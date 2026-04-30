Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, From May 4 - 10

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of May 4 to 10, 2026. You have multiple opportunities for growth, but it won't feel easy each step of the way.

On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus. While this is a positive energy meant to help you, the North Node often involves some difficult personal lessons and karma. Take a moment to pause and reflect, especially as Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6. Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac, but you can’t rush its process.

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Be sure you’re focusing on your own wounds and holding space for your partner’s growth throughout the week, but especially on Friday, May 8, when Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini. It is always possible to keep growing with the person you love. Yet, you must be willing to walk through the darkness with them in order for that to happen.

1. Leo

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No matter how long you’ve been with your current partner, or how good your relationship looks to the outside world, you can’t keep ignoring the disconnect. On Wednesday, May 6, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, initiating a phase of immense growth and transformation. However, this can only happen if you are honest. Use this time to reflect on your own truth and hold space for that of your partner. You can grow together, but you’re both going to need to be radically honest for that to happen.

If you're single, be careful of who you attract into your life, Leo. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is a powerful time for self-growth, yet it can also create a desire for intensity in your romantic life. This can cause you to be attracted to a karmic partner, only to end up in greater heartbreak. It’s best to focus on yourself and your healing before jumping into a relationship. Remember that while excitement is fun, it doesn’t necessarily translate to a healthy connection.

2. Libra

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Think about what you want to release, Libra. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, May 9. This lunar phase is an opportunity to reflect on what you need to release to keep growing. This doesn’t mean releasing your current partner, but instead resentment, hurt, heartbreak, or judgment that has created hardship in your relationship. You should also pay attention to themes of forgiveness, as that is particularly important if you want to grow together.

If you’re single, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius helps you heal from your past romantic relationships. This phase is about closure and acceptance. You're able to see your romantic patterns in a new light, as Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 6. Take the time you need to see yourself and your past truthfully. That gives you insight into how to move forward in a healthier way.

3. Virgo

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Love isn't just about choosing someone once, Virgo. It's about choosing them every day as you build a life together. Be mindful of what it means to choose your partner and for them to do the same. On Tuesday, May 5, as the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, there is a possibility of new growth and adventure in your existing relationship. However, you must stop waiting for something to happen and instead choose what you want.

If you're single, new opportunities for love arrive as the North Node aligns with Mercury. This energy shows up especially strongly if you are traveling or have recently met someone overseas. While this is all about new romantic beginnings, it also involves significant growth, especially with a long-distance relationship. Be sure you’re not shutting down any possibilities or refusing to change your life for love. You need to be flexible so you can grow into the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of.

4. Scorpio

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Take the opportunity when it arrives, Scorpio. On Sunday, May 10, the Taurus Sun aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing a new opportunity for growth in your romantic relationship. This requires you to prioritize your dreams and your connection. While it’s understandable that other matters, like family or work, threaten to influence your decision, you must protect your relationship. You are starting a new path in life with the person you love most, so what you decide together is what matters.

You have to let yourself take action toward what you dream of. As the Taurus Sun aligns with Jupiter, you have an opportunity for new love and a new beginning. Jupiter is still bestowing luck on your life through June 30, so it’s time to take advantage of it. You are encouraged to grow beyond your comfort zone and to embrace new experiences so that the love you want can finally find you.

5. Sagittarius

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Break free from who you were, Sagittarius. You are the only one who is holding your past over your head. You're also the only one who is afraid of messing up your relationship. You have to challenge yourself and keep growing so that you don’t lose the love you have. Be willing to try something new as Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini on Friday, May 8. An opposition creates friction, but this actually helps you break free from that past version of yourself so that you can fully embrace the love you have in your life.

Excitement is on the horizon if you’re single. Lilith in your zodiac sign brings a new level of authenticity and adventure to how you approach romance. Venus in Gemini, on the other hand, lures you in with promises of romance and freedom. You find yourself attracted to someone completely unexpected or approaching love with a new attitude. This is exactly what you need to get out of that rut and to start living life again.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.