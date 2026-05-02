5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From May 4 - 10

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the week of May 4 to 10, 2026. Making connections and working with others is favorable during this time.

Uranus is now in Gemini, adding an element of excitement and change during this Taurus season. Even with the chaotic nature of Uranus, we understand how to ground ourselves. The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week shows us there is still room for growth and expansion.

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Once the Moon moves into Capricorn on Tuesday, May 5, we feel braver and trust our process more. The Moon in Aquarius on Friday, May 8, aligns with Uranus, fueling our desire to learn and understand the world around us.

1. Sagittarius

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Working with others is imperative this week, Sagittarius. Luckily, the Moon in your sign helps others see your charm and charisma. Embrace the role of the leader during this time and tap into your own wealth of knowledge. During the Capricorn Moon, don't be afraid to look to others for guidance, too. This lunar transit promotes camaraderie with those around you. Listening to friends and colleagues and showing empathy makes collaborating even more fascinating.

Taurus season has shown you that discipline can push you toward success as long as you stay focused and prepared. Venus in Gemini helps you develop better financial strategies, while the Aquarius Moon then fills your heart with gratitude. This week pushes you to be there for yourself and others. Embrace your leadership skills and try not to be too judgmental.

2. Capricorn

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This week brings a dynamic energy, starting with the Sagittarius Moon. This lunar transit brings fun and excitement to your life. If you’ve been overworked, you may feel compelled to do some yoga or meditate. Spending time with friends and family is also beneficial, and home is where you recharge. Watching movies, playing board games, hosting a dinner party, or having a nice chat with those you love boosts your energy.

With Mars still in Aries, it is tempting to speak your mind, but remember to focus on maintaining the peace. The Moon in your sign allows you to reflect on your successes and look ahead. You are building your arsenal of skills and ideas during the Saturn in Aries transit. With Mars currently in this fire sign, you surprise yourself with what you can create. The Aquarius Moon rekindles your desire and ambitions. Focus on learning something new that can continue to inspire hope and motivation.

3. Aquarius

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Last week's Scorpio Full Moon unearthed a can of worms, but the Sagittarius Moon sends you glimmers of hope. New opportunities arise, and you can now establish a game plan. Taurus season shows you what is lacking and what you can do to elevate in your respective field. Home is where you receive powerful breakthroughs that shape your professional goals for the future.

The Capricorn Moon makes it easier for you to grow and become a part of your community, so get ready to volunteer or join a club. With Uranus in Gemini, making valuable connections is important. The experiences you share with others aid your personal growth and ongoing evolution. When the Moon is in your sign, you unlock even more understanding, especially when it trines Uranus, boosting your confidence levels.

4. Taurus

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Although the Sagittarius Moon makes you more reserved, this is a fruitful period that reminds you of your worth. The Moon in this position helps you manage your emotions and even heal your inner child. Although it feels heavy, this is a personal victory.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, you feel thrilled about traveling and exploring. This transit encourages you to plan some future voyages or begin a course. You want to attain new information, so focus on topics that pique your interest. Right now, you have the patience to research and understand things better. The Aquarius Moon sparks your desire for success. During your season and with Uranus now in a new sign, you have the tools needed to plan and triumph.

5. Gemini

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Uranus in your sign feels otherworldly, and the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week serves as a catalyst for new adventures and experiences. Love and romance captivate you with Venus in your sign, making socializing a lot more pleasant. If you are in a relationship, you reach a new level of understanding with your partner over the next several weeks.

The Moon in Sagittarius is anchored by Saturn in Aries, helping you establish boundaries and make more grounded decisions. The Capricorn Moon continues some of the Saturnian lessons and has you focused on achieving balance. At the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon makes you more of a go-getter. This is a moment for you to shine through unapologetically. Stand tall and be courageous. Make alliances that help strengthen your place in the Sun.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.