These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Had A Hard Time Lately, But Everything Is About To Work Out

Four zodiac signs have had a hard time lately, but according to a professional astrologer, everything is about to work out better than they could've expected.

These astrological signs have been through a lot over the last couple of years, but professional astrologer Amy Demure explained that they are about to be "rewarded with abundance in 2026." Even though you might not feel much change just yet, keep hanging on. Slowly but surely, your ideal life will manifest before your very eyes. If you've felt like life has been on hard mode for the past two years, expect to be rewarded graciously before 2026 ends.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, there's no denying that you've had a hard time lately. As Demure explained, "You've been through heartbreak, disappointment, and moments where it felt like no matter how hard you tried, you weren't getting what you wanted or going where you wanted to go." But according to the astrologer, everything is finally about to work out for you.

Advertisement

"You are one of the most blessed signs of the year," Demure said. "2026 is going to bring blessings in every area of your life."

From your love life to your career, expect to get a major upgrade. 2026 is the year when you finally receive everything that you've been working towards.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, Pluto has been in your sign since 2024, so it's no surprise that you've had a hard time lately. According to Demure, "Relationships have been one of the biggest karmic tests for you." While it might sound too good to be true, the cycle of heartbreak and betrayal in your love life finally end this year.

Everything is about to work out for you, Aquarius. You've learned your karmic lessons, and through this, you'll be attracting people who are aligned with what matters most moving forward.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there's one sign that's had it rough, it's you, Scorpio. According to Demure, "Over the past two years, many of you have felt stagnant or unfulfilled in your career, or perhaps you weren't pulling in the wealth that you know you deserve."

Luckily, everything is about to work out for you as you receive massive blessings in your career and finances in 2026. This is the year for new promotions and career opportunities. The effort you've been putting in is finally beginning to produce real results.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you've had a hard time lately, but everything is about to work out as "the emotional traumas you've been carrying for two years will finally start to lift." After years of disappointment and emotional exhaustion, Demure said 2026 brings some much-needed relief and plenty of inner peace.

It's certainly been a rough couple of years, but you've healed, Taurus. The karmic cycle is broken, so in 2026, expect life to get a lot lighter and more rewarding. This is probably why you'll be one of the most successful signs of the year.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.