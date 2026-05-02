Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 4 - 10, 2026

Everything finally falls into place for four Chinese zodiac signs the week of May 4 - 10, 2026. A very special week starts off the month with two open days on Monday and Tuesday.

Two Open days allow you to focus on whatever dreams you wish to conceive by the end of May. You want to use this time for planning, because on Wednesday the 6th, it's time to close up projects or wrap up conversations. You'll be headed in a fresh direction. The 7th is the perfect time to take the first step in the direction of your choosing.

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On Friday, just before the weekend begins, remove obstacles that block your joy. On Saturday, the 9th, things become quite busy, and it's perfect for running your errands. Sunday closes the week strong with rest and relaxation.

1. Goat

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You can be a late-bloomer, Goat, but you don't like to rush things when you're working on your happiness. When things fall into place, you want them to be aligned with your inner truth. You don't want a situation that looks good on paper. You want it to feel right in your heart. This week, your intuitive side feels what's right for you.

You stop asking others what you need to hear, and on the 6th, you retreat into your inner world. On the 9th, you know what to do to work toward your goal. You find the path that feels right for you, and it's as though all has fallen into place.

2. Rat

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You like to take action, and you especially prefer not to let problems fester for too long. When this week arrives, the two open days on the 4th and the 5th are perfect for you. You look for opportunities, especially at your job.

You want a promotion, your partner to get a better job, so you can stay home, or to find work you enjoy. You're asking the universe to deliver whatever you need to make more money, not for free. You're willing to earn it. The step you need to take becomes obvious to you around the 7th. You take a new path, and things seem to click.

You can tell that you're getting results because there's traction now. For you, Rat, everything is starting to fall into place, even if you haven't locked in the deal you want.

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3. Tiger

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You tend to be a strategic thinker, and when everything falls into place for you the week of May 4, it's because you worked hard for it. You expected things to happen well. You were the one in the driver's seat, and you probably set a date as a deadline for all your dreams to happen.

On the 6th, you realize that the decision you made earlier in the week needs to be adjusted. You change course on the 7th because you can sense what is needed to make the necessary improvement. By the 10th, you hit the stride. All that you mapped out works smoothly for you.

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4. Dragon

Design: YourTango

You're really intuitive, Dragon, and that is what helps you to sense your way out of a problem that needed to end but hadn't until now. This is the week when you realize a relationship isn't working out how you want it to. However, rather than blurting out or making demands, you're self-controlled and hold off on your opinion until the 6th. You wait for the right time and then speak up.

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The week's two Open Days, the 4th and 5th, keep you busy. By the 7th, your friendships with whoever you're working to grow closer to begin to change. You let go of any unnecessary expectations on the 8th, and by the 10th, everything seems to fall into place.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.