Taurus. On Saturday, May 9, the Last Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius. During this time, the money or success you receive is tied to the work you do, not passive investments or inheritances. The Last Quarter Moon is a reflection point, and in this air sign, it urges you to take on a new role in your career. Use this energy to take charge of your professional success and step into a leadership position.

This lunar transit helps you get noticed in your career. This allows you to leave behind certain beliefs or traits that aren’t necessarily helping you achieve the success or wealth that you desire. Don’t be afraid to be noticed or to get attention for your skills and contributions. This is an incredible time, not just for an increase in wealth, but for truly leaving your mark.

3. Gemini

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Your intuition is meant to be listened to, Gemini. In a week when you are asked to pay attention to your ideas, it becomes critical that you also trust your intuition. On Sunday, May 10, the Sun in Taurus aligns with Jupiter in Cancer. During this transit, you are guided toward what you are meant to do and how you can achieve the wealth and abundance you’ve always desired.

The Taurus Sun shines a spotlight on your ideas and intuition. With the power of the Sun behind you, you are called to action. This makes it easier to take your intuitive ideas and turn them into a plan for financial success. While new ideas help to generate higher income, don’t feel like you must only focus on the numbers. Your success arrives when you follow what it feels like you are meant to do.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.