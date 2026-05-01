3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of May 4 - 10, According To An Astrologer

Three zodiac signs are having really good luck all week, from May 4 to 10, 2026. The energies of Aquarius and Pisces are active in the week ahead, helping to merge innovation with intuition.

On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, bringing about new ideas that are connected to your purpose. Yet, as Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, May 6, you are called inwards. This journey helps you transform and align yourself with what is meant for you.

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While Pluto retrograde tends to be a slower process, Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini on Friday, May 8, creating sparks of rebellion. Be open to which path presents itself, whether it’s the slow one of reflection or growth, or the one marked by sudden transformation. By challenging your old dreams, you create space to step into your divine purpose.

1. Gemini

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Give yourself time to understand the signs, Gemini. On Wednesday, May 6, Pluto begins its retrograde journey in Aquarius, igniting a new beginning. Pluto is retrograde until October 15, so this is not a journey you should rush through. During this time, you must pay attention to what arises. You are urged to grow so that you can understand what direction you are meant to take your life in.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is a time of inner transformation, yet this process also has a dramatic effect on the choices you make. Expect to encounter new people and situations that challenge you. Your dreams and goals are evolving right now. Pay attention to the signs from the universe and listen to where you are guided without trying to control the process. Surrendering to the power of Pluto brings both transformation and enlightenment.

2. Aries

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You are stepping into your destiny, Aries. On Friday, May 8, Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini, bringing luck and new horizons. While an opposition is known as a challenging transit, it is also responsible for manifesting great change, which is precisely what you need right now. Black Moon Lilith in Sagittarius is rebellious and spirited, making the process you’re in progress rapidly. It’s important to trust your inner self when it comes to what to focus on and when to take action.

As Lilith aligns with Venus, there is a merging of energies. You're learning what you need to change moving forward. Lilith requires that you deviate from any norm, so what you are guided to do is not a part of any previous plan. Yet, Venus in Gemini brings more than growth and opportunities. It brings abundance. Trust in yourself and the timing that feels right. You may not recognize your life this time next month.

3. Cancer

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While you've always had an incredible purpose in this lifetime, it wasn’t always one that you believed in, Cancer. You held yourself back and learned to expect and accept less. Yet, this week, the energy is beginning to turn in your favor. A powerful surge of Aries energy is igniting growth in your career, but that's not all. On Tuesday, May 5, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus, bringing new opportunities and connections into your life.

With Aries energy so prevalent right now, the changes and opportunities that arise likely have to do with the work that you do. The North Node in Pisces represents abundance and new beginnings, so it’s important to remain open to these themes, especially if they show up in your career. Mercury in Taurus signifies important connections and communication, so pay attention to any offers you receive during this time. Be open to what and who comes into your life, because everything is about to change for the better.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.