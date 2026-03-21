The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 23 - 29 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for March 23 - 29, 2026 is here, encouraging us to make wishes and set intentions, while remembering that we are on the road to our destiny. Thanks to the 7 of Cups appearing as our tarot card for the week, we will have many opportunities presented to us based on requests to the universe, but having them reflected to us further presents us with choices.

This energy is aligned with two astrological shifts this week: the first-quarter moon in Cancer on the 25th, and Saturn in Aries sextiling Pluto in Aquarius on the 28th. While the moon urges us to make moves based on how we feel and what we believe would make us feel more secure, the Saturn-Pluto sextile reminds us that it is our responsibility to use an opportunity wrapped up in a bow with our name on it to transform our lives. Do the results of our wish make sense? Did the answer to our prayers show that we need to be more specific? More importantly, the ultimate question: When our dreams come true, then what?

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from March 23 - 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: 6 of Pentacles

Aries, the 6 of Pentacles as your tarot horoscope this week is telling quite the tale.

Whether you are looking to be taken care of or simply requesting to have the energy you gave returned to you, the first-quarter moon in Cancer this week makes you want to take action that reflects how you feel.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: 3 of Pentacles reversed

Taurus, the 3 of Pentacles in reverse as your weekly tarot horoscope is taking the focus off of everyone else and putting it squarely on you.

For whatever reason, you are standing out in the crowd, but you're not lonely. You're taking the lead, which is unexpected to them but well aligned for you, especially on March 28th.

Your new approach will bring about a reckoning that influences your social status. You got this, Taurus!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: 4 of Cups

With the 4 of Cups showing up as your weekly tarot card, Gemini, you're reevaluating your approach.

The moon is in the waxing gibbous phase from March 26th-29th, moving from Cancer to Virgo, which causes you to observe what's going on around you so you can align with what is meant for you.

This week, you will consider how your values align with your personal life or upbringing.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: 5 of Wands



There is no competition for you this week, Cancer, and no one can touch you.

The 5 of Wands reveals that someone will try to stir up some trouble, using you as the catalyst, but you will not engage. Thanks to the waxing gibbous moon's movement through Cancer and Leo on the 26th, you already know who you are and what you mean to this situation. Compete for what?

If Cancer is your rising sign, this energy happens in your 1st and 2nd House, further highlighting your sense of self and value.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: 2 of Wands



You are planning for the future this week, Leo, and you can blame the 2 of Wands that popped out for you.

All you can think about is all the plans you have, all the things you want to do, which is well-aligned with the first-quarter moon in Cancer on the 25th.

If Leo is your rising sign, this energy takes place in your 2nd House, so your plans are reflective of your values and what you consider to be valuable.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: 5 of Swords

Virgo, you are determined to win this week, according to the 5 of Swords that showed up as your weekly tarot horoscope.

No matter the plan or the motivation to win, you are focused on your focus, especially on the 29th when the waxing gibbous moon slides through Leo and Virgo on Sunday. You are determined to bring a secret endeavor or strength to the light this week.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: High Priestess

With the High Priestess coming out as your weekly tarot card, Libra, your spidey senses are tingling all week.

You are so in tune with what's going on and able to use this knowledge in every area of your life, especially during the waxing gibbous moon in Gemini on the 24th.

This week, you're opening up your perspective and obtaining a higher level of knowledge or awareness.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: High Priestess reversed

Scorpio, the High Priestess popping out in reverse is pointing out that the Higher Power you recognize is trying to tell you something this week. Are you paying attention to the signs from the universe?

This energy is urging you to open your eyes during the waxing gibbous moon in Leo on the 28th so you can see what's in front of you. What are you missing, Scorpio?

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: 5 of Pentacles

If there's one thing you will prove this week, Sagittarius, it's that you know how to make something out of nothing or a lot out of a little.

The 5 of Pentacles came out for your weekly tarot horoscope, meaning that you've been worried about some matters you can't control. But thanks to the waxing gibbous moon passing through Cancer and Leo on the 27th, you do not look like what you've been through.

Things are looking up this week, giving you a new perspective on the benefits of certain relationship situations.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: 8 of Cups reversed

With the 8 of Cups coming out in reverse, Capricorn, you are tempted to try again this week.

This energy is aligned with Saturn in Aries sextiling Pluto in Aquarius, which brings an opportunity or divine responsibility to transform life as you know it. For you, it's resurfacing an old opportunity to let you know that now is the time to make it work.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Wands

With the Knight of Wands coming out for your weekly tarot horoscope, Aquarius, you are driven by your impulses and passion this week.

You know what you want, and you're going for it, especially when the waxing gibbous moon passes through Leo and Virgo on Sunday, March 29th.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: 5 of Swords reversed

Since the 5 of Swords came out in reverse for your weekly tarot horoscope, an apology is ahead this week, Pisces.

Someone wants to make amends for an old issue, bringing a much-needed resolution so there's no more resentment. This is aligned with the waxing crescent moon in Gemini on the 24th, revealing an intention to connect, or in your case, reconnect.

Expect a resolution within your family or whatever you consider to be a safe space.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.