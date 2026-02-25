Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of March 2026

Relationships get so much better for five zodiac signs in March 2026, which begins under a Mercury retrograde in Pisces, and during an Eclipse Portal. This energy is about processing and clarity, as well as surrendering and holding space for the unexpected.

Surrendering doesn’t mean sacrificing yourself or your needs. Instead, it is the process of relinquishing control over the outcome, trusting that you will always end up where and with whom you’re meant to. Most of the time, challenges and confusion only get worse when you’re trying to control things, make it something that it’s not, or hold onto your vision of what you had hoped for. Only in the path of surrender can you see the truth and finally be able to experience all that love is meant to be.

Mercury moves through its retrograde in Pisces until March 20, the same day that Aries season begins, along with the start of the astrological new year and the Vernal Equinox. So even though the first few weeks of March are all about surrendering and allowing Mercury retrograde to bring clarity where you need it most, all that changes on March 20 as you are finally able to move forward and trust yourself and the decisions you make.

This is not a month to rush through or to push a particular romantic narrative. Instead, surrender to what arises, trusting that everything that happens does serve a higher purpose.

1. Virgo

Give yourself time, Virgo. You have been dealing with immense energy in your house of romance and relationships since 2023, when Saturn first moved into Pisces. But Saturn exited this water sign on February 13, and your relationships get so much better in March 2026.

However, you still need time to process everything, and you can do so while Mercury is retrograde in Pisces until March 20. Give yourself time to move through this retrograde phase without feeling the need to rush or come up with an ultimate decision. Instead, hold space for yourself and the love that you want in your life. This is a chance for clarity as well as reconnection, but you must allow yourself to move through this period, truly surrendering to the process.

2. Pisces

You’ve always been meant for love, Pisces. With Saturn in your zodiac sign since 2023, you haven’t been solely focusing on love, even if you have been in a relationship. The great news is that if your relationship has survived this phase, it means that it is truly meant to be. Your relationship gets so much better in March, but give yourself time for reconnecting.

The Lunar Eclipse and Full Moon in Virgo peak on March 3 in your house of love. This helps bring about an understanding of how to move forward, but you will still want to be patient with yourself until after Mercury is direct in Pisces on March 20. The better you understand yourself, the easier you’ll be able to improve your relationship.

3. Libra

Trust in your heart, Libra. After Venus enters Aries on March 6 in your house of love, your relationship gets so much better. This comes as a welcome relief for you and the person that you’re with.

You’ve been dealing with a great deal of energy surrounding the healthiness of your relationship and figuring out the future that you want to build together. Venus in Aries helps you feel closer to each other, and will help bring compromise to any recent challenges. While Venus will be in Aries through March 30, Mercury retrograde is moving through Pisces until March 20. This is a beneficial time for your relationship as you will finally be able to understand what a healthy love looks like.

4. Capricorn

Allow yourself to grow, Capricorn. Your relationship gets so much better as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10 and new romantic possibilities arise.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, first entered Cancer on June 9, 2026. Cancer is the ruler of your house of relationships and love, so this brought a need for growth in your romantic life. Once Jupiter stationed retrograde on November 11, 2025, this growth turned inward. You were guided to reflect on your relationship and whether you were allowing yourself to surrender to its natural course or fighting against it.

Jupiter in Cancer is all about bringing a deep emotional closeness, yet you can’t avoid the sometimes uncomfortable growth it takes to achieve it. As Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10, your relationship finally improves and begins to move forward. Just make sure that you’re honoring what you desire and embracing opportunities for growth.

5. Scorpio

Focus on instilling peace in your relationship, Scorpio. Since 2018, you’ve been dealing with the lessons and unpredictability of Uranus in Taurus, your ruler of love and relationships. The purpose of this energy was to help you understand what you need versus what you were conditioned to expect. This has also been a time for healing and awareness as you realized that love doesn’t always need to accompany a rollercoaster of emotions.

Once Uranus leaves Taurus behind on April 25, your relationship gets so much better. However, this last month of its cycle is an important one, especially as Venus enters this earth sign on March 30. Venus in Taurus helps you to choose yourself and seek peace in your relationship. It’s not enough to just be in love with someone. The person you choose to build with must also bring peace, not chaos, into your life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.