Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 4 - 10

During the week of May 4 to 10, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. Pluto, the planet of transformation, has a major impact on us in the days ahead.

On Monday, May 4, Mars squares Jupiter. This is not a negative transit, but things may get blown out of proportion. Mercury squares Pluto the following day, and this alignment is associated with suspicion, mistrust, obsessive feelings, and arguments. It may be difficult to let go of obsessive thoughts and feelings, but it is to your benefit to do so.

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Pluto turns retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6. This powerful transit destroys what is no longer working, so we can change it and improve our lives. Pluto wants to uncover the truth and bring what is hidden into the light. We end the week on a high note, as the Sun aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, May 10. This is an upbeat transit and a good day for socializing.

1. Scorpio

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This week presents problems with money, Scorpio, but this is not anything that you can’t overcome. Use caution and don't let the Mars transit on May 4 cause you to overspend or overindulge in something that you can’t really afford. Otherwise, the first part of the week brings some financial clarity, but also stress. You may receive a bigger bill than expected or find that something is past due.

In the days ahead, practice moderation in all forms, financially and otherwise. This is also not the week to take big risks where you could end up losing. Stay away from gambling or making bets on your future.

You need to practice some grounding to remain solid. Take walks in nature, visit a masseuse, meditate, or do anything else that brings you down to earth. If you feel resentful over a financial matter, try to release the grudge for your own sake. Your life gets much better when you do.

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2. Taurus

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This week, you experience relationship issues and friction along with mental fatigue. The energy of last week's Full Moon in Scorpio is still powerful and can cause you to feel burned out and irritated. Expect to experience tension in a romantic relationship or with someone you deal with regularly. Mercury’s square to Pluto and Pluto’s retrograde also bring up old power issues or feelings of abandonment.

It is important to practice moderation in all things. Grounding is also essential to keeping your own peace. In the days ahead, you must keep your feet on the ground and practice patience.

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Someone challenges your ideas or values. The key is to remain calm as opposed to reacting. Avoid those who like to provoke you or force their personal ideas and opinions on you. Practice self-care, and you can get through this week unscathed.

3. Capricorn

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Some form of self-doubt or lower self-esteem surfaces this week due to Pluto’s retrograde. This could be set off by an argument with a friend or loved one, or some other negative interaction that occurs with Mercury’s square to Pluto. You must confront personal power dynamics or boundaries with others.

Be careful not to overdo negative self-talk. This week, you need to focus on your own emotional needs and priorities. Effort isn’t always the answer. Right now, wisdom is required.

In the days ahead, you must choose your battles carefully. Unnecessary arguments based on ego reactions serve no one, especially not you. You may need to do some self-reflection this week. Extra self is in order as well.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.