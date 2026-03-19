The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 23 - 29, 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from March 23 to 29, 2026, you find a balance between patience and following your heart.

The Sun and Saturn align in Aries on Wednesday, March 25, bringing about the need to commit to your goals and the life you want to manifest. Yet, as the Moon and Jupiter form a powerful conjunction on Thursday, March 26, you are urged not to neglect your emotions. There is a balance to be found between following your heart and understanding that anything worth attaining is also worth being patient for.

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This process pays off when asteroid Juno moves into Aquarius on Sunday, March 29, where it will spend most of this year. Juno in Aquarius opens your perspective and helps you see new possibilities. Listen to your heart, but be patient with the results, as a new and lucky path is opening up before you.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, March 25

It's time to rise up and face what must be done, Aries. On Wednesday, March 25, the Sun conjuncts Saturn in your zodiac sign. While this alignment brings immense growth and a new life, it also means that you must be disciplined and responsible in what you’re trying to achieve.

Saturn isn't always an easy energy to work with, but it helps you establish what lasts throughout your lifetime. Be sure that you’re planning how to move ahead and approaching your dreams with greater dedication.

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Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, March 29

Be open to receiving support, Taurus. Asteroid Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, March 29, drawing attention to your career and partnerships. Juno spends the majority of 2026 in this air sign, which means your career is your main focus.

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Juno in Aquarius signifies beneficial partnerships and collaborative opportunities entering your life. Yet, it also differs from the plans you’ve previously made for yourself. Be sure that you’re open to receiving support and listening to where you are guided. That is the path to success.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, March 25

You are beginning a new chapter in your financial life, Gemini. On Wednesday, March 25, the First Quarter Moon rises in Cancer. The Moon governs the abundance you receive, as well as your own sense of worthiness.

Don't attach how you feel about yourself to what you currently have. Instead, know that you deserve limitless abundance and wealth. That belief allows the universe to bring it into your life. Focus on how you feel about yourself and work through any wounds or biases about what you think you deserve.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, March 26

Hope finally returns, Cancer. On Thursday, March 26, the Moon and Jupiter unite in your zodiac sign, increasing your hope for the future. Although Jupiter has been in Cancer since 2025, it has also been retrograde since November. This meant that while you’ve been dreaming of the future, you haven’t actually been able to take action just yet.

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With Jupiter now direct in your sign through June 30, you are in a place of luck and expansion. Now, you can attract all you desire. This is reason enough to have hope for the future.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, March 27

Your dreams are important, Leo. At the start of this year, Neptune and Saturn both entered Aries. Saturn remains in this fire sign through 2028, while Neptune continues to traverse Aries into 2038. This energy is ruling your life in the decade to come, so there is no need to rush to achievement.

On Friday, March 27, the Leo Moon trines Neptune in Aries, encouraging you to listen to your heart and honor your intuition. With Saturn in Aries, a great deal of work is required of you, which is why the dreams of Neptune are so important. Don’t underestimate yourself during this period or forget the purpose of this path. Everything you dream of is possible.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, March 25

It’s time to ask yourself what you want, Virgo. On Wednesday, March 25, the Sun and Saturn align in Aries. This energy is in your life into 2028, so don’t try to bypass the process or the lessons it’s bringing in.

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As a zodiac sign that often resists change, you must recognize that it’s not a matter of if things are changing, but when. This means that it’s crucial to ask yourself what you really want. Direct the winds of fate in your favor and be sure that when all of this is done, you are actually living the life you desire.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, March 26

Follow your purpose, Libra. The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer on Thursday, March 26, bringing increased purpose and abundance to your professional life. This transit carries a sense of optimism and helps you to understand where you must expand in your career to create success.

With the Moon here, this isn’t just about moving ahead against all odds, but making sure that you are following your heart. This opens up an avenue of greater purpose. You're working with others or for the benefit of the collective, and your purpose is tied to the impact you make on their lives.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, March 27

Create a life that feels good, Scorpio. The Leo Moon trines Neptune in Aries on Friday, March 27, allowing you to experience new opportunities in your career. While this alignment encourages success, it also ensures that you don't choose a path solely based on material rewards.

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This may provide an opportunity to work remotely or take on a creative project that allows you greater personal time. While there is professional success to be found here, it’s also about ensuring that it’s only one part of a life that genuinely feels good to your soul.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, March 29

Commitment sets you free, Sagittarius. On Sunday, March 29, asteroid Juno enters Aquarius. This energy serves you well, both in your personal life and in your professional career.

Juno in Aquarius represents an untraditional approach to how and what you commit to. Whether it’s finally feeling ready to say yes to love or accepting a new offer for your career, don't shy away from committing your time and energy. What you commit to matters, and in Aquarius, Juno helps bring in the freedom you’ve always desired.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, March 28

Break free from what has been holding you back, Capricorn. Saturn in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Saturday, March 28. This is a good time to consider purchasing a home or getting serious about your long-term goals.

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Saturn in Aries represents changes in your home and personal relationships, while Pluto in Aquarius helps you understand what matters most and explore new streams of revenue. Allow yourself to challenge the status quo and entertain options that you’ve never previously considered. You are destined for a life far greater than you’ve been settling for.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, March 25

Take your time, Aquarius. You are urged to connect with your inner self in the days ahead, especially as the First Quarter Moon rises in Cancer on Wednesday, March 25. This lunar phase represents taking action on your intentions, and in Cancer, it’s about your personal needs.

Your lucky day gives you the chance to finally catch your breath and get some answers to long-awaited questions. You don’t have to keep moving forward on your existing path. Take your time and step away so that you can reflect on the direction you want to go. Your purpose shouldn’t exhaust you, but instead infuse you with the energy to both achieve and enjoy the life you’ve created.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, March 26

You deserve to live your best life, Pisces. On Thursday, March 26, the Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer. This creates a powerful surge of lucky energy that helps you follow your heart and enhance your creativity. This alignment encourages you to actually believe that you can achieve all of your dreams.

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Inspiration is flowing, so be sure that you’re paying attention to your ideas on Thursday, as they could very well lead to your destiny. This transit also brings new opportunities in your career and love life, so be ready to embrace what you have always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.