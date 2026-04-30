The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From May 4 - 10

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from May 4 to 10, 2026, you are reminded that the universe has not forgotten about you. In the week ahead, aspects of your life suddenly change, as new paths open and redirections occur. Yet, this has always been part of the divine plan.

Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6, creating a powerful surge of energy. A planet is at its most potent when it is stationing retrograde, or just turning direct. Along with the ongoing Aries Stellium, this creates greater movement and urgency.

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Pluto works differently from other planets, though. Rather than gently guiding you, it often feels like a bulldozer moving through your life. This planet is a great catalyst for change. Steady yourself as the week begins and allow the universe to work its magic on you and your life.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, May 4

You are the change-maker, Aries. With the power of the ongoing Stellium in your zodiac sign, you are meant to create change. Right now, the universe is working through you in incredible ways, helping you transform your life and be the catalyst for others to do the same.

On Monday, May 4, Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a dramatic shift in where you live or who you share your home with. This energy is bold and confident, helping you make changes exactly where you need them the most.

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Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, May 5

Stand up for what you want, Taurus. On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, bringing in opportunities and offers that you must take action on. The North Node governs your fate, and in Pisces, it involves the wishes you make and those who can help make them a reality.

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As the North Node connects with Mercury in your zodiac sign, you must use your voice and take a stand. Be prepared to make a decision or even advocate for yourself. You are meant to move forward in the days ahead, so be sure you leave the excuses behind.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, May 9

You don’t have to carry it all, Gemini. Pluto retrograde begins on Wednesday, May 6, and the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises soon after on Friday, May 8. This lunar phase is an opportunity for reflection and to release what you no longer need.

This energy helps you stop carrying the burdens or responsibilities of others so that you can focus on yourself and your own needs. You can care for others, but remember that you aren’t in charge of their happiness. Be willing to break free from the routines of your past so that you can fully embrace this transformative period you’re now in.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, May 4

Be willing to grow, Cancer. Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, first entered your zodiac sign in June of 2025. Since that time, you’ve been in a process of learning and growing beyond what you once thought was possible. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer through June 30, you are in a heightened time of manifestation and opportunities.

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Pay attention to what arises on Monday, May 4, as Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer. Mars in Aries and the ongoing Stellium are bringing positive and fateful changes to your career. Whether this involves a new role or project, you are meant to seize each opportunity that comes your way. But you also need to expand beyond what you once thought was possible.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, May 5

Check in with your progress, Leo. On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, providing insight into the changes you’ve made in your career. Uranus has officially left Taurus, which means that you have officially ended an important chapter in your life that likely had you changing career paths.

With the North Node meeting up with Mercury, you have a chance to check in on your progress and embrace a new phase of transformation. With Piscean energy present, you may be getting a lucrative deal or benefits from a new partnership. Be open to where this journey takes you.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, May 10

Positive news arrives, Virgo. On Sunday, May 10, the Sun in Taurus aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about new opportunities and offers. The Sun in Taurus brings good luck, while Jupiter helps connect you with the right people who can help further your dreams. This means that you need to expand your social circle and open yourself up to new connections or travel.

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All of this energy is positive, but you must be sure that you’re not clinging onto anything from the past or letting fear dictate the decisions that you make. This is your chance to achieve new levels of success, and this time you won’t have to do it all by yourself.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, May 6

Take the time to find your own truth, Libra. Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6, beginning a journey of transformation and truth. Aquarius energy governs your creativity and purpose. It also rules romantic matters, so pay attention to what arises in that area of your life as well.

Pluto is retrograde from May 6 to October 15, taking you on a journey of your inner self. Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac, but in order to become who you are meant to be, you first must burn down what was never meant for you. This may be a challenging time of growth, but don’t underestimate the magic of transformation.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, May 8

Unexpected miracles can change everything, Scorpio. On Friday, May 8, Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, bringing in a new sense of financial freedom into your life. Lilith in Sagittarius governs your wealth and self-worth, while Venus in Gemini represents change and partnerships.

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This energy has the potential to truly change your life, but you need to embrace an unconventional path to make the most of it. Lilith is the rebel of the zodiac, and so the choices you make during this time may not be understood or validated by others. Yet, that doesn’t mean you’re wrong. Trust in what feels right for you and let this time be one of immense abundance.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, May 9

Reflect on what isn’t helping further your dreams, Sagittarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, May 9. This lunar phase represents a period of reflection and release.

This energy is guiding you to understand what beliefs or ideals aren’t helping further the goals. In Aquarius, this Moon inspires you to break free and to cherish your independence. Be sure that you’re not clinging to any traditional viewpoints that are no longer benefiting you.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, May 5

On Tuesday, May 5, as the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, your creativity is heightened along with your success. The North Node in Pisces represents your fate found through learning and stepping into the public eye.

This means that what you are meant to do will attract attention, Capricorn. Yet with Mercury in Taurus, it is through your creativity. Almost every career path involves creativity, as it’s not just art. Reflect on what creative skills you use, as they will be responsible for the luck and success you achieve in the days ahead.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, May 6

Your authenticity is your superpower, Aquarius. You have always been the free spirit of the zodiac. Yet, it often takes a lifetime to truly understand what that means or how to tap into this energy. As Pluto begins its retrograde journey on Wednesday, May 6, you discover exactly who you are and what you are meant to do in this lifetime.

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Pluto in Aquarius represents an inner journey of the self that dramatically affects the life you create. This energy helps you honor your authenticity as a way to know what is meant for you and a part of your destiny. Use this time to focus on what feels right. Don't diminish your light for anyone.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, May 5

Use your voice to change the world, Pisces. On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, helping you use your intuition to attract luck. The North Node in your sign helps you to understand what path you are meant to take in this lifetime.

The North Node governs your fate, and in Pisces, it reveals this through a divine series of lessons and situations. Yet, with Mercury in Taurus, this fate involves using your voice. Whether through the work you do, writing, podcasting, or helping others, don’t underestimate the impact you make simply by speaking in only the way you can.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.